To start labeling Facebook state media

The labels will soon appear on the pages of government outlets such as Russia Today and China’s Xinhua. From next week, consumers in the United States will begin to see the label in individual posts of these outlets – labels that will eventually be introduced in other countries.
Nathaniel Gleicher, head of Facebook’s security policy, told CNN Business on Thursday that the company is taking such an approach so customers can learn more about where their information is coming from.
“The concern for us is that the state media combines the power of setting the agenda of a media company with the strategic support of a state,” Gleicher said. “If you read the coverage of the protest, you know who is writing that coverage and what motivates them. This is important. The purpose is to see and understand who is behind it.”
Later this summer, Facebook will block state-controlled media outlets from implementing ads in the United States, Gleicher said, “very cautiously” before the U.S. election in November.
Since state media is the only form of local news in some parts of the world, there are no plans to release the ad ban elsewhere, Gleicher said.
Facebook consulted with over 65 experts and set its own standards for defining which outlets should be labeled as state-controlled media. These criteria include where the outlet funds come from, editorial transparency, ownership and governance, internal accountability and the independence of third parties. An organization is state-funded, but is considered independent. While the initial list of China’s CCTV and outlets, including Xinhua, Russia Today and Sputnik, will soon receive the label, Gleicher warned that the list is “dynamic” and will change over time. Entities can also appeal to their label.
