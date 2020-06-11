Two London police officers were attacked during a ‘shocking’ incident in Hackney

The videos, posted on social media, show a female officer pinned and kicked to the ground before a female officer intervened. A minute-long confrontation ensues between the two officers and a group of men.

Wednesday’s incident received a furious response from UK police and Home Secretary Pretty Patel, who wrote on Twitter that the attack was “unhealthy, shocking and humiliating”.

“We are not the punchbags of society,” Metropolitan Police Federation chairman Ken Marsh said in a statement. “Our colleagues are thankfully reporting only minor injuries on this occasion – but in reality it can be very bad.”

Metropolitan police confirmed Thursday that the two men have been arrested.