Treasure was found in the Rocky Mountains after decades of searching

A Mexico treasure hunter has uncovered his chest of gold, jewelery and other valuables worth 1 1 million.

Ten years ago, Forest Fenn got a cult following when he announced he was hiding a chest somewhere in the Rocky Mountains. He inspired tens of thousands to search for his treasure, but the prize was avoided by everyone – until now.

Fen revealed Santa Fe New Mexican On Sunday, a man who wanted to remain anonymous found the chest a few days ago. The unnamed hunter sent Fen a chest photo to confirm his discovery.

Fenn first devised a treasure hunt as a way to leave a legacy: In 1989, he suffered from a terminal form of cancer, but he was able to recover. He stated that he hopes to entice people into the jungle and make old-fashioned adventures for the rich.

He noted that the chest contained pre-Columbian figures, golden nuggets and coins, Chinese jade faces, emerald rings and other exotic items.

He hid the treasure in 2010 and shared evidence of the treasure hunt on his website and published it in his autobiography “The Thrill of the Chase.” Fenn told New Mexico that 350,000 people were trying to find the treasure, some were left completely searching for jobs – and a select few died in search.

Now, That web site An orange banner reads, “Fen’s treasure discovered in 2020 – chase is over.”

“It’s under the green canopy of the Rocky Mountains, under the stars’ canopy of forest vegetation, and I didn’t move from where I hid 10 years ago,” the now 89-year-old Fenn said in a statement on its website. “I don’t know the person who found it, but the poem in my book drove him to the exact spot.”

The Fenn’s website suggests a number of further steps, including how to sell the treasure or hide the treasure for the treasure hunter.

His only request is: “Whatever you choose – keep the thrill of the chase alive and keep the legend going.”