Top 10 Women Jo Biden Can Be Vice President

The murder of George Floyd at the hands of police officers late last month Dramatically Former Vice President Joe Biden and his Vice President have changed the count for the vetting team, who will choose to share the ticket with him this fall.

Biden made it clear months ago that he would elect a woman, but now he has substantial support for electing a black woman – making history (there is never a black woman on the party’s national ticket) understands their import to his nomination and believes they need a leading voice in his White House Sending a very clear message to the community.

(Biden’s “You’re not black” gaffe, though not so important to nationwide protests over police brutality, also plays a role in this count.)

With this in mind, I made big changes in the Vice President rankings this week. Mostly the picks are now African American women. And Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who ranks second in the list of women, got a big buzz amid questions about her record as the top prosecutor in Minnesota before she was elected to the Senate in 2016. .

These rankings change once a week, so your favorite is always where she should be – or even not on the list – next week. Speaking of, here it is Last week's rankings. Necessary Michelle Obama Exclusion: The former First Lady is not on this list because she never mentioned her interest in being a politician. If she does, she will soon reach the top of these rankings. 10. Gina Raimondo: If you believe, Biden has a self-identified moderate in his last VP group and b) Klobuchar and the Michigan government. Gretchen Witmer, More A self-inflicted injury this week If the list is moving in the wrong direction, then the Governor of Rhode Island may fill that niche. (I have long believed that Biden was moderate in his last three; I'm not sure I think so anymore.) Praise from policy-focused Raimondo Conservative columnist George Will likes , And was willing to make tough choices in the workplace. (Previous ranking: No rank) Praise from policy-focused Raimondo Conservative columnist George Will likes , And was willing to make tough choices in the workplace. (Previous ranking: No rank) 9. Amy Klobuchar: The Minnesota senator’s record as a lead prosecutor in Hennepin County (Minneapolis) in the early 2000s was slowly boiled down during the VP. But the record of George Floyd’s death suggests that many black leaders favor the police, which has become a problem of the mind. Given the mood of the Democratic Party at present, it is difficult to see how Biden would take such a risk in choosing Klobuchar. (Previous ranking: 2) 8. Tommy Duckworth: Although the Illinois senator doesn’t bother with a few names above her on this list, her profile stands for none of them: a helicopter pilot in Iraq, she lost both legs and was shot when she used one arm. She was elected to the U.S. House and Senate from Illinois. She also voices her voice in the days when Floyd was killed in Minneapolis: “George Floyd’s death is unnecessary and heartbreaking,” she wrote on CNN Op-Ed on Monday. “It’s a tragedy – but dreadfully, it’s not an anomaly.” (Previous ranking: No rank) 7. Stacey Abrams: In a : In a op-ed Published in the New York Times on Thursday (No, No The One ), Abrams argues that the best way to respond to Floyd’s death is for people of color to vote and do so in November. “Voting is the first step in a long and complicated process, which is laborious but crucial,” writes the former Georgia State House minority leader. Clever words – and indications that she is ready to take the lead on a critical import issue for all minority groups (Previous ranking: 9) 6. Susan Rice: If Biden wants to select a woman with more experience in foreign policy and national security issues, there's no doubt that Rice is at the top of the list – as a national security adviser and US ambassador to the United Nations in the Obama administration. But she also carries luggage – essentially Her statements after the Benghazi and Libya invasion And her January 20, 2017, email on Michael Flynn. (Previous ranking: 7) Veronica Escobar and Sylvia Garcia still look like a long shot to me.) Also included is Lujan Grisham She has raised criticism of Trump And his response to Floyd's death. (Previous ranking: 8) 4. Elizabeth Warren: I think, as I said above Most Biden chooses black women as his companion. If he doesn't, the Massachusetts senator probably has the best chance, because she is loved by liberals and her choice can be seen as an attempt to unite the Democratic Party. (Previous ranking: 3) 3. Wall Demings: The ongoing echo from before and after Floyd's death, this Florida House member is getting rave reviews about her ability as a ticket-mate for Biden. Now consider what Demings did for the ticket: a black former police chief for a major southern city (Orlando). The problems of the law enforcement community are closely linked to police brutality. (Previous ranking 5) Now consider what Demings did for the ticket: a black former police chief for a major southern city (Orlando). The problems of the law enforcement community are closely linked to police brutality. (Previous ranking 5) 2. Keisha Lance Bottoms: Lance Bottoms’ speech last Friday night – amid violent protests in Atlanta – One moment. She is sympathetic. Tough. And deeply human. I have had the Mayor of Atlanta on my list since the VP process started, but I never thought she would get to the top. Boy, have I been wrong. (Previous ranking: 6) 1. Kamala Harris: For all that has changed on this week’s list, there is no California senator’s position. If anything, Harris is 55, a generation younger than Biden, but has a wealth of experience – as a California attorney general and a senator – that we know Biden values. (Previous ranking: 1)

This report was contributed by CNN’s Allison Gordon.