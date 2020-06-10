UFC’s ‘Fight Island’ has been confirmed in Abu Dhabi

The island hosts four events between July 11 and July 25, including the pay-per-view event UFC 251.

To ensure a safe environment in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Department of Culture and Tourism for Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) seals nearly 10 square miles (25 km) of the island, including an arena, hotel, training facilities and dining establishments.

Entry into this “safety zone” is only allowed for UFC athletes, their coaches, UFC staff and other event staff.

Fighters stay on the island with White Speaking Those fights take place in the “octagon in the sand.”

“We had the idea of ​​fighting on ‘Fight Island’ because we needed a destination to host international events during the global pandemic,” Said In a statement.

“Abu Dhabi is a wonderful place to host fights over the past 10 years and it is the perfect place for these events.

“The infrastructure we are building will be a once in a lifetime opportunity for fighters who have never done it before – from the arena, the private training facility and the octagon of the island – an experience that none of us will ever forget.”

The show goes on

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, White has been eager to handle the fighting as quickly as possible.

After having to postpone six scheduled events, the UFC is on Return On a consistent schedule from May 9, it hosted three events in Florida and two more in Las Vegas.

However, White is looking for an international venue to accommodate his international fighters who have struggled to enter the US due to travel restrictions.

UFC and Abu Dhabi have long had close ties, with Yas Island hosting the first event in 2010. Most recently, it hosted UFC 242 in September 2019, a lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier.

“We have worked with all government agencies in Abu Dhabi to ensure that the performance of this historic event meets the highest standards of safety for athletes, coaches and all UFC staff,” said Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, DCT Abu Dhabi Chairman, Said

“This year, Abu Dhabi has successfully demonstrated its ability to meet all challenges and promote the well-being of its visitors and residents; today, we are here to showcase the best that our capital has to offer. We look forward to opening our doors to the world once again.”

UFC 251 includes three championship matches, including a headline fight between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns for the welterweight title.

Featherweight champion Alexander Wolkanovsky will re-compete with Max Holloway and Petr Ann against Jose Aldo for the vacant UFC bantamweight title.