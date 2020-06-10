sport

US Soccer knee ban can be revoked

by Niki J. Layton
The board of directors of the federation plans to discuss the new policy Tuesday and expect an official vote on Friday. If approved, the policy would go into effect immediately, but would have to be approved at the next annual general meeting next year.

CNN reached out to US Soccer but did not respond.

A policy that prohibits players from kneeling during the anthem Issued US women’s national team midfielder Megan Rapinoe in response to her kneeling for the national anthem ahead of the 2016 match against Thailand.

Policy 604-1 states, “All persons representing the national team of the federation shall be honored when the national anthem is played at any event represented by the federation.”

They spent months on covid-19 patients. Now health care workers are kneeling for George Floyd
First up is Rapinoe Erected The National Anthem before her team’s clash with the Chicago Red Stars in solidarity with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Quarterback Kaepernick, who brought the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2012, ignited a storm of criticism as he sat down to protest the national anthem for a preseason game, a country where blacks and people of color were not “honored by a song”. “

The murder of unarmed black George Floyd in May reignited Black Lives Matter protests in the United States and around the world. As people take to the streets to express their need for police reform and racial equality, protesters are holding signs and kneeling in the air.

