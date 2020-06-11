Twitter deletes 170,000 accounts, some of them trying to roll over Kovid-19 in favor of China

The company said the accounts were “spreading geopolitical articles favorable to the Communist Party of China” and were dismissed for violating its platform manipulation policies.

Twitter’s withdrawal is the latest in a Silicon Valley attempt to block governments from using social media platforms to push stories in their favor.

Twitter is officially blocked in China, but most people in the country are able to access it using WePN. According to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, a group has worked to analyze Twitter accounts, in an attempt to exploit their potential to expand foreign-Chinese “party-state influence” into the goals of the Chinese campaign. Twitter said the accounts were “predominantly Chinese.”

Renee DeResta, research manager at the Stanford Internet Observatory, who also analyzed the accounts, said most of what was posted about the Kovid-19 throughout the spring was set up only at the end of January.