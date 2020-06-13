Trump defends banning “generally” chokeholds, but says they are sometimes necessary

US President Donald Trump will hold a meeting on June 10 at the White House in Washington. Doug Mills / Pool / Getty Images

President Trump said he was justified in banning “generally” police officers from being shy, but in some cases they were needed.

In an interview with Fox News on Friday, the president said, “I don’t like chokeholds. “I would say, ‘Someone – you wrestle and you wrestle and you fight, or you see what’s going on. Sometimes it’s tough when you’re alone and fighting with someone.’ And you get someone in the chokehold, what are you going to do? And this is a real bad guy, and you know it, and they exist. I mean, we have some real bad guys. “

“You have someone in the chokehold. What are you going to do?” Trump continued. “Let’s go, let’s start. I’m not allowed to put you in a chokehold?” This is a tough situation. ”

“The concept of chokeholds feels so naive and so perfect. If it’s two on one, it’s a different story,” he said. “I think it’s a very good thing.

Regulations may be local to police officers who make chokeholds, but the federal government “can certainly make recommendations and make very strong recommendations,” the president said.

The president’s comments come as Democrats and Republicans in Congress are working on legislative proposals aimed at curbing police brutality and misconduct. Top Republican in U.S. House of Representatives Said Thursday He supports the chokehold ban, which is now included in the draft bill of the House Democrats.

