Tiananmen Square aca: Hong Kong marks the last anniversary

“It’s a time of hope,” said Lee Cheuk-yan, a veteran activist and former Hong Kong lawmaker. At the time, it was eight years before the city was handed over from the British to Chinese control, and young protesters across the border felt that China could change for the better.

“For most Hong Kongers, we thought 1997 was really hanging over our heads. But young people in China want democracy, and if they do, we don’t think Hong Kong needs to live under an authoritarian regime.”

That hope was disappointed as the People’s Liberation Army suppressed protests on June 4. No official death toll has been released so far, but rights groups estimate hundreds, if not thousands, of casualties. Tiananmen protests and repressions have been wiped out, censored and restrained from Chinese history books, the organizers have been expelled or arrested, and the relatives of the deceased kept under tight surveillance.

Police refused permission to rally on Monday and this year, citing ongoing sanctions on mass meetings related to the coronavirus pandemic. For many in the Democratic opposition, the justification rings hollow: organizers said they would work with authorities to ensure a safe and socially rallying rally, while the city’s shopping districts, subway and public parks had been open for weeks. Speaking to reporters after the ban was announced, Lee said, “Police are undermining our vigil with the intention of enforcing the procurement ban.” The decision by the police carries extra weight, as many have already feared this week Could be the last chance To mark the anniversary freely. Last year, China announced last month that it would impose stricter national security legislation on Hong Kong in response to widespread and often violent anti-government unrest. The law criminalizes segregation, treason and oppression. This will allow China’s security services to operate in Hong Kong for the first time – many in the city fear that PLA members will be deployed on the streets if protests begin again. The group, co-founded by the Hong Kong Alliance and Lee in support of the Patriotic Democratic Movement in China, has held a Tiananmen vigil every year since 1990, Warned that it could be banned Under the new law, previous support for activists convicted under similar national security laws in China and long-standing opposition to “one-party dictatorship”. There is good reason to believe that vigil may be banned in the future. Last month, CY Leung, a former chief executive of the city and a high-ranking member of the Chinese government advisory firm, It’s just icted , A monument in neighboring Macao – which already has national security legislation on the books – Officers blocked The historical moment Tiananmen had an indelible impact on Hong Kong politics. Prior to Massacre, pro-democracy demonstrators held rallies in solidarity, and many activists in the city traveled north to provide assistance and assistance. After the crushing, “ Operation Yellow Bird “Beijing protesters and others are in danger of being arrested in the city, which was then British territory. About 500 people were gathered from China, according to the Hong Kong Alliance, with student protest leaders, including Wuyer Kaixi, discussing Chinese Premier Li Peng at the height of demonstrations. In the years following the crackdown, British pressure was mounting on protecting Hong Kong under the impending Chinese rule, and in 1994 Governor Chris Patton made elections to the city’s parliament for the first time fully democratized – not an act London ratified and angered in Beijing. Next year is the first and only time that a pro-democratic majority will be elected to the Legislative Assembly. It was canceled and Replacement By Beijing-appointed company soon after Chinese control of the city came into force. In the eight years since the Tiananmen, hundreds of Hongkongers have gone abroad, though many have returned after being handed over, the fearful crackdown has not unfolded, and the city has enjoyed economic growth under its new rulers. Most of the returnees have foreign passports in their back pocket, however, and are ready to flee again if things turn negative. Revamped thanks to the new national security law. After China’s announcement, the UK went Extend some rights Those who hold British National (Overseas) passports, including about 300,000 in Hong Kong, and 3 million citizens born in the city before 1997, are eligible to apply. If the law goes ahead, London will offer BNO holders a 6-month stay in the UK for 12 months, giving them the opportunity to be British citizens. What happens next? During the two decades of Chinese rule, the Tiananmen Monument has always been the seat of Hong Kong, the litmus test of whether the city’s freedoms and autonomy are still protected. It also serves as a kind of incubator for political talent, often one of the first shows that many Hongkongers attend. Many activists, including former umbrella movement leaders Nathan Law and Joshua Wang, spoke about the impact of the June 4 memorial on their political awakening. Last year, city leader Carrie Lamm Angles To the annual rally as proof that “Hong Kong is a very free society”. “If there are open houses for people to express their views and feelings on a particular historical event, we respect those opinions completely,” she said. Asked this week whether the meeting would be banned under the new national security law, Lam said, “We don’t have a draft law right now. We can handle this later.” Hong Kong officials insisted that concerns over the legislation were high, and that the new offenses of treason, oppression and segregation would only apply to a few, who also agreed that Beijing’s plans were largely in the dark. In a statement on legislation last week, the Hong Kong alliance warned that “the neck of Hong Kong is like a knife.” “Even if it only reduces some, it threatens the freedom of all 7 million people,” the group said. “This is about enforcing the regime in fear in Hong Kong.” Although coronavirus sanctions have failed plans for a mass rally, for now, they still defy that fear. Small meetings are held throughout the city, and there is an alliance Calling all residents Lighting candles at 8 pm to recreate the sea of ​​light that has become a common image of the annual vigil at Victoria Park. “Can Hong Kongers be vigilant next year? Politics is a year of perpetuity, and expectations are dangerous,” writes Chinese scholar Jerome Cohen This week . “However, unless there is a change in leadership in Beijing, especially in the light of the impending (National Security Act), Hong Kong may follow Macao in surrendering to a long-standing memory of the mainland.”

CNN’s Charmaine Lee contributed to the reporting.