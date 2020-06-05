The labels will soon appear on the pages of government outlets such as Russia Today and China’s Xinhua. From next week, consumers in the United States will begin to see the label in individual posts of these outlets – labels that will eventually be introduced in other countries.

Nathaniel Gleicher, head of Facebook’s security policy, told CNN Business on Thursday that the company is taking such an approach so customers can learn more about where their information is coming from.

“The concern for us is that the state media combines the power of setting the agenda of a media company with the strategic support of a state,” Gleicher said. “If you read the coverage of the protest, you know who is writing that coverage and what motivates them. This is important. The purpose is to see and understand who is behind it.”

Facebook first announced plans for labels in December, but the roll-out comes as state-controlled media outlets, particularly from countries such as China and Russia Muddying the waters Coronavirus pandemic and unrest surrounding the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the police. In particular there are state media outlets in China Possession In the wake of recent protests over the past week, some American officials have questioned why Hong Kong protesters have been lauded for criticizing US protesters.