Trump said he wanted to meet with black leaders and address police reform

Reports say President Trump plans to publicly address police reforms during his visit to Dallas on Thursday to raise more than $ 10 million for his re-election campaign and the Republican Party.

Trump – who is expected to meet with law enforcement and African-American faith leaders – may announce measures to address racial ties, and the policing he can take with the executive order, a senior administration official He told NBC News.

White House aides hoped the president would introduce a package of proposals on policing reforms Thursday, administration officials told the network.

“We are close,” the official told NBC News, adding that “the administration’s goal is to propose objectives that people can lag behind and implement very quickly.”

Among the legislative proposals under consideration, the news agency reported more than two weeks after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody, the creation of a national registry for banned chokeholds, misdemeanor police and no-knock warrants.

The president has stressed to his aides that the White House wants to have a lot of support in the law enforcement community, whatever the reforms.

During his Texas tour, Trump plans to raise more than $ 10 million for his campaign and GOP, according to a party official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the plan.

On Saturday, the president will host another event at his private golf course in New Jersey, the Associated Press said.

“There is certainly enthusiasm for fundraising in person,” said Republican National Committee spokesman Michael Ahrens. “Donors are eager to support the campaign and our party.”

The Lone Star State visit marks the first return of the president to political activity from the coronavirus pandemic and comes before the reopening of political rallies later this month.

Trump said the first event will be held next week in Tulsa, Oklahoma, followed by rallies in Florida, Texas and Arizona.