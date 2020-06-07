What a coronavirus pandemic when you don’t have internet

They told her that “hooping is like a cough” that is catching the country and also hitting the nearby city of Mikao. But she suspected it was too close to home. “I don’t know if that’s true,” said 38-year-old Mantiel, part of the nation’s largest indigenous group, Vayu.

When the Colombian government issued a nationwide lockdown in late April, she and her husband were instructed to stay home with their three children, keep their distance from other people, wash their hands and wear masks. 365,000 people worldwide.

But for Montiels, the stay-at-home order is its own death sentence.

Prior to the lockdown, Angela occasionally taps the SIM card to use WhatsApp, but has not been able to recharge it since the lockdown. Without an internet connection, there is no way to “work remotely”. Angela wears traditional air maxilla bags, but under current restrictions she does not sell them on the street.

At the moment, her family is out of emergency cash payments from a non-governmental organization, Mercy Corps. It is impossible for her children to continue homeschooling without access to school equipment online. For updates, they may be waiting for phone calls from friends or family members to bring them news. Otherwise, they are in the dark.

“Since we don’t have TV, internet or anything, we don’t know if this is going to happen yet or if it will continue, so obviously we can’t go out or move around,” Montreal said. “We’re in desperation.”

Governments around the world are committed to providing universal access by 2020, but the digital divide is still running deep and widening inequalities even offline.

People in poor areas, such as women, the elderly and those living in remote or rural areas, are less likely to connect. And in many cases, connectivity is low – closing down offices, schools or public spaces, libraries and cafes has reduced access for many.

“We have always said that there are about 3.5 billion people who are not connected, but we know that it is more now, because most people who connect to their offices and other public places do not have that access,” said Eleanor Sarpong, deputy director at Alliance for Affordable Internet (A4AI)

“Kovid-19 has shown that there is such a big divide, which actually came as a shock to some governments. When they asked their employees to work from home … there were many who could not.”

Sarpang expressed hope that the crisis would remove long-standing barriers to Internet access – from lack of political will to regulatory barriers and data affordability – to making the world more connected.

A4AI, the initiative of the World Wide Web Foundation, founded by Tim Berners-Lee, recently urged governments, companies and civil society to take urgent measures to bring as many people online as possible during the pandemic. Among their immediate recommendations are: eliminating consumer taxes on Internet services; Reduce data charges for public websites; Providing affordable data packages; Expanding broadband allowances; And creating free public WiFi infrastructure. Some are already taking these steps

“Governments do not have to look at the Internet as a luxury, but rather as an enabler that can change their economies … I think this is a wake-up call for them,” Sarpong said.

The digital gender gap

As we know, digital technologies are revolutionizing life fast. But not everyone benefits equally, and many are falling behind due to lack of infrastructure, literacy and training.

In the least-developed countries of the world, just 19% are online . Men are 21% more likely than women to connect – and the gender gap is widening.

In India, the aggressive approach towards digitization has moved many government interests online – from rations to pensions. Even before the pandemic, half of the population was offline, but the country’s poorest depended on digital.

The pestilence only magnified the irony of the situation.

When the crisis strikes and 1.3 billion people in India are on lockdown , The unofficial of the country Economic To stiffen the earth. So when the government announces that it will send direct money transfers to underprivileged women, widows, senior citizens and the disabled for three months from April 1, this is welcome news. But, without smartphones, people are stuck at home, and many cannot afford 500 to 1,000 rupees ($ 6 to $ 13).

Lal Bai, a 65-year-old widow living in a remote village in Rajasthan, was unable to trek five miles to the nearest town to withdraw government cash, and there were no ways to access government funds online, so she quickly found herself with no food at home.

Disgusted, Bai ended up in the dome of his home village of Ombati Prajapati, who runs a digital services shop. “She’s only helping me.”

There are over 10,000 “Soochenpreseners” or digital entrepreneurs who are trained and supported Digital Empowerment Foundation (DEF) , New Delhi-based NGO in rural areas of the country. Amid the lockdown, they are helping to provide essential digital services, including remote banking, which allows people like Bai to withdraw cash using a mobile, biometric ATM. And they are also helping to fight misinformation.

“Because of the Internet, I can see what’s happening and tell others to wash their hands with soap, use a sanitizer and wear masks,” said Janapathi, 27. “I can’t do anything to help any of these people [if I had not learned how to use the internet]. I couldn’t even help myself. “

Social entrepreneur and founder of DEF, Osama Manjar, said that their work-training women like Prajapati showed how important it is to make digital infrastructure accessible – especially in times of disaster.

“Connectivity and access to the Internet should be part of basic human rights. In the event of a pandemic and disaster, there should be a way to provide access to data, just as you provide access to food or water.” Said Manjar.

Also a problem for the rich countries

More than four in 10 low-income households in the US cannot afford broadband services, according to Pew’s research. And in the United Kingdom, 1.9 million households do not have access to the Internet, but millions depend on pay-as-you-go services to get online.

“Sometimes people talk about Kovid-19 as a great leveler, but in reality, the way people experience a lockdown is not equal,” said chief executive Helen Milner Good Things Foundation , A UK charity working with the government to get more people online.

“Digital exclusion, for many, is an extension of the social exclusion they face, and poverty is definitely part of it.”

The British government has recently launched a number of initiatives to address and address digital exclusion. There is a new campaign in the schemes, DevicesDotNow , Which asks businesses to donate devices, SIMs and mobile hotspots. The Good Things Foundation helps provide the equipment and training for those in need. So far, they have given nearly 2,000 tablets

One of the recipients was Annette Addison, who lives alone in a flat in Birmingham, central England and uses a wheelchair to move around. Before Detention , She goes to her local community center to access the Internet and helps with her disability payments. But without a smartphone, she said, she was alone and in the dark about the status of her interests.

“I didn’t face it. When the lockdown first started, I was very lonely and desperate, but because I had a tablet … when I was alone, I could talk to my granddaughters or my daughter.” We are constantly in contact with them as they are always online. “

On May 1, Addison turned 60. She celebrated with her granddaughters on video chat on her new iPad – the same iPad she now uses to check out her benefits portal. And she also recently signed up for a dating site. “I’m a teenager,” she said.

But, when governments are trying to provide digital services to those in need, the question remains: who gets the device and who doesn’t?

Hafsha Sheikh, Founder SmartLyte , The digital expertise center that distributed the device to Addison, the question that haunts her.

“The device is not only about immediate support during Covid, it is about opening the gateway to parents and families, aspirations and opportunities,” Sheikh said. There are currently 1,500 people on the waiting list.

“The biggest challenge is, who do I choose?”