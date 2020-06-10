US Soccer knee ban can be revoked

The board of directors of the federation plans to discuss the new policy Tuesday and expect an official vote on Friday. If approved, the policy would go into effect immediately, but would have to be approved at the next annual general meeting next year.
CNN reached out to US Soccer but did not respond.
Policy 604-1 states, “All persons representing the national team of the federation shall be honored when the national anthem is played at any event represented by the federation.”
Quarterback Kaepernick, who brought the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2012, ignited a storm of criticism as he sat down to protest the national anthem for a preseason game, a country where blacks and people of color were not “honored by a song”. “
Leave a Comment