Trump’s use of unidentified security forces echoes Putin’s ‘little green men’

If this happens anywhere but here, the U.S. White House and the State Department will issue statements and review other policy options to prevent and punish this behavior going forward.

Unidentified officers and “secret police” have been used in official crackdowns throughout history. We refer to Russian President Vladimir Putin as “little green men” for not wearing unidentified proxies during the occupation of Crimea. Undifferentiated demonstrations of power should not take place in American democracy. They are dangerous on both near and long-term levels.

From a security perspective, videos and pictures of unidentified federal law enforcement personnel in the nation’s capital – heavily armed – could pose immediate security concerns. There is a disadvantage that unidentified law enforcement personnel stand on the streets. Without any accreditation or badges, it is difficult for anyone to know whether they have the authority to carry out law enforcement activities. How can anyone know that they have the authority to interrogate, search or arrest protesters or these staff?

Failure to identify all federal law enforcement personnel clearly and reliably can also increase security risk. As armed Americans appear at the protests, it is easy for those who are aware of the lack of identity to meet with law enforcement officers or claim authority they do not have. It can be confusing and dangerous for other military and law enforcement officials who are trying to get Americans to exercise their constitutional rights and separate private citizens from security guards. The officer, heavily armed with tactical gear, is almost indistinguishable from a militia member trying to intimidate peaceful protesters, without clearly identifying symbols.

Plus, Attorney General William Barr The fact is justified Some federal staff may not recognize themselves, and the failure to identify federal law enforcement personnel if their actions require investigation may jeopardize accountability. Dealing with punishment is easy if there is no fear of attribution. Law enforcement officer not only refers to shield or badge privilege, but also helps to ensure responsible behavior.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi acknowledged the risks associated with this Trump trend Sent a letter Ask the President to provide clarity on the accounting of their full list of agencies and their roles and responsibilities. Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer The draft law was introduced Federal law enforcement personnel and members of the military need to identify themselves.

But so far, the “law and order” president – and the Attorney General – have been satisfied with the undisputed law enforcement personnel on our streets, even though such actions threaten to undermine our peacekeepers. So far, the Bureau of Prisons staff has defended themselves to Americans who exercise their constitutional rights without any identifying information that “President of the Law and Order” is OK – or AG Bar Gave them authority To make arrests.