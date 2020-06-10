World

This UK startup is fueling coffee
Starbucks (Sbux) The trial has begun Reusable alternatives For disposable cups. But the coffee used is often overlooked. UK startup Bio-Bean hopes to find a way to turn that waste into a valuable resource.
Drinks around the world 2 billion cups Produces 6 million tonnes of used grounds every year 2011 study. As they move into the landfill, decomposed plains release greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, contributing to global warming.
Bio-Bean, however, is turning over 7,000 tons of them One year into biofuels. In 2017, it developed a coffee-based biofuel London diesel buses, But this is not commercially viable, so the company shifted its focus to solid fuels For domestic and industrial use.
Bio-Bean predicts that these fuels will release greenhouse gases when burned, but if they replace other carbon-based fuels, they will reduce emissions through the recycling process 80% Compared to sending the plains to the landfill.
Raised more than bio-bean $ 7 million In funding since it was founded in 2013. It recycles grounds collected from companies including Costa Coffee, London Stansted Airport and UK Rail Operator Network Rail.

“We’ve really been able to succeed with our innovation [because] We are the Bio-Bean Director and Chief Commercial Officer, said George May. “Other people can recycle one or 10 tonnes of coffee. We’ve recycled over 20,000 tonnes in our lifetime.”

Bio-Bean was affected by the Kovid-19 crisis, but its operations are continuing. Although coffee outlets in the United Kingdom have been temporarily closed due to coronavirus restrictions, Bio-Bean is still able to acquire grounds from various recycling partners, but at lower volumes than usual.

Coffee as fuel

At the company’s plant in Cambridgeshire, coffee grounds used to remove paper mugs or plastic bags are contaminated, then dried, and further screened. They are eventually processed into products such as biomass cartridges and home fire logs.

The company produces natural flavor extracts from coffee grounds through a special process.

Pellets can be used to power industrial boilers, to heat commercial greenhouses, or to dry cereal crops, coffee logs can be used in log-burning stoves.

“Coffee is high calorific and really excellent fuel,” says May. “They burn 20% hotter and 20% longer than wood logs.”

Jenny Jones, professor of sustainable energy at the University of Leeds, says recycled coffee grounds have the potential to fuel, but need to evaluate overall carbon savings and compare them with alternatives to dealing with coffee ground waste, incineration, or shielding for plants.

Jones states that coffee grounds, like most biomass residues, are higher in sulfur and nitrogen than most woods, which release harmful gases when they burn sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide.

Bio-Bean says its commercial biomass cartridges have been certified by the UK Sustainable fuel register, Coffee logs “have lower particulate emissions than most wood logs.”

Despite the delay of the coronavirus pandemic, Bio-Bean plans to expand its operations into northwestern Europe in the next five years.

