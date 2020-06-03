‘We’re Here’ Episode 84: Rihanna doesn’t brag

In this episode:

Hollywood is full of humble brokers, but Rihanna knows how to lead by example while supporting her causes.

Lee Michelle has been in hot water since she was accused of turning her former “Glee” co-star’s life into a “living hell.”

And Tim Gunn finally embraced the idea of ​​soft, comfortable clothing.

Here’s a closer look at some of today’s stories:

Rihanna does good

Rihanna gave her three fashion and beauty companies a break for the day.

“We’re not buying !!! And we’re not selling !! The gang gang! #BLACKOUTTUESDAY AF !!!, ”the singer, 32, posted on Twitter Tuesday morning.

She shared a picture of Black Square as part of a Blackout Tuesday social media campaign in response to the ongoing protests demanding justice for George Floyd and the police brutality.

Each of Rihanna’s three companies – Twenty, Twenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty – has replaced its usual homepage with a message of solidarity with the movement.

Lee Michelle’s past haunts her

Lee Mitchell is accused of turning his former “Glee” star’s life into a “living hell” during the hit series.

Samantha Ware, who plays Jane Hayward, called out 33-year-old Michelle for “traumatic microaggressions” after the star tweeted about the Black Lives Matter movement, “George Floyd doesn’t deserve it. It’s not an isolated event and it should end. #BlackLivesMatter.”

Ware, 28, retweeted Michelle’s message and said, “Remember LMAO you were my first television gig in a living hell?!?! Never forget. Among other traumatic microaggressions that have challenged a career in Hollywood, I believe you have told everyone that you will become the S-T of my success… ”

Page Six reached out to Michelle’s rep for comment.

Tim Gunn is cozy

Renowned fashion consultant Tim Gunn says the impossible happened during the lockdown – he now loves comfortable clothing.

After weeks of “pajamas and loose clothing” at the 92nd Street Y Digital event, true clothes are “a perfect attack on your body,” he said. You think, నేను I’m very hesitant … I feel like I’m wearing a wetsuit! ’I now have a lot of sympathy for people who want to dress comfortably. “

Gunn showed how comforted he was by saying, “I’m under the waist, only under pants and a pair of socks.”

