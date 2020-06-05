Trump shared a letter calling peaceful protesters ‘terrorists’

Dowd’s letter stated that the “fraudulent protesters near Lafayette were not peaceful and were not true.” “They are terrorists who shoot and destroy useless hate-filled students. When police were preparing the area for the 1900 curfew, they abused and disrespected the police.”
CNN reached out to the White House to comment on describing the protesters as “terrorists.”
He stayed in the board-up building and branded a Bible for the cameras, just minutes before returning to the White House.
The letter was condemned by the Modern Military Association of America, a non-profit organization for the LGBTQ military and veteran community.
“Donald Trump has crossed a very serious line, which is demanding fast and forceful condemnation by every member of Congress,” said Jennifer Dane, the group’s interim executive director and Air Force veteran. “Promoting a letter peacefully labeling American citizens as ‘terrorists’ is a violation of his oath to defend, defend and defend the Constitution of the United States. Now, more than ever, Trump is more responsible for his reckless actions.”
The episode turned violent after Floyd’s death, a 46-year-old African American man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis, after nearly a week of protests around the country.
In response to the president’s policy, Mattis issued a statement Wednesday saying that the US should “reject ‘our cities as a’ war zone ‘and call on our uniformed military to’ dominate ‘.”
“At home, in very rare cases, we should use our military only when the state governors want it. As we have seen in Washington, DC, our response is to militarize, to create a conflict — a conflict between the military and civil society,” Mattis writes.
The president repeatedly defended his response to the protests and tweeted Thursday evening that he had no problem with the National Guard helicopter flying over the protesters in Washington.
The District of Columbia National Guard is investigating the matter and Defense Secretary Mark Esper is also seeking an investigation.
“The problem is not so many talented, low-flying helicopter pilots who want to save our city. The problem is the shooters, the looters, the criminals and the anarchists, who want to destroy it (and our country)!” Trump tweeted.
The helicopter has a somewhat “statement mission” that “exists” to “deter” criminal activity, including riots and burglaries, said a defense official who has direct knowledge of the commands of the crew. The Washington National Guard has refused to identify the officer as it is now investigating whether the aircraft was being operated appropriately.
The official said Lakota UH-72 should also curb “illegal assembly”, provide medical evacuation from the population if necessary, and monitor the command and control for coercive protection.
The official said the investigation was focusing on how those orders led to low-level aircraft, which were flying debris and terrorizing civilians.
