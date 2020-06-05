Trump shared a letter calling peaceful protesters ‘terrorists’

The letter, written by veteran lawyer and former Trump lawyer John Dowd, appears to be addressed to former Defense Secretary James Mattis, and Mattis denied Wednesday’s statement that Trump responded to protests nationwide after the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

Dowd’s letter stated that the “fraudulent protesters near Lafayette were not peaceful and were not true.” “They are terrorists who shoot and destroy useless hate-filled students. When police were preparing the area for the 1900 curfew, they abused and disrespected the police.”

CNN reached out to the White House to comment on describing the protesters as “terrorists.”

The President’s decision to share the letter and the shocking depiction that Americans are exercising their constitutional rights continue to favor his strongman approach to ongoing demonstrations. On Monday, peaceful protesters outside the doors of the White House were dispersed with gas, flash bangs and rubber bullets, declaring he was “the president of your peacekeepers,” so he could visit a nearby church.