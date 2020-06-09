Trump has not met with protesters or visited Minneapolis

Visiting the site of a national tragedy is often called upon to do so by an American president – listening to Americans affected by an event that has drawn the nation’s attention and called for national unity.

Trump expressed his sympathies from the heavily fortified White House gates and called Floyd’s name at an event focused on American jobs. He posed for a photo at a church damaged by robbers after peaceful demonstrators cleared the area with anti-riot measures such as pepper balls. He holds a round table with representatives of national law enforcement agencies, the Republican sheriff, and two Republican attorney generals.

But Trump’s efforts to address the demonstrations have garnered criticism in many ways and planted a divide.

Vice President Mike Pence held a series of listening sessions with members of the African American community.

So far, there have been no Floyd family, Black Lives Matter organizers or national civil rights activists in these events. Instead, they were held in and around Washington, and guests were black conservatives, spiritual leaders, and community leaders in the Washington area. One guest, Candace Owens Said Floyd was “an example of a violent criminal throughout his life, until the very last moment,” he said. “Not a good guy.” Trump also said he had spoken to the Floyd family on the phone. But Floyd’s brother, Philonis Floyd, said their conversation was “brief” and arbitrary. “He didn’t even give me a chance to talk,” Floyd said. “It’s hard. I’m trying to talk to him, but he pushes me like ‘I don’t want to hear what you’re talking about.’ The White House’s late resolution to call for national unity could come in the form of a presidential speech this week. A senior administration official said the issue of racial and national unity is under serious scrutiny. We will hear from the President this week in an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union,” Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, the only black member of the Trump Cabinet. In some detail. ” But so far, Trump has not made direct contact with members of the American public who disagree with his politics since taking office. From time to time, Trump has met with Democratic lawmakers, seen a protestor walk out of a rally, or walked past a man carrying a protest sign from the insulation of his motorcade. And Pence, in a rare, overt, direct interaction with those who disagreed with his principles, once faced a Medicaid and Medicare expansion advocate, falling into the Iowa diner for reelection. By and large, the White House does not put the president in a position to be challenged by everyday Americans who oppose his political views. In fact, it is rare for a modern American president to confront everyday Americans who disagree with their governance policies. Each meeting, round table and event is carefully organized with guests examined by White House staff. But there is an example of US presidents meeting with activists and civil rights leaders, or, at least in one case, visiting places of mass protests rooted in racial tensions. President John F. Kennedy made his “I Have a Dream” speech on the Martin Luther King Jr. Lincoln Memorial Staircase with civil rights leaders the same day. President George H.W. Bush has been criticized for waiting five days to visit Los Angeles in the wake of a law riot following the acquittal of police officers in the brutal beating of Rodney King. Five days after the incident at Kent State University, President Richard Nixon met with anti-Vietnam protesters at Lincoln Memorial early in the morning, firing on the Ohio National Guard to protest the escalation of the war in Cambodia, killing four students. Trump has previously met with some criticism and divisions that have visited American communities to cater to the wounds of the national tragedy. During a visit to Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria, Trump has been criticized for throwing rolls of paper towels around His administration is responding to hurricane season by visiting some of the most fortified neighborhoods on the island at a supply center. Trump’s visit to El Paso in Dayton, Ohio, and Texas has been a political blow in the wake of the mass shootings in their communities. Some politicians in those cities discouraged the president’s visit and some El Paso shootings victims said they did not want to meet the president. Trump also falsely accused Ohio Democrats Sen. Sherrod Brown and Dayton Mayor Nan Whalley of “completely misrepresenting” his visit to an Ohio hospital to meet with Dayton victims. But neither Brown nor Whaley suggested getting a low reception for his hospital visit.

CNN’s Kristen Holmes and Sarah Westwood contributed to this report.