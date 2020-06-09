Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced Tuesday that moving forward, the company celebrates Junetine as an official corporate holiday.

The annual festival, on June 19, 1865, announced the abolition of slavery in the state of Texas.

The social network observes the holiday “forever,” Dorsey tweeted, Square, a payment company where he serves as CEO.

Dorsey said June 19 was “a day of celebration, education and connection” for employees of the company Link included To the official Junetine website with holiday history.

Dorsey’s announcement comes less than a week after he announced he was donating $ 3 million to a charity run by Colin Kaepernick.

“Colin @ Kaepernick 7’s Meeritskamp 7 mm 3 mm to advance the emancipation and prosperity of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment and collective mobilization to uplift the next generation of change leaders.” Dorsey tweeted Last Wednesday.

Former NFL quarterback Kaepernick has been out of the league ever since he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest social injustice. His knee became the president’s favorite target, and he repeatedly treated the other African players who were protesting during the anthem, including the African-American QB, as patriotic.

Since the death of George Floyd, Dorsey has been at the helm of big tech activism at the hands of police officers, which has launched weekly protests across the country.

Google CEO Sunday Pichai announced last week that the search giant will donate 12 million to promote racial equality, while Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has previously committed 10 million to “working groups for racial justice.”