Trump declares “supremacy” in DC after federal law enforcement tears peaceful protesters

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke at a press conference on May 15 in Canberra, Australia. Rohan Thompson / Getty Images

Australian journalists on CNN affiliate Channel 7 News attacked riot police in Washington DC on Monday, urging Prime Minister Scott Morrison to investigate the “tragic incident”.

During the Live Morning Newscast on Tuesday’s Sunrise event in Australia, riot police cleared the scene with their coverings by 7 News US correspondent Amelia Brace and cameraman Tim Myers.

The video shows the riot police hitting Myers and punching his camera, prompting another officer to move forward, before trapping the pair trapped in the wall and smashing the brace with a baton in the back.

Australian Foreign Minister Maurice Payne said Morrison had contacted the Australian embassy in Washington DC on Tuesday to investigate the ‘awkward’ incident and to offer further advice to document the Australian government’s concern.

In an interview with Radio National, Payne said Tuesday: “I would like to get more advice on how we can go about documenting Australia’s strong concerns with responsible local authorities in Washington.”

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade “has reached out to Tim on the Amelia and Channel Seven team, checking their well-being through the Embassy and Channel Seven in Australia,” Payne said.

In an interview with Sunrise on Tuesday morning after the incident, Brace told reporters, “We’ve reunited. We’re not too bad.”

“It’s really tear gas you get. It’s hard to keep talking in that situation. But yeah we’re a little sore. I also got a rubber bullet in the back and Tim’s got one in the back of the neck. So tomorrow we have some bruises, but we’re totally safe.” ”She said.

“There was no escape at the time. There was a knot guard behind us. The police were coming so fast, we had nowhere to go,” Brace added.