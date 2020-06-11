Top News

Two London police officers were attacked during a ‘shocking’ incident in Hackney

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Barbara C. Arroyo
0 Views
A grab from video shared by Hackney Police on Twitter shows police officers being attacked in London's Hackney neighborhood on June 10.
Barbara C. Arroyo
Written by Barbara C. Arroyo

The videos, posted on social media, show a female officer pinned and kicked to the ground before a female officer intervened. A minute-long confrontation ensues between the two officers and a group of men.

Wednesday’s incident received a furious response from UK police and Home Secretary Pretty Patel, who wrote on Twitter that the attack was “unhealthy, shocking and humiliating”.

“We are not the punchbags of society,” Metropolitan Police Federation chairman Ken Marsh said in a statement. “Our colleagues are thankfully reporting only minor injuries on this occasion – but in reality it can be very bad.”

Metropolitan police confirmed Thursday that the two men have been arrested.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “Attacks on our police are not tolerated.” He said: “These brave officers are doing their duty and helping people – I wish them a speedy recovery.”

It comes as follows Mostly peaceful anti-racist protests across the UK Over the weekend, it saw Some clashes between police and activists.

Khan supported the protests that took to the streets of London and other UK cities, but he denounced the low number of demonstrators involved in the heated scenes with authorities.

As in the United States, many protesters point to police brutality against blacks The high rate of blacks being jailed.

You may also like

About the author

Barbara C. Arroyo

Barbara C. Arroyo

I'm a writer, editor and newsroom leader working at the intersection of tech and media, editorial and product, journalism and management. I am driven to transform our industry for the future, develop and mentor our people, build compassionate and innovative organizational cultures, and put readers and communities at the center of it all. I also have a love of storytelling and creative work, and refuse to pick one or the other.

View all posts

Leave a Comment