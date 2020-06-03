The witness sees the hammer fight between two groups of NYC looters

A Soho resident, she also talks about the looters surrounding her, two groups fighting each other with a hammer on a stolen property, and using cardboard signs to pretend they were part of Black Lives Matter shows.

Bethany Johnson, who lives near Green and Prince Streets, said she witnessed a violent skirmish between two gangs of robbers near her apartment Tuesday afternoon, after one group attempted to steal property stolen from another.

“Please, please be aware that the robbers are not protesting,” Johnson prayed in a Facebook video before speaking to The Post.

“Now they are hitting each other. This has nothing to do with the movement, and it mocks the Black Life Matter movement when they see the police on the street, holding a piece of cardboard and doing the right BLM on it. “

Johnson said a “hammer fight between two groups of thieves” took place on a bag filled with luxury Jimmy Choo bracelets after one group attempted to steal the robbery from another.

“One group had a car, one group was on foot, so the team in the car thought they could steal from the crowd on foot. The group on foot chased them and they both had hammers, they both had crow bars and they were fighting Jimmy Choo bracelets on one bag,” Johnson said.

“A man from Mercedes came out and grabbed the bag [the other group] Without it, they returned with a hammer and began hitting the Mercedes windshield. “

Robbers return to pick it up in the daytime, including their plunder around Soho, shrubs and cracks around buildings.

When police responded, the teenagers, described as “teenagers,” picked up cardboard signs on Johnson Street and scratched the BLM on them in an attempt to make it look like they were part of the demonstrations.

“I’m tired,” the woman said, respecting the police and curfew.

“It has nothing to do with the protests. It has nothing to do with them except they want to steal from each other.”

At a certain point, Johnson plunges himself into Fracas’s, shouting at the destroyers to go home, leading to her moving.

“You’re not a protester. You’re not welcome. Just stir it up,” the woman shouted, while the teenagers shook her and accused her of “white.”

Later Tuesday, Johnson saw thieves trying to break into an Apple Store on Prince Street and shot a video of the incident.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Johnson’s accounts.