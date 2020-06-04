‘We need more Aaron Rodgers and fewer Drew Brees’

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who made the national anthem comment Wednesday in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

But it came with a twist: the praise for the Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“We need more @ Aaron Rodgers 12 and fewer Drubrice,” 28-year-old McCollum tweeted. “Ignorance is not an excuse. You hand the ball over and throw it to the same teammates who refused to stand up to you. “

The 41-year-old has received backlash from Brees teammates Malcolm Jenkins and Michael Thomas, as well as LeBron James. Yahoo Finance Interview It is important to show respect for the flag.

McCollum’s admiration for Rodgers comes from one Instagram post from the 36-year-old quarterback On Wednesday: “We were criticized for locking arms in solidarity before the game a few years ago. It was never about the anthem or the flag. Not then.

For the sake of Brees, Anthem said that it brings a lot of emotion for her.

“In most cases, it makes me cry and think about all the sacrifices,” Brees said in a Yahoo Finance interview. “Not just in the military, but for that matter, in the civil rights movement of the ’60s, and up to this point, many people have endured.

“And is everything right with our country right now? No, it isn’t. We still have a long way to go. But I think what you do by standing there and showing respect for the flag with your hand on your heart, is that it shows unity. It shows that we are all together, that we can all do better and that we are all part of the solution. “

Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis on May 25, after Floyd suspected that police officer Derek Chauvin, 44, had spent a fake $ 20 bill, pressing his knee in Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes.

Chauvin’s charges were upgraded on Wednesday. In addition to the original charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, he faces a more serious charge of second-degree murder with trespass negligence.

Thomas Lane, 37, Jr., was charged over other officers at the scene. Alexander Kueng, 26, and Tau Thao, 34, are now charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree homicide.