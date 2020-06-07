UK cancels summer by imposing 14-day quarantine?

(CNN) – Across Europe, beaches are getting ready for their first social distance overseas, hotels are airing rooms and restaurants are putting up alfresco tables. With the borders now open, the tourism industry is trying to preserve as much tourism season as possible.

Right now, almost everyone is invited, but despite the attractive possibility of blue Mediterranean seas and blue skies, a country is not coming – and people are very angry about it.

For the UK, summer holidays can still be canceled.

While the continent’s worst coronavirus appears to be emerging, the country has suddenly decided to close its borders by imposing a 14-day detention, critics say, torpedoing the last pieces of hope for their travel industry.

If the rules do not change soon, millions of Britons who want to ease their post-lockdown blues by escaping to warmer climates will have to cancel their plans unless they are forced to return to solitary confinement or face a £ 1,000 fine – – about 2 1,250.

And for the UK’s tourism industry, any opportunity to soak up much-needed foreign tourism dollars is rapidly disappearing. There are many attractions in Britain, but why not visit a two-week prison in a single room and why people visit the island of the scepter.

If this is not enough to provoke frustration, the new regulations are only lightly polished after they come into effect on June 8, and they may actually lose the virus carriers they designed with spot checks.

This is in stark contrast to the stringent measures in Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong, which were imposed much earlier in the pandemic.

There are claims that visitors or returnees can use the “Dublin Dodge” so that those from the Republic of Ireland are exempted from quarantine. In theory they can travel anywhere and be transported by neighbors close to the UK.

‘Blunt financial instrument’

Greece is opening its beaches and welcoming foreign visitors. Byron Smith / Getty Images

For some, the rules have come so late, why Britain’s borders were so wide open at the time of the virus outbreak, and are now being restricted as the country relaxes on social issues.

“There was no doubt that the pandemic was initially blocked at the beginning of March, because it was very effective,” said Paul Charles, founder and CEO of PC Agency, which represents tourism boards, including Ireland. , New Zealand and Finland in the UK, as well as major brands and operators.

“If you look at countries that have successfully overcome coronavirus, such as New Zealand and Vietnam, they have something in common. They put the detention in the beginning. That’s the WHO advice. But our government has never done that. So we can do it.” Can’t understand why they are doing it now … they are using a blunt financial tool to keep cases low. “

There are some exceptions to the quarantine rules. Truck drivers, Kovid-19 Frontline Healthcare Workers and Elite Athletes for Bio-Safe Soccer or Cricket Matches, or F1’s British Grand Prix in late July are all exempt.

All others need to fill out a form before arriving, with a fine of fine 100, and addressing the government wherever they plan to stay for two weeks.

Fifty-one per cent of travelers are expected to receive spot checks, while those in the UK are fined £ 1,000. The Metropolitan Police Force, which covers London, said there was no time to implement it.

Certain conditions of quarantine have fueled questions about its impact. Arriving travelers go to their destination in public transport, leave their accommodation and shop for the necessary items. In Hong Kong, arrivals are given a prison-wide wristband and told not to leave their government-ordered hotel room for two weeks.

‘The Right Move, The Right Time’

Restaurants in France, which have lifted border restrictions to other EU countries, are reopening. Bertrand Gwy / AFP by Getty Images

So why now? The UK government says it will introduce detention in June as other countries are opening up, which means there is an increased risk of new cases of coronavirus coming from abroad.

“Travelers from overseas may become overwhelmed by the total number of infections in the UK, so the spread of the disease will increase,” UK Home Secretary Preeti Patel told Parliament on Wednesday.

Her statement has been condemned by members of the ruling Conservative Party and the main opposition Labor Party. Lawmaker Liam Fox, a former Conservative trade minister, described it as “unnecessary financial isolation” that hampers post-virus recovery.

“If such a barrier is needed, why not introduce it before it spreads?” He added. Conservative Member of Parliament Steve Bryn called it “the right move at the right time.”

This is a view echoed by George Morgan-Grenville, CEO of tour operator Red Savannah. “By adopting its restrictive plans without considering the economic consequences, the government chooses to ignore the devastation that is happening to the lives of companies, employers and those who lose their jobs,” he said.

“I think it’s too late,” agrees B Adventures, managing director of G Adventures, which offers small group tours around the world. “The impact on this whole sector is going to shatter the confidence of the customers. It will take time to get things done. If the detention exceeds the end of June, the summer season will be gone.

Patel defended his government’s actions against questions of why it had not previously taken up the blockade to prevent tens of thousands of people entering the country when the Kovid-19 infections were on the rise.

“Some have suggested that public health measures should be introduced when the virus is at its peak. However, according to scientific advice at the time, such measures make little difference when domestic transmission is widespread,” she told parliament.

The government’s claim to enforce the blockade has now been met with distrust from the wider travel industry.

More than 300 companies, including luxury brands Black Tomato and Kuoni, as well as major players such as Travelbag and Netflights have accepted the letter sent to Patel.

A new survey of 124 UK travel and hospitality business owners and CEOs found that 60% of respondents think staffing is unnecessary when the measures are implemented. A total of 94% thought summer bookings would disappear if quarantine was implemented. Meanwhile, 99% of respondents feel that this policy is hurting the economy. Tourism has four million jobs in the UK, 11% of the total workforce.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Moss said his country would advise against unnecessary travel to the UK as long as there are detention measures.

‘Madness’

People coming to the UK are allowed to travel to their detention by public transport. Tolga Aqumen / AFP by Getty Images

Mirjam Pieternek-McCartney, CEO of travel communications firm Lemongrass Marketing, has put things in perspective. “Tour operators are suffering, carriers are suffering, hoteliers are suffering, and UK cities that welcome international tourists like London and Oxford see many businesses that rely entirely on tourism,” she warned.

Robin Sheppard, founder and chairman of Bespoke Hotels Group, the UK’s largest independent hotel group, said he was saddened by the timing.

“I understand it if it came out on March 23, but it would be very stupid to introduce it now,” he said. “I don’t disagree with the original sentiment. It’s just the wrong time. It’s crazy to not listen to people’s response and adjust the plan.”

In another letter sent by Patel and UK Secretary of State Dominic Robb on June 1, Julia Beau-Said, chief executive of The Advantage Travel Partnership, expressed concern that the government viewed opposition to the blockade as a mere luxury operator’s concern. .

Rejecting this and citing fears that small companies would go out of business, she demanded the end of blockade plans. She has been asked to make changes to the current UK Foreign Office travel advisory, which warns against all-too-necessary travel and the establishment of so-called air bridges.

The bridge too?

The latter has become a hot topic, avoiding the need for quarantine and the idea of ​​creating ways for countries with low infection rates. Some 94% of UK travel companies say they favor the plan.

The Portugal Foreign Minister has already said he is happy to welcome UK tourists to the UK from the end of June, saying that Spain and Italy are also keen to welcome Brits, who are desperate to return this year, to boost their vital tourism.

The word “government quarantine” needs to be talked about and air bridges and testing and traces are the right things to do from a health perspective, but the right thing to do is help the economy recover, “says Paul Charles. They have collapsed over the past three weeks. The industry will have no sales in April, no sales in May, and now none in June. People worry about getting stuck when they return. “

Patel said in a statement to parliament that he was actively exploring the option of air bridges and would review the blockade measures after three weeks.

Sean Moriarty, CEO of Quinta do Lago Resort in the Algarve region of Portugal, says establishing such corridors of the free movement may help, but it may not be enough.

“Despite air bridges, we know that travelers need to be more careful about the holiday,” he said. “However, we are already seeing a huge increase in bookings and inquiries for extended vacations in the Quinta do Lago from July to October, where guests work from home and use spare rooms for offices or studies.”

Are UK travelers welcome?

Despite concerns over the Kovid-19, CNN’s Atika Schubert has reported on plans in Spain to ease foreign travel restrictions in an attempt to welcome back tourists.

There is also the question of whether the UK is happy to welcome its citizens as destinations with undesirable travel links to the UK. The country’s death rate from Kovid-19 is the second highest in the world after the United States, with the death toll at close to 40,000. The infection rates are in the 1,500 new cases per day. Why do countries in Europe that have succeeded in eradicating this disease want to risk accepting UK visitors?

“బ్రిటిష్ సందర్శకులను చాలా త్వరగా స్వాగతించడంలో మా ఖాతాదారులలో కొందరు జాగ్రత్తగా ఉన్నారనడంలో సందేహం లేదు” అని పాల్ చార్లెస్ చెప్పారు. “కొలిచిన విధానం ముఖ్యం. సాంకేతిక పరిజ్ఞానం మెరుగుపడటంతో, కేసు సంఖ్య తగ్గుతుంది మరియు మరింత విశ్వాసం తిరిగి వస్తుంది, జూలై నుండి బ్రిటిష్ సందర్శకులు ప్రయాణిస్తారని చాలామంది గ్రహిస్తారు. విశ్వాసాన్ని తిరిగి ఉంచడం ముఖ్య విషయం.”

ఆ విశ్వాసం ఉన్నట్లు అనిపిస్తుంది, కాని దిగ్బంధం అంటే వ్యాపారాలు UK సందర్శకులను ఆకర్షించే మార్గాన్ని చూడలేవు.

“వారి స్థానిక సమాజాలలో వారి పరిస్థితులపై వారి ఆలోచనలు మరియు అంతర్దృష్టులను పొందడానికి ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా ఉన్న మా స్థానిక హోస్ట్‌లతో మేము తరచుగా సంప్రదిస్తున్నాము” అని మచ్ బెటర్ అడ్వెంచర్స్ సహ వ్యవస్థాపకుడు సామ్ బ్రూస్ చెప్పారు. మొరాకో, కోస్టా రికా మరియు రొమేనియాతో సహా దేశాలలో బహిరంగ సాహసాలను అందించడానికి గైడ్‌లు మరియు హోటళ్ళు. “వారు వెనుక ఉన్న సూత్రాన్ని అర్థం చేసుకుంటారు [quarantine], కానీ సహజంగా వ్యాపారం మరియు వారి స్థానిక ఆర్థిక వ్యవస్థలకు జరిగే నష్టం గురించి చాలా ఆందోళన చెందుతారు. చాలా మంది వీలైనంత త్వరగా తిరిగి రావడానికి మరియు UK నుండి సాహసికులను తిరిగి స్వాగతించడానికి ఆసక్తిగా ఉన్నారు.

“చాలా తక్కువ ఇన్ఫెక్షన్ రేట్లు ఉన్న మా గమ్యస్థానాలు వారి సరిహద్దులను తెరవడానికి సన్నద్ధమవుతున్నాయి, రాకపై బలమైన పరీక్షా సామర్థ్యంతో సహా ప్రమాదాన్ని నిర్వహించడానికి చక్కగా నిర్వచించబడిన ప్రణాళికలతో, ఇంకా UK కస్టమర్లను వారు ఎదుర్కొంటున్న నిర్బంధం కారణంగా వారిని తిరిగి ఆకర్షించలేరు. UK కి తిరిగి వెళ్ళు. “

రాబిన్ షెప్పర్డ్ బ్రూస్ అభిప్రాయాన్ని ప్రతిబింబిస్తాడు, విదేశాలలో ఉన్న కంపెనీలు బ్రిట్స్ ప్రయాణం గురించి ఆందోళన చెందుతున్నాయని తాను నమ్మనని చెప్పాడు. “వారు మమ్మల్ని ఒక పరిహాసంగా లేదా ప్రపంచంపై ఒక రకమైన ముడతగా చూస్తారని నేను అనుకోను” అని ఆయన చెప్పారు. ఏదేమైనా, ఈ వేసవిలో UK నుండి చాలా మంది జెట్ అవుతారని తాను నమ్మనని అతను చెప్పాడు. “ఈ సంవత్సరం అంతర్జాతీయ సెలవుదినం లేనందుకు చాలా మంది బ్రిట్స్ ఇప్పటికే రాజీనామా చేశారు” అని ఆయన చెప్పారు.

అయినప్పటికీ, పర్యాటక బోర్డులు ఇప్పటికే బ్రిట్స్‌ను వేసవిలో బుక్ చేసుకోవడానికి ప్రయత్నించడానికి మరియు ప్రలోభపెట్టడానికి ప్రేరేపణలను అందిస్తున్నాయి, వ్యాపారాన్ని ముంచెత్తే ప్రయత్నంలో.

“మేము వెంటనే ప్రతిచోటా వెళ్ళలేక పోయినప్పటికీ, మమ్మల్ని తిరిగి స్వాగతించడానికి చాలా ప్రదేశాలు స్పష్టంగా ఆసక్తిగా ఉన్నాయి మరియు కొన్ని ప్రదేశాలు – ఉదాహరణకు సిసిలీ – పర్యాటకులను వెనక్కి తీసుకురావడానికి డిస్కౌంట్ మరియు ఉచితాలను అందిస్తున్నాయి” అని అసోసియేట్ బ్రాండ్ యాంట్ క్లార్క్-కోవెల్ చెప్పారు హాలిడే ఎక్స్‌ట్రాలో డైరెక్టర్. “సైప్రస్ వంటి ఇతరులు, అనారోగ్యానికి గురైన సందర్శకుల ఆరోగ్య ఖర్చులను భరించటానికి అందిస్తున్నారు.”

జి అడ్వెంచర్స్ నుండి బ్రియాన్ యంగ్ కోసం, ఉష్ణోగ్రత తనిఖీలతో సహా UK విమానాశ్రయాలలో ఉంచబడుతున్న చర్యలు మరియు ప్రయాణీకులు ఫేస్ కవరింగ్ ధరించాలని డిమాండ్ చేసే విమానయాన సంస్థలు భద్రపరచడం, అతను ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా పనిచేసే సరఫరాదారుల నుండి ఆందోళనలను పొందాలి.

“కస్టమర్ల సంక్షేమం కోసం అవసరమైన చర్యలు తీసుకుంటున్నారు” అని ఆయన చెప్పారు. “ఇది తెరవడం మరియు విషయాలు కదిలించడం ప్రారంభించడానికి సమయం.”

యంగ్ తన కోరికను తీర్చుకుంటాడా లేదా ఈ వేసవి తరువాత UK ప్రయాణికులు ఆకాశంలోకి వెళ్తారా అనేది చూడాలి.