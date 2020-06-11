US Soccer has abolished the policy that players should stand for the national anthem

US women’s national team midfielder Megan Rapinoe announced on Tuesday that its board of directors voted to repeal its policy after Colin Kaepernick expressed solidarity with the protests. Kaepernick, a former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, kneeled before games in 2016 and has not signed with the team since 2017.

“We have not done enough to understand and recognize the real and meaningful experiences of the Black and other minority communities in our country – especially for our players,” the soccer federation said in its statement. “We apologize to our players – especially our Black Players – staff, fans and all those who support the abolition of racism.”

The Federation has not yet used its platform effectively to address issues such as racism, discrimination and inequality and has pledged to move forward.

“We are here for our players and we are ready to support them in their efforts to achieve social justice. We cannot change the past, but we can make a difference in the future. . The NFL admits this is wrong Earlier this month, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league was quick to listen to its players on issues of racism. “As the National Football League, we all admit that it is wrong to listen to NFL players and encourage everyone to speak up and protest peacefully,” Goodell said. But the Commissioner was criticized for what he did not say: Goodell made no mention of Kaepernick, who witnessed a massive setback after protesting peacefully on the ground. Some players called for the league to be recognized And apologize to Kaepernick and help him get back to the sport. “If they re-sign Kaip, it shows that they’re really trying to go in a different direction,” former Seattle Seahawks’ new signing Carlos Hyde previously said. “Because Kaip was making a statement four years ago about what was going on in the world today and the NFL didn’t bother to listen to him, so I think they should start by doing so.”

CNN’s Jill Martin contributed to this report.