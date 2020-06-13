President Trump will address West Point’s 2020 graduating class Saturday morning, the first time he has spoken to the cadets of the US Military Academy.

The graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 will be closed to all guests. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said the school was aiming for a “short, safe graduation ceremony.”

Following similar guidelines from the US Air Force Academy ceremony in April, graduation West Point cadets sit six feet apart from each other, with Trump disputing the traditional handshake for each graduate.

The speech comes as states across the country continue to push for pandemic lockdown restrictions that keep millions of Americans at home and out of work for months.

Questions have been raised about the safety of the startup of more than 1,100 cadets.

At least 15 cadets survived the positive test for COVID-19 in the 1,100 mandatory test last week, although none showed symptoms.

Later on Saturday, Trump will be attending a big money campaign fundraiser at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Vice President Pence made his graduation speech to the West Point Cadets last year.