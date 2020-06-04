Tiananmen Square aca: Hong Kong marks the last anniversary

“It’s a time of hope,” said Lee Cheuk-yan, a veteran activist and former Hong Kong lawmaker. At the time, it was eight years before the city was handed over from the British to Chinese control, and young protesters across the border felt that China could change for the better.

“For most Hong Kongers, we thought 1997 was really hanging over our heads. But young people in China want democracy, and if they do, we don’t think Hong Kong needs to live under an authoritarian regime.”

That hope was disappointed as the People’s Liberation Army suppressed protests on June 4. No official death toll has been released so far, but rights groups estimate hundreds, if not thousands, of casualties. Tiananmen protests and repressions have been wiped out, censored and restrained from Chinese history books, the organizers have been expelled or arrested, and the relatives of the deceased kept under tight surveillance.

