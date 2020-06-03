This is the end of the doomed Mike Francesa experiment

You ask, we answer. The Post is fielding questions from readers about New York’s biggest pro sports teams and answering them in a series of mailbags that our beat writers regularly publish. In today’s installment: Sports Media.

How long does the dreaded Francisa Radio.com launch last? So many technical issues that he does not have in a limited audience. – Rich Sergie

For now, it’s over, because Francesa is now doing a show from 6-7pm. On FAN, it is broadcast simultaneously on Radio.com.

He is scheduled for 5-6 p.m. This setup makes more sense than when doing it. Definitely Radio.com broadcasts, which compete with Joe & Evan on WFAN.

Stream vs. Stream, Joe & Ivan, according to sources, beat Francesa in the time slot, but still Francesa’s listeners, you have to recognize, are far from the fan.

Francesa will host her ridiculously short 6-6: 30 p.m. Ratings are reduced compared to Joe & Evan from the program, 2-6 p.m.

Francesa doesn’t really have a prominent place in the FAN, and it’s not his fault. Radio.com people gave him a three-year contract that never made sense. They’re going to build around a semi-retired radio legend, who’s been mailing for a few years? The late start, the format, the energy that Francesa lost, everything was not added.

It doesn’t work, and now that the Radio.com Exclusive plug has been temporarily pulled, it makes sense to switch it on permanently.

Francesa is a sort of vision, out of mind, these days. He had his one viral moment when President Trump went along about organizing the pandemic, and every once in a while he became obsessed with his Twitter handle @BackAftaThis.

Other than that, it’s so quiet that it makes you wonder if Francesa will cut more and his Sunday NFL appearance will fall.

What is the Al Trautwig situation? – Rick McDonough

Nothing really changed with Trotwig. He has not hosted the Knicks or Rangers on the MSG network all season due to a personal problem. He did an interview with Rangers president John Davidson, but it was a one-off assignment.

Do you think Marv Albert and the Knicks will ever meet again and give him the respect he deserves?

– @tombook13

As long as James Dolan has a team I doubt it. Proper work reconciliation.

We can go into all the histories that led them to this point, but it would be a good thing if Dolan could stretch his hand to Albert and give him a night. Albert was the greatest NBA play-by-play player of all time and it was with the Knicks too. When you step into the garden, accept it. Dolan has to be the big man to do it – and, if he does, he’s pretty good.

I’ve always been interested to hear what journalists think of the journalism school-first vs. experience / blogging-first way. Would they go the same way they did if they could do it? – un DunlopSports

There is no right answer, but I think more experience is better, so it is flexible as soon as anyone can write. It is common practice for young writers to find their own voice.

Journalism is good for school basics and the right professor can make a difference, but you learn by doing, so it’s better if you can write earlier and more often.

Even if not all radio programs are now remote, is it likely to continue in the post-pandemic period? Is there much benefit to being in the studio as far as production is concerned? – ill Millmanner

I think, if not, I would go back to their studios. All of the shows have done a good job of using the technology and making it feel seamless from home. However, there is a benefit to being in the same office for preplanning and for eye contact and hand signals during the program. So they come back in the studios, I believe.