To start labeling Facebook state media

The labels will soon appear on the pages of government outlets such as Russia Today and China’s Xinhua. From next week, consumers in the United States will begin to see the label in individual posts of these outlets – labels that will eventually be introduced in other countries.

Nathaniel Gleicher, head of Facebook’s security policy, told CNN Business on Thursday that the company is taking such an approach so customers can learn more about where their information is coming from.

“The concern for us is that the state media combines the power of setting the agenda of a media company with the strategic support of a state,” Gleicher said. “If you read the coverage of the protest, you know who is writing that coverage and what motivates them. This is important. The purpose is to see and understand who is behind it.”

Facebook is a mockup image of how to find state-backed media content. Facebook users in the US will soon begin to see state-controlled media labels on personal posts.
Facebook first announced plans for labels in December, but the roll-out comes as state-controlled media outlets, particularly from countries such as China and Russia Muddying the waters Coronavirus pandemic and unrest surrounding the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the police. In particular there are state media outlets in China Possession In the wake of recent protests over the past week, some American officials have questioned why Hong Kong protesters have been lauded for criticizing US protesters.
Facebook is a mockup image of how to find state-backed media content. Facebook will begin releasing new labels and information on the pages of state-controlled media outlets.

Later this summer, Facebook will block state-controlled media outlets from implementing ads in the United States, Gleicher said, “very cautiously” before the U.S. election in November.

Since state media is the only form of local news in some parts of the world, there are no plans to release the ad ban elsewhere, Gleicher said.

Facebook consulted with over 65 experts and set its own standards for defining which outlets should be labeled as state-controlled media. These criteria include where the outlet funds come from, editorial transparency, ownership and governance, internal accountability and the independence of third parties. An organization is state-funded, but is considered independent. While the initial list of China’s CCTV and outlets, including Xinhua, Russia Today and Sputnik, will soon receive the label, Gleicher warned that the list is “dynamic” and will change over time. Entities can also appeal to their label.

Facebook's Virtual & # 39; Walkout & # 39; And that's what it means
YouTube launched in 2018 Labeling Videos from state-funded media outlets have drawn some backlash from media outlets such as Voice of America, which are funded by the US government but have “legislative firewalls” that prohibit interference in reporting.
Twitter does not label state-controlled media, but in August We stopped accepting ads From state-controlled news media outlets.

