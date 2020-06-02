Wes Unseld, an NBA legend with Washington bullets, died at 74

NBA legend Wes Unseld died Tuesday morning from health problems, including pneumonia, with the Washington Bullets, who led the franchise to its only championship in 1978, his family said. He was 74.

“Our devoted husband, father and grandfather, Wes Anseld passed away peacefully this morning. The health struggles around family members, who recently suffered from pneumonia,” the Anseld family said in a statement released by the Washington Wizards. “He is the rock of our family – a devout patriarch who loves to be with his wife, children, friend and companion.”

Unsealed by the Baltimore Bullets, it later became the Capital Bullet before being relocated to Washington, the second in the 1968 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-7 Hall of Famer won the NBA MVP as a rookie and was a five-time All-Star. He was awarded the NBA Finals MVP honors for the 1978 championship over the Seattle Supersonics.

“He was our hero and loved playing and working basketball for the cities of Baltimore and Washington, DC. He proudly wore it on his chest for many years,” his family’s statement said.

Anseld later became vice president of the Washington Bullets in 1981, serving for six years before being named head coach in 1988. He resigned after the 1994 season, finishing with a 202-345 coaching record and becoming the team’s general manager in 1996.

In May 2003, Anseld announced that he was taking leave to address health issues.

The Wizards were one of six players to retire from the organization, and Unseld still holds franchise records in minutes played (35,832) and rebounds (13,769).

Anseld is survived by his daughter Kim, son Wes Jr., daughter-in-law Evelyn, granddaughters Layla and Wes and his wife Connie.