The Yankees are the first step in rebirth

The Yankees won fewer games each year, from their 97 in 1985 to 85 in 1988. However, if you want to believe that you are still meeting a strong competitor, you can trust it.

Ricky Henderson, Dan Mattingly and Dave Winfield led the offense. In model88, Henderson stole 93 bases, Mattingly topped .300 for the fifth consecutive year, and Winfield was fourth in the AL MVP voting. Ron Guidry and Willie Randolph continued from the late 1970s champion Yankees. Jack Clark was one of the most feared designated hitters in the game and Claudel Washington hit .308. John Candelaria and Rick Rhoden have pioneered the rotation, Dave Righetti has proven close, and Cecilio Guante is one of the Majors ’top setup men.

But that season Randolph, Washington, Candelaria, Roden and Gwente left for free agency. Clark was traded for two pitchers and a separate Tielfielder, the same return the Yankees received in June 1989 for Henderson. Winfield is hurting his back, never played in 1989 and will be traded in May 1990. Guidry’s broken arm did not allow him to return to the majors in 1989. As with the Clark and Henderson trades, the Yanks worked poorly in recruiting talent and / or their replacement. They have become an island of misfit toys.

Despite a decade without the George Steinbrenner title, the Yankees won most games in the majors in the 1980s. But from 1989-92, only the Indians lost more than the Yankees. It was in 1990 that the Yankees produced the worst winning percentage (.414) since 1913 (.377). It was the first year they were Yankees after being called Highlanders.

“We’ve been unloading a lot of guys since 1988, Pags [Mike Pagliarulo], Ricky, Willie, ”Mattingly recalls. “And it didn’t work in digital89 and then it got worse. You don’t want to give it up. You have Willie Randolph, Ron Guidry, [Graig] Nettles, the guys that were there when I came up, they had a different mentality than the other guys. That’s what I learned. Time has changed. Different levels of players have arrived. We don’t have a single team anymore. “

There was a trade. It is a reminder of the person involved who asked not to be identified. It was October 1988. The deal was terminated because a mass was found in Dave Dravecki’s hands and he was not in the package or the mass turned out to be cancer and the Giants would not give up on pitching with Dravecki’s sudden uncertainty. But before the revelation, Mattingly had dealt with Roden to Will Clark and two pitchers to San Francisco.

George Steinbrenner took his revenge. He has been taking potshots at his most popular players over the years. For example, during the 1988 All-Star break, The Boss described Mattingly as “the most unproductive .300 hitter in baseball.” A month later, Mattingly dropped for the first time in his career, stating, “You come here and play. They will give you money but not honor.” Without respect he said he did not want to play there and the weather was not pleasant.

“If you bother him in some way, he’s going to get you,” Mattingly recalls. “He doesn’t care about the consequences. He’s going to move you. It’s different from the owners today. If he doesn’t want you there, you’re gone.”

After the Giants’ deal broke, Steinbrenner and Mattingly slowly dissolved their relationship. Mattingly remained, and in another Yankee season lost in 1989, he scored 113 – 50 more than anyone on the team.

On January 22, 1990 – the same day Millie Vanilli won three American Music Awards – Clark signed a four-year, $ 15 million contract to stay in San Francisco. 75 3.75 million average record and Steinbrenner moved to complain, “How can you pay 3, 3 ½ million a year when the staff chief makes just $ 77,000?”

He has his agenda with his first baseman. Mattingly is about to enter his walk-in year and the opening day has expired to make a deal, otherwise he would not sign before free agency. Steinbrenner broke the no-trade clause, but delayed announcing his star signing to cover the Mets’ opening day and Game 3 of the Islanders-Rangers playoff series. Mattingly was awarded $ 19.3 million over five years – not trade teams, but topped Clark’s highest paid player list.

“If I take care of business on the field, everything else will work out,” Mattingly recalls. “It’s stress-free for me.”

Except for Mattingly it will never work on the ground before.

Mattingly has a bad back and a great work ethic, a combination that alienated him from Cooperstown. He has a degenerative disc problem and mentality, and the answer to any problem – from pain to regression – is more work. He had experienced discomfort in previous years, but not in the 1990s. His hand-eye coordination is as special as ever, though terribly torque is lost from his ingu and so is his power. His back does not allow him to be free or excited.

“The Kevin Moss thing is very special. We don’t have a very good team, but we have a very good player. ”- Dave Law Point, one of the Yankee starters in the 1990s

“You’ve been bouncing back since you were younger,” Mattingly says now. “But it’s not going away.”

Mattingly tried familiar stasis and new techniques, but the career .323 hitter was just .262 with five homers on June 28 through 70 games.

That day, the A’s signed Jose Conceco to a five-year, .523.5 million deal, making Mattingly the biggest ever. And the Yankees downed Dion Sanders and brought in a lefty hitter with matinee-statues that looked like he’d been eclipsing for weeks.

And no one saw it coming.

Moss was a 22nd-round pick in 1986, and he had a steady, successful rise through the organization and may have actually reached the majors in 1989, but in July, when he hit .320 at Triple-A, first baseman, he heard his right knee pop. Lying on the floor and waiting for a trainer, Cal-Berkeley began to think about what he could do with an engineering degree.

Moss actually went back to school after surgery, was dropped from the 40-man roster, and didn’t leave a calling card with coaches or players in the spring of 1990 – the first hitter, as Jim Laeritz called the Yanks, to try to revive the offense. While at Triple-A in the early 1990s, he visited the Louisville Slugger Plant in need of mass bats. They were none of his. But they had his specs – 34 inches, 33 ounces – and gave him the model of a player starting his first full season with the Cubs. They are Joe Girardi bats.

Once in the majors, everyone was quickly aware of the mass bat – and appearance. Slugger from Mass Central Casting. He had wide shoulders, a jagged jaw, and the head of a splintered black hair, out of nowhere in the air. Not only did he have a lefty launch swing, he decided to move up the plate and focus on pulling the ball more, a combination that allowed him to pull off outside pitches as well. He also has plate discipline. Kevin Moss has the soap opera looks and the Yankee Stadium swing.

By the beginning of July, Mattingly had admitted his back was not good and had not played the last seven games before the break, then missed the first All-Star game since 1983. On July 4 – Steinbrenner’s 60th birthday – Moss hit his first homer from base and Kansas City’s Brett Saberhagen for the second time in the majors. By the end of July, Moss had eight homers, one from Nolan Ryan in Texas to help keep the future Hall of Famer from winning his 300th game. (Although Ryan allowed seven runs, his manager tried to reach the milestone by throwing 139 pitches. That manager was Bobby Valentine.)

By the end of July, Mattingly was in the middle of an eight-week disabled list. By August 11, Mass had set a major league record for the fewest at-bats to reach 10, 13 and 15 homers. The Yankees are suggesting that the Valley Pip situation is going on and that they should move to the outfield when healthy. Mattingly blinking. He liked Mass, thought he was a humble kid and could help the Yankees win. Mattingly is tired and frustrated with losing and will do whatever it takes to stop it.

But Mattingly does not need to get out of the first base. As it turned out, the most important service that Mattingly and Mass did after 1990 had nothing to do with the power of the lefty.

It may be lost from time to time, but Mattingly’s popularity is Jeter-esque before Derek Jeter. La Point reminded Matt Mattingly that he had to be smuggling out of the team hotels across the road so he could avoid the fans and join fellows for beers, darts and a pool. And he was one of the guys, it was good to take it out and take it. It was his work ethic, professionalism and humility that helped him become a beloved companion.

So his back pain seemed to the whole team. He never attended the playoffs in his career. The players of the following years – perhaps none other than Jeter and Paul O’Neill in particular – saw Mattingly as a wise man on how to be a Yankee.

“I was just trying to be the best player and working hard,” Mattingly recalls. “I still wanted to be great. I take it seriously. Who knew its impact? “

Plenty. The Yankees have continued to improve during Mattingly’s declining, undefeated seasons and rallied to become the first Yankees playoff team since 1981 in October.

In 1990, the Yankees’ second baseman, Steve Sacks, recalled: “Don doesn’t cry, he doesn’t cry, but there is no question who the leader is.” When he spoke, when he whispered, people listened. Exactly so. He took the clout. Talk about the person who gave their heart and soul to the game. “

Moss, who finished second in the 1990 AL Rookie of the Year, started 1991 as a DH. There were 23 homers, but just .220 average. By the following year he had lost his grip on the role of full-time DH and was soon asked to escape the Yankees. Theories? He is very robotic and does not adapt as well as the pitchers who suit him. Bill Livesey, who designed the Mass for the Yankees, said he was now reacting poorly to the criticism of the Mass selection and suddenly lost his plate discipline.

In many ways, Moss was a player ahead of his time. “He’s a moneyball player,” Bob Geren said now. అతను హోమర్లను కొట్టాడు, నడిచాడు మరియు కొట్టాడు. స్క్వింట్ మరియు మీరు అతనిలో చాలా కైల్ స్క్వార్బర్‌ను చూడవచ్చు.

కానీ మాస్ యాన్కీస్ కోసం తన ప్రభావాన్ని మించిపోయాడు, ఆటగాళ్ళు వ్యవస్థ నుండి వచ్చి విజయం సాధించవచ్చని మరియు ఇంటి అభిమానులను ఉత్తేజపరిచారని సంస్థకు గుర్తు చేశారు. కాబట్టి 1991 లో బెర్నీ విలియమ్స్ వచ్చినప్పుడు, పూర్తిగా ఏర్పడలేదు, స్వదేశీ పని చేయగలదా అని చూడటానికి కొంచెం ఓపిక ఉంది. లైవ్సే ఇప్పుడు చెప్పినట్లుగా, “కెవిన్ ముందు మేము అలా చేయడానికి ఇష్టపడలేదు.”

మాట్టింగ్లీ 1995 తరువాత జరిగింది. మాస్, రెడ్స్, పాడ్రేస్ మరియు కవల సంస్థలతో పర్యటనల తరువాత, 1995 లో కొలంబస్కు తిరిగి వచ్చి జెటర్ మరియు మరియానో ​​రివెరాతో కలిసి ఆడారు. 31 ఏళ్ళ వయసులో ఉన్న మాస్, 1996 లో మళ్లీ యాన్కీస్‌ను తయారు చేయడానికి ప్రయత్నించాడు, కాని మార్చి 22 న విడుదలయ్యాడు మరియు మరలా మేజర్స్‌లో ఆడలేదు.

1996 యాంకీస్ ఆఫ్ జేటర్, ఓ’నీల్ మరియు విలియమ్స్ ప్రపంచ సిరీస్‌ను గెలుచుకున్నారు.