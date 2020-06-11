Twitter deletes 170,000 accounts, some of them trying to roll over Kovid-19 in favor of China

The company said the accounts were “spreading geopolitical articles favorable to the Communist Party of China” and were dismissed for violating its platform manipulation policies.
Twitter’s withdrawal is the latest in a Silicon Valley attempt to block governments from using social media platforms to push stories in their favor.
Twitter is officially blocked in China, but most people in the country are able to access it using WePN. According to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, a group has worked to analyze Twitter accounts, in an attempt to exploit their potential to expand foreign-Chinese “party-state influence” into the goals of the Chinese campaign. Twitter said the accounts were “predominantly Chinese.”
Renee DeResta, research manager at the Stanford Internet Observatory, who also analyzed the accounts, said most of what was posted about the Kovid-19 throughout the spring was set up only at the end of January.
“Articles around Kovid,” praising China’s response to the virus, tweets also use the pandemic to oppose US and Hong Kong activists. “
Twitter has identified 23,750 accounts as “the most engaged core network”, used to tweet Beijing-friendly content, and another 150,000 accounts used to expand content, for example, by retweeting content posted by core accounts.
Stanford researchers said 23,750 accounts collectively tweeted 348,608 times.
Twitter said most of the accounts were pre-identified and therefore had fewer followers and less engagement.
This is not the first action that Twitter has taken. In August 2019, the company deleted more than 1,000 accounts believed to be operating on mainland China for “deliberately and exclusively trying to sow political dissent in Hong Kong.”
The company announced Thursday that it has closed accounts linked to Russia and Turkey.
Twitter has found more than 1,000 accounts promoted by the ruling United Russia party.
In Turkey, a network of 7,340 accounts posted positive content for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party. These accounts have been tweeted over 37 million times, Stanford researchers said.
The company posts tweets from several accounts that Twitter closed to an archive where the company can study.
