What international destinations are reopening for tourists?

(CNN) – Although most governments still advise against “unnecessary” internationalization Travel , A popular host Destinations Their Kovid-19 lockdown activities and border restrictions have begun to reduce and are gearing up to welcome back tourists.

Earlier this month, the European Union unveiled an action plan to reopen its internal borders for the summer, with countries such as Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania forming “travel bubbles”, lifting restrictions on each other’s citizens.

Many Caribbean islands are set to open their doors to foreign visitors in June, with destinations such as Mexico and Thailand planning to reopen regions-wise in the coming weeks.

If you are one of the many travelers who are eager to get back to where they are this year, here’s a guide to the top destinations that are planning to reopen, as well as some of the ones that are closing their borders now.

Cyprus

Cyprus has pledged to bear holiday expenses for Kovid-19-positive tourists and their families. Courtesy Cyprus Tourism Company

Cyprus is keen to track back its tourism industry, with authorities offering to cover the costs of passengers testing positive for Kovid-19 while on vacation in the Mediterranean island nation.

According to a letter shared with CNN, the Cypriot government will pay travelers suffering from coronavirus sickness as well as food, drink and medicines during their visit.

The detailed plan was drafted in a five-page letter issued on May 26 to governments, airlines and tour operators.

Officials have allocated a 100-bed hospital for overseas travelers who test positive, with a 500-room “quarantine hotel” available to families of patients and “intimate contacts.”

“The traveler will only bear the cost of their airport transfer and repatriation flight in cooperation with their agent and / or airline,” the letter said.

Cyprus Transport Minister Yiannis Karosos has announced that hotels will resume in the country on June 1, while international flights will reopen on June 9.

Once the destination is reopened, only visitors from selected countries will be allowed to enter.

Flights to Greece, Malta, Bulgaria, Norway, Austria, Finland, Slovenia, Hungary, Israel, Denmark, Germany, Slovakia and Lithuania will be authorized first.

Starting June 20, Cyprus will also allow flights from Switzerland, Poland, Romania, Croatia, Estonia and the Czech Republic.

However, this list should be expanded to include furthe23r countries in the coming months.

Passengers traveling to Cyprus will need to provide a valid certificate proving that they have tested negative for Kovid-19, but are subject to temperature checks upon arrival and are randomly tested during their trip.

The destination has already taken measures to protect travelers and residents by hotel staff wearing masks and gloves, regularly disinfecting sunbeds and keeping at least two meters (6.5 feet) of restaurants, bars, cafes and pubs.

Bali

At least 6.3 million people visited Bali in 2019. Sony Tumbelka / AFP by Getty Images

Bali was also successful in containing its coronavirus outbreak, with fewer than 350 confirmed cases and four deaths at the time of writing.

The Indonesian island is now expected to welcome tourists by October, if its infection rates are low.

Bali’s economy is heavily dependent on tourism and the number of visitors is increasing in recent years, with approximately 6.3 million visitors in 2019.

“The coronavirus collapsed the Balinese economy… and it has fallen well since then [mid-March] When taking social-distance actions, “Bang Tour Guide Mungku Nyoman Kandia , He told ABC News In April. “No tourist, no money.”

All foreign nationals, except diplomats, permanent residents and humanitarian workers, are currently banned from Indonesia, and anyone entering the island must undergo a swab test and must provide a letter stating that they are free from Kovid-19.

It is unclear what the entry requirements will be if the sanctions are lifted later this year, or whether Bali will accept travelers from the pandemic areas.

Thailand

Thailand plans to reopen various regions by the end of 2020. Jack Taylor / AFP by Getty Images

Thailand, which received 40 million foreign tourists last year, has long been the top destination for travelers.

Due to the pandemic, however, visitors have been banned from entering the Southeast Asian country since March.

The number of cases here is very small compared to other destinations – Thailand has reported more than 3,000 confirmed cases and over 50 deaths – and the authorities take no chances when reopening the country.

“It is still a spreading situation, but the return of tourists is likely to be the fourth quarter of this year,” Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor Yutasak Superson told CNN Travel.

The governor stressed that there are restrictions on who can visit the country once the sanctions are relaxed and where they can go.

“We’re not opening all at once,” he added. “We are still on high alert, we cannot disappoint our guards yet.

“We have to look at the country of birth [of the travelers] To see if their condition really improved. ”

This means that Thailand is unlikely to open its borders to travelers from destinations that do not control the coronavirus situation.

Those who are permitted to enter can be provided with “long-stay packages” in secluded areas such as Koh Pha Ngan and remote areas of Koh Samui, which can be easily controlled.

However, Thailand’s borders are tightly closed at the moment.

Prohibition on incoming International commercial flights – Excludes repatriation flights – recently extended to June 30 and Phuket International Airport closed.

Like many other global destinations, Thailand is currently focused on domestic tourism.

In fact, some of the resorts and hotels were offered before reopening – Hua Hin, 200 kilometers (124 miles) south of Bangkok, was one of them.

Shopping malls, museums, markets and even some tourist attractions are also reopening their doors, with the Bangkok Grand Palace reopening on June 4.

France

Residents of France are allowed to take holidays in the country in July and August. Damien Meyer / AFP via Getty Images

France was the most visited country in the world before the coronavirus epidemic.

Now, like the rest of the EU, restrictions are currently in place for all unnecessary travel from outside the Schengen Zone (a group of 26 countries that typically have open borders).

Travelers entering the country excluding EU citizens or those from the UK are subject to at least 14 days of coronavirus detention until July 24.

Although the government is slowly lifting the lockdown measures Journeys up to 100 km Now that it has been cleared and the beaches have reopened, officials have confirmed that the country is in no hurry to reduce border restrictions for international travelers.

“Since the onset of the crisis, the rule is to close the borders, and the authority to cross the border is the exception.

“What’s good for tourism is often good for France. Tourism hits France,” he said at a news conference.

Although some businesses have been allowed to reopen, the country’s hotels, bars, restaurants and cafes will remain closed until at least June 2.

However, officials in Paris, which have identified it as a coronavirus “red zone”, are not allowed to open at any time.

It was announced on May 29 that the Louvre, the most visited museum in the country, would reopen on July 6.

“Tourism faces its worst challenge in modern history,” Philip added. “Since it is one of the crown jewels of the French economy, protecting it is a national priority.”

Residents can take holidays in France in July and August, he said.

The country’s hotels will rely on domestic tourism after reopening, as all signs indicate that international travelers cannot enter the foreseeable future.

“When the lockdown measures are mild, French tourists will want to stay home for a short period of time,” French hotel chain Accar’s spokesman told CNN Travel earlier this month.

“It will be a moment for them to rediscover their country and we will be there to welcome them.”

Greece

Greek officials expect the country to reopen on June 15. cunfek / Getty Images

Tourism accounts for about 20% of Greece’s gross domestic product, as well as one in five jobs, so it’s no wonder that the Mediterranean country reopens as soon as possible.

The European country, which has managed to keep its coronavirus case numbers low by implementing a stringent lockdown, plans to allow passengers back on June 15.

“The tourism season will start from June 15, where seasonal hotels will reopen,” Prime Minister Kiriakos Mitsotakis announced on May 20.

“Let’s make it epilogue this summer [Covid-19] Crisis, ”he added.

Direct international flights to Greek destinations are expected to resume slowly from July 1, and tourists are expected to return 29 designated countries The Kovid-19 test is no longer available, nor is it likely to go into custody upon arrival.

However, Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis has suggested that health officials conduct spot checks when needed.

“The tourism experience this summer may be a little different from what you had in previous years,” Mitsotakis said CNN earlier this month.

“There may not be any bars open, or a tight crowd, but you can still have a wonderful experience in Greece – the global epidemic has gone down.”

29 countries Albania, Australia, Austria, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Estonia, Japan, Israel, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Latvia, Lebanon, New Zealand, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, South Africa, Montenegro, Norway Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Czech Republic and Finland.

While the bars and restaurants are also allowed to resume business, the city’s hotels will reopen on June 1, followed by the seasonal hotels in July.

All international passengers had to be detained for 14 days before the arrival of the Kovid-19 test or for 14 days.

భవిష్యత్తులో మరింత ముందుజాగ్రత్తగా పర్యాటకులు తమ సందర్శనకు ముందు పరీక్షలు చేయవలసి ఉంటుందని మిత్సోటాకిస్ సూచించారు, కాని జాబితాలో లేని దేశాల నుండి వచ్చే ప్రయాణికులకు ఇది మాత్రమే అనిపిస్తుంది, ఇది యూరోపియన్ యూనియన్ నుండి వచ్చిన పత్రం ఆధారంగా ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా విమానాశ్రయాల ఏవియేషన్ సేఫ్టీ ఏజెన్సీ “కోవిడ్ -19 సంక్రమణ వ్యాప్తి చెందే ప్రమాదం ఉన్న ప్రభావిత ప్రాంతాల్లో ఉంది.”

జర్మనీ

పర్యాటక రంగాన్ని పునరుద్ధరించడానికి దేశం సిద్ధమవుతున్నందున జర్మనీలో ఆంక్షలు సున్నితంగా సడలించబడుతున్నాయి. జెట్టి ఇమేజెస్ ద్వారా JOHN MACDOUGALL / AFP

తుది నిర్ణయం ఇంకా తీసుకోనప్పటికీ, టర్కీ, యుకె, ఐస్లాండ్, లీచ్టెన్స్టెయిన్, నార్వే మరియు స్విట్జర్లాండ్ నుండి సందర్శకులను అనుమతించడాన్ని అధికారులు పరిశీలిస్తున్నారు.

“పర్యాటక పునరుజ్జీవనం ప్రయాణికులకు మరియు జర్మన్ ప్రయాణ పరిశ్రమకు, అలాగే సంబంధిత లక్ష్య దేశాల ఆర్థిక స్థిరత్వానికి ముఖ్యమైనది” అని ఇది పేర్కొంది.

ఆస్ట్రియా / జర్మనీ భూ సరిహద్దు కూడా తిరిగి తెరవబడుతోంది – జూన్ 15 నుండి ఆస్ట్రియా మరియు జర్మనీల మధ్య ప్రయాణం సాధ్యమవుతుంది – మరియు దేశవ్యాప్తంగా ఆంక్షలు సడలించబడుతున్నాయి.

Mexico

రాబోయే వారాల్లో, మెక్సికో ప్రాంతాల వారీగా ప్రాంతాన్ని తెరవడం ప్రారంభిస్తుంది. జెట్టి ఇమేజెస్ ద్వారా ఎలిజబెత్ రూజ్ / ఎఎఫ్‌పి

వారాల్లోపు సందర్శకులను స్వాగతించాలని మెక్సికో లక్ష్యంగా పెట్టుకుంది.

దేశం లాక్డౌన్లో ఉన్నప్పటికీ, హోటళ్ళు మరియు రెస్టారెంట్లు ఇంకా వ్యాపారాన్ని తిరిగి ప్రారంభించలేదు, అధికారులు తిరిగి ట్రాక్‌లోకి రావడానికి దేశాన్ని బిట్ బిట్గా తిరిగి తెరవాలని యోచిస్తున్నారు.

“లక్ష్యం మొదట దేశీయ ప్రయాణికులు, తరువాత యుఎస్ మరియు కెనడా మరియు తరువాత ప్రపంచంలోని ప్రయాణికులు.

యుఎస్ మరియు మెక్సికో సరిహద్దుల మధ్య సరిహద్దు కనీసం జూన్ 22 వరకు “అనవసరమైన” ప్రయాణానికి మూసివేయబడింది మరియు మెక్సికో యొక్క ముఖ్య విమానాశ్రయాలలో మరియు వెలుపల చాలా అంతర్జాతీయ విమానాలు ప్రస్తుతం నిలిపివేయబడ్డాయి లేదా గణనీయంగా తగ్గించబడ్డాయి.

ఏదేమైనా, డెల్టా ఎయిర్ లైన్స్ రాబోయే వారాల్లో యుఎస్ నుండి కాంకున్, మెక్సికో సిటీ లాస్ కాబోస్ మరియు ప్యూర్టా వల్లర్టాకు వివిధ సేవలను పెంచుతుంది మరియు / లేదా తిరిగి ప్రారంభించనుంది.

మెక్సికోలోని కరేబియన్ వైపున ఉన్న క్వింటానా రూ, కాంకున్, ప్లేయా డెల్ కార్మెన్ మరియు తులుం వంటివారికి నిలయం, జూన్ మధ్యలో తిరిగి తెరవాలని భావిస్తున్నట్లు రాష్ట్ర పర్యాటక కార్యదర్శి మారిసోల్ వనేగాస్ తెలిపారు.

“మేము పర్యాటకాన్ని పునరుద్ధరించాలనుకుంటున్నాము మరియు జూన్ 10 మరియు 15 మధ్య ఎప్పుడైనా దృశ్యాలు మరియు హోటళ్ళను ప్రారంభించాలని ఆశిస్తున్నాము, కాని ఇంకా ఏవి తెలియవు” అని ఆమె చెప్పింది.

“ఇది ఫెడరల్ ప్రభుత్వం మాకు ఏమి చేస్తుందో దానిపై ఆధారపడి ఉంటుంది.”

లాస్ కాబోస్ టూరిజం బోర్డ్ మేనేజింగ్ డైరెక్టర్ రోడ్రిగో ఎస్పోండా, ఆగస్టు మరియు సెప్టెంబర్ నాటికి అంతర్జాతీయ మరియు దేశీయ ప్రయాణికులను అంగీకరించగలరని భావిస్తున్నట్లు చెప్పారు.

ఏదేమైనా, ప్యూర్టా వల్లర్టాకు ఉత్తరాన ఉన్న బీచ్ గమ్యం రివేరా నయారిట్ ప్రస్తుతం పర్యాటకులను తిరిగి తీసుకురావడానికి తక్షణ ప్రణాళికలు లేవని రివేరా నయారిట్ కన్వెన్షన్ అండ్ విజిటర్స్ బ్యూరో యొక్క పబ్లిక్ రిలేషన్స్ మేనేజర్ రిచర్డ్ జార్కిన్ తెలిపారు.

టర్కీ

జూన్ మధ్య నుండి అంతర్జాతీయ సందర్శకులను స్వీకరించాలని టర్కీ లక్ష్యంగా పెట్టుకుంది. బురాక్ కారా / జెట్టి ఇమేజెస్

టర్కీ 2019 లో పర్యాటకం నుండి .5 34.5 బిలియన్లకు పైగా సంపాదించింది, మరియు ఖండాంతర దేశం తిరిగి వ్యాపారంలోకి రావడానికి ఆసక్తిగా ఉంది.

పర్యాటక శాఖ మంత్రి మెహ్మెట్ నూరి ఎర్సోయ్ ప్రకారం, మే చివరి నాటికి దేశీయ పర్యాటకాన్ని పున art ప్రారంభించాలని గమ్యం యోచిస్తోంది మరియు జూన్ మధ్య నుండి అంతర్జాతీయ సందర్శకులను అందుకోవాలని భావిస్తోంది.

ప్రవేశద్వారం వద్ద ఉష్ణోగ్రత తనిఖీలు మరియు చెక్అవుట్ తర్వాత కనీసం 12 గంటల గది వెంటిలేషన్ వంటి హోటళ్ళు మరియు రిసార్ట్ సౌకర్యాల కోసం దేశం కొత్త మార్గదర్శకాలను రూపొందించింది. ఫేస్ మాస్క్‌లు ధరించడానికి మరియు సామాజిక దూరాన్ని నిర్వహించడానికి అతిథులు అవసరం.

ఇంతలో, ఇంటర్‌సిటీ ప్రయాణానికి ఆంక్షలు ఎత్తివేయబడ్డాయి, రెస్టారెంట్లు, కేఫ్‌లు, పార్కులు మరియు క్రీడా సౌకర్యాలు జూన్ 1 నుండి బీచ్‌లు మరియు మ్యూజియమ్‌లతో పాటు తిరిగి తెరవడానికి అనుమతి ఉంది.

ఇటలీ

పర్యాటకులను తిరిగి ప్రలోభపెట్టడానికి ఇటలీ “లెక్కించిన రిస్క్” లో రాక కోసం నిర్బంధ నిర్బంధాన్ని వదిలివేస్తోంది. జెట్టి ఇమేజెస్ ద్వారా PIERO CRUCIATTI / AFP

మహమ్మారి దెబ్బతిన్న గమ్యస్థానాలలో ఇటలీ ఒకటి, కానీ అత్యంత ప్రజాదరణ పొందిన యూరోపియన్ దేశం తన పర్యాటక రంగాన్ని పెంచుకోవటానికి ఆసక్తిగా ఉంది మరియు సంక్రమణ రేట్లు మందగించాయి.

EU నుండి ప్రయాణికులు, UK తో పాటు, అండోరా, మొనాకో, శాన్ మారినో మరియు వాటికన్ యొక్క మైక్రోస్టేట్స్ మరియు ప్రిన్సిపాలిటీలు జూన్ 3 నుండి నిర్బంధంలోకి వెళ్ళకుండానే ప్రవేశించడానికి అనుమతించబడతారు, ఈ చర్యలో ప్రభుత్వం ” లెక్కించిన ప్రమాదం. ”

“మేము దానిని అంగీకరించాలి; లేకపోతే, మేము మరలా ప్రారంభించలేము.”

సందర్శకులు ప్రవేశానికి అనుమతించబడటానికి ముందు రెండు వారాల నిర్బంధాన్ని చేయవలసి ఉంది.

స్పెయిన్

2019 లో కనీసం 84 మిలియన్ల మంది స్పెయిన్‌ను సందర్శించారు. జెట్టి ఇమేజెస్ ద్వారా జైమ్ రీనా / ఎఎఫ్‌పి

స్పెయిన్ యొక్క లాక్డౌన్ ఐరోపాలో కష్టతరమైనది, కాని ఆంక్షలు శాంతముగా ఎత్తివేయబడుతున్నాయి. జూన్‌లో బీచ్‌లు తిరిగి తెరవడానికి సిద్ధంగా ఉండగా, దేశంలోని కొన్ని ప్రాంతాల్లోని హోటళ్లు వ్యాపారాన్ని తిరిగి ప్రారంభించడానికి ఇప్పటికే అనుమతించబడ్డాయి.

జూలై 1 నుండి, 2019 లో రికార్డు స్థాయిలో 84 మిలియన్ల సందర్శకులను స్వాగతించిన యూరోపియన్ గమ్యం, రెండు వారాల పాటు నిర్బంధించకుండా ప్రవేశించడానికి EU ప్రయాణికులకు అనుమతి ఇస్తుంది.

“జూలై రండి, సురక్షిత పరిస్థితులలో స్పెయిన్కు విదేశీ పర్యాటకులు రావడానికి మేము అనుమతిస్తాము” అని ప్రధాని పెడ్రో సాంచెజ్ ఇటీవల ఒక వార్తా సమావేశంలో అన్నారు.

“పర్యాటకులు ప్రమాదంలో లేరని మేము హామీ ఇస్తాము మరియు వారు (స్పెయిన్‌కు) ప్రమాదాన్ని సూచించరు.”

EU కి మించిన ప్రయాణికులకు సరిహద్దులను తెరవడం గురించి పెద్దగా ప్రస్తావించనప్పటికీ, సురక్షితమైన కారిడార్లు లేదా “ట్రావెల్ బబుల్” ను స్థాపించడం ద్వారా లిథువేనియా మరియు చెక్ రిపబ్లిక్ వంటి గమ్యస్థానాలను అనుసరించాలని స్పెయిన్ భావిస్తోందని భావిస్తున్నారు. వ్యాప్తి అదుపులో ఉంచడానికి.

“సరిహద్దుల సమస్య ఆరోగ్య సంక్షోభం యొక్క పరిణామంతో పాటు ఉంటుంది.”

ప్రస్తుతం, 6 మరియు అంతకంటే ఎక్కువ వయస్సు ఉన్నవారు బహిరంగంగా ఉన్నప్పుడు, ఇంటి లోపల మరియు ఆరుబయట ఫేస్ మాస్క్‌లు ధరించడం తప్పనిసరి, ఇక్కడ “నిర్వహించడం సాధ్యం కాదు [an interpersonal] దూరం.”

మాల్దీవులు

ప్రైవేట్ జెట్‌లు, సూపర్ యాచ్‌లు జూన్ 1 నుండి మాల్దీవుల్లోకి ప్రవేశించడానికి అనుమతి ఇవ్వబడుతుంది. రాబర్టో SCHMIDT / AFP / AFP / జెట్టి ఇమేజెస్

ఇది ఇప్పటికే ప్రపంచంలోని అత్యంత విలాసవంతమైన గమ్యస్థానాలలో ఒకటి, కానీ మాల్దీవులు తిరిగి తెరిచిన తర్వాత మరింత ప్రత్యేకమైనవిగా కనిపిస్తాయి.

1,000 ద్వీపాలతో కూడిన ఈ ద్వీపం దేశం, జాతీయ సరిహద్దులను మూసివేసింది మరియు మార్చిలో మొదటి రెండు కరోనావైరస్ కేసులను నమోదు చేసిన కొద్దిసేపటికే అన్ని విమానాలను రద్దు చేసింది.

మాల్దీవుల్లో ఇప్పటివరకు 1,457 కేసులు నమోదయ్యాయి మరియు కోవిడ్ -19 నుండి ఐదు మరణాలు నమోదయ్యాయి.

ఈ సంవత్సరం చివరిలో గమ్యం తిరిగి తెరవబడుతుందని గతంలో భావించినప్పటికీ, అధికారులు దీనిని జూలై వరకు ముందుకు తీసుకువచ్చారు.

ఏదేమైనా, చార్టర్ విమానాలు మరియు ప్రైవేట్ జెట్‌ల కోసం గతంలో నివేదించబడిన $ 50,000 ల్యాండింగ్ రుసుము తొలగించబడింది, సూచించిన పర్యాటక వీసా రుసుముతో పాటు.

“జూలై, 2020 లో సందర్శకుల కోసం మా సరిహద్దులను తిరిగి తెరవాలని మేము యోచిస్తున్నాము” అని పర్యాటక మంత్రిత్వ శాఖ మే 30 న విడుదల చేసిన అధికారిక ప్రకటనలో పేర్కొంది.

“మా అతిథులకు మాల్దీవుల్లోకి ప్రవేశించడానికి అదనపు రుసుము వసూలు చేయబడదని మేము వారికి భరోసా ఇవ్వాలనుకుంటున్నాము.”

ముసాయిదా ప్రతిపాదన ప్రకారం, యాత్ర చేసే ప్రయాణికులు “సురక్షిత పర్యాటక లైసెన్స్” తో పర్యాటక సౌకర్యంతో ధృవీకరించబడిన బుకింగ్ కలిగి ఉండాలి.

గమ్యం యొక్క పర్యాటక బోర్డు సిఎన్ఎన్ ట్రావెల్కు ధృవీకరించింది, సందర్శకులు దేశంలో కనీసం 14 రోజులు గడపడానికి కట్టుబడి ఉండవలసిన అవసరం లేదు, గతంలో సూచించినట్లు.

సందర్శకులు గమ్యస్థానానికి దిగడానికి కనీసం రెండు వారాల ముందు తీసుకున్న ప్రతికూల కోవిడ్ -19 పరీక్ష యొక్క రుజువును నిర్ధారించే వైద్య ధృవీకరణ పత్రాన్ని కూడా సమర్పించాలి.

2019 లో మాల్దీవులకు 1.7 మిలియన్లకు పైగా సందర్శకులు వచ్చారు మరియు గమ్యం 2020 లో రెండు మిలియన్లకు పెరుగుతుందని అంచనా వేసింది.

సెయింట్ లూసియా

సెయింట్ లూసియా జూన్ 4 న దశలవారీగా తిరిగి ప్రారంభమవుతుంది. జెట్టి ఇమేజెస్ ద్వారా డేనియల్ SLIM / AFP

పర్యాటక పునరాగమనం కోసం ప్రయత్నిస్తున్న అనేక కరేబియన్ దీవులలో సెయింట్ లూసియా ఒకటి.

దేశానికి ప్రయాణించే వారు తమ విమానంలో ఎక్కిన 48 గంటల్లో తీసుకున్న నెగటివ్ కోవిడ్ -19 పరీక్షకు “సర్టిఫైడ్ ప్రూఫ్” ను సమర్పించాలి.

సందర్శకులు పోర్ట్ హెల్త్ అధికారులచే స్క్రీనింగ్ మరియు ఉష్ణోగ్రత తనిఖీలకు లోబడి ఉంటారు మరియు వారి సందర్శనలో ఫేస్ మాస్క్‌లు ధరించాలి మరియు సామాజిక దూరాన్ని కొనసాగించాలి.

డ్రైవర్లు మరియు ప్రయాణీకులను వేరు చేయడానికి టాక్సీల కోసం అధికారులు కొత్త భద్రతా చర్యలను తీసుకువస్తున్నారు.

“సెయింట్ లూసియా ప్రభుత్వం తన ఆర్థిక వ్యవస్థను ప్రారంభించినప్పుడు జీవితాలను మరియు జీవనోపాధిని కాపాడటానికి సంకల్పించింది.”

స్థానిక వ్యాపారాలు తిరిగి తెరవడానికి అనుమతించబడ్డాయి, వాటికి తగిన శుభ్రపరిచే చర్యలు మరియు సామాజిక దూర చర్యలు ఉన్నాయి.

ఆగస్టు 1 న ప్రారంభం కానున్న ద్వీపం పున op ప్రారంభం యొక్క రెండవ దశ వివరాలు రాబోయే వారాల్లో ప్రకటించబడతాయి.

పోర్చుగల్

విదేశాంగ మంత్రి అగస్టో శాంటోస్ సిల్వా ఇటీవల పోర్చుగల్ బహిరంగంగా ఉందని, “పర్యాటకులు స్వాగతం పలికారు” అని ప్రకటించారు. జెట్టి ఇమేజెస్ ద్వారా లుడోవిక్ మారిన్ / ఎఎఫ్‌పి

లాక్డౌన్ పరిమితులను సడలించే ప్రక్రియలో పోర్చుగల్ ఇంకా ఉంది, రెస్టారెంట్లు, మ్యూజియంలు మరియు కాఫీ షాపులు మే మధ్య నుండి తక్కువ సామర్థ్యంతో తిరిగి తెరవడానికి వీలు కల్పిస్తున్నాయి.

కానీ యూరోపియన్ దేశం తన కష్టపడుతున్న పర్యాటక పరిశ్రమను పునరుద్ధరించడానికి ఆసక్తి చూపుతోంది, విదేశాంగ మంత్రి అగస్టో శాంటోస్ సిల్వా ఇటీవల “పర్యాటకులు స్వాగతం” అని ప్రకటించారు.

EU వెలుపల నుండి సందర్శకులను కనీసం జూన్ 15 వరకు నిషేధించినప్పటికీ, బ్రెజిల్ వంటి పోర్చుగీస్ మాట్లాడే దేశాలలో మరియు వెలుపల కొన్ని మార్గాలు ఇప్పటికీ నడుస్తున్నాయి.

మార్చి నుండి పర్యాటకులకు మూసివేయబడిన పోర్చుగల్ మరియు స్పెయిన్ మధ్య భూ సరిహద్దు, EU ప్రయాణ ఆంక్షలను ఎత్తివేసే వరకు తిరిగి తెరవడానికి అవకాశం లేదు.

సరిహద్దు నియంత్రణలను సడలించడంపై మేము క్రమంగా చూడటం ప్రారంభించబోతున్నామని అంతర్గత వ్యవహారాల మంత్రి ఎడ్వర్డో కబ్రితా ఈ నెల ప్రారంభంలో చెప్పారు.

అంతర్జాతీయ పర్యాటకులకు తిరిగి తెరిచే అవకాశం కొద్దిసేపు ఉన్నట్లు అనిపించినప్పటికీ, విదేశీ ప్రయాణికులు వీలున్న తర్వాత తిరిగి రాగలరనే నమ్మకంతో అధికారులు చర్యలు తీసుకుంటున్నారు.

మార్చి 13 మరియు సెప్టెంబర్ 30, 2020 మధ్య షెడ్యూల్ చేసిన ప్రయాణాలకు హోటళ్ళు లేదా ఎయిర్‌బిఎన్‌బిలతో పాటు గుర్తింపు పొందిన ట్రావెల్ ఏజెన్సీల ద్వారా చేసిన అన్ని బుకింగ్‌లకు ఇది చెల్లుతుంది.

స్టాంప్‌ను స్వీకరించడానికి వ్యాపారాలు కోవిడ్ -19 నివారణ మరియు నియంత్రణ కోసం పరిశుభ్రత మరియు శుభ్రపరిచే అవసరాలకు అనుగుణంగా ఉండాలి, ఇది ఒక సంవత్సరానికి చెల్లుతుంది.

శాంటాస్ సిల్వా ప్రకారం, పోర్చుగల్ విమానాశ్రయాలు త్వరలోనే రాక కోసం ఆరోగ్య తనిఖీలను ప్రవేశపెట్టనున్నాయి, అయితే సందర్శకులు తప్పనిసరి నిర్బంధానికి లోబడి ఉండరు.

అరూబ

అరుబా “తాత్కాలిక” పున op ప్రారంభ తేదీలను జారీ చేసింది, ఇది జూన్ 15 మరియు జూలై 1 మధ్య వస్తుంది. LUIS ACOSTA / AFP / జెట్టి ఇమేజెస్

ఏదేమైనా, కరేబియన్ ద్వీపానికి సందర్శకుల బ్యూరో, కేవలం 100 కి పైగా ధృవీకరించబడిన కరోనావైరస్ కేసులను నివేదించింది, అరుబా “అవసరమైన అదనపు జాగ్రత్త చర్యలను పరిగణనలోకి తీసుకుంటే” ఈ “తాత్కాలిక” తేదీ మారవచ్చు.

రాక కోసం కోవిడ్ -19 పరీక్షా అవసరాల గురించి ప్రస్తావించనప్పటికీ, పర్యాటకులు రాగానే ఉష్ణోగ్రత తనిఖీలు చేయవలసి ఉంటుంది.

షాపింగ్ మాల్స్, సినిమాస్, బ్యూటీ సెలూన్లు మరియు అవుట్డోర్ రెస్టారెంట్లతో సహా అనవసరమైన వ్యాపారాలు మే 25 న తిరిగి తెరవడానికి అనుమతించగా, ద్వీపం దేశంలోని 10 p.m. ఉదయం 5 గంటల నుండి కర్ఫ్యూ అమలులో ఉంది.

అంటే ఇటువంటి సంస్థలు రాత్రి 10 గంటలకు మూసివేయాల్సిన అవసరం ఉంది. ప్రతి రోజు.

జార్జియా

జార్జియా జూలై 1 నుండి అంతర్జాతీయ ప్రయాణికులను తిరిగి స్వాగతించాలని లక్ష్యంగా పెట్టుకుంది. జెట్టి ఇమేజెస్ ద్వారా VANO SHLAMOV / AFP

కానీ దేశం సంక్షోభం కారణంగా శీతాకాలపు రిసార్ట్‌లను మూసివేసి మార్చిలో తిరిగి విదేశీ సందర్శకులందరిపై నిషేధం విధించింది.

పర్యాటక రంగాన్ని పునరుద్ధరించాలని ఆరాటపడుతున్న ఆ దేశ ప్రభుత్వం జూలై 1 న అంతర్జాతీయ ప్రయాణికులకు తిరిగి తెరవాలని యోచిస్తోంది.

తదుపరి దశలో ప్రత్యేక “సురక్షితమైన” పర్యాటక మండలాల్లో దేశీయ ప్రయాణానికి అవకాశం ఉంటుంది, చివరి దశలో సరిహద్దులను తిరిగి తెరవడం మరియు కొన్ని విమానాలను తిరిగి ప్రారంభించడం జరుగుతుంది.

“[The] పర్యాటక రంగం మొదట అత్యవసర సహాయ చర్యలు వర్తిస్తుంది. “

ఈజిప్ట్

జూన్ మరియు జూలైలలో ఈజిప్టుకు అంతర్జాతీయ విమానాలు తిరిగి ప్రారంభమయ్యే అవకాశం ఉంది. జెట్టి ఇమేజెస్ ద్వారా మొహమ్మద్ EL-SHAHED / AFP

మార్చిలో ప్రభుత్వం ప్రయాణీకుల విమానాలను నిలిపివేసింది, అన్ని హోటళ్ళు, రెస్టారెంట్లు మరియు కేఫ్‌లు మూసివేయబడ్డాయి మరియు రాత్రి కర్ఫ్యూ విధించబడ్డాయి.

ఈ చర్యలు ప్రస్తుతం సడలించబడుతున్నాయి, కొన్ని అవసరాలను తీర్చగల హోటళ్ళు, సైట్‌లో నివాస వైద్యుడితో క్లినిక్ కలిగి ఉండటం, తక్కువ సామర్థ్యంతో దేశీయ సందర్శకుల కోసం తిరిగి తెరవడానికి అనుమతి ఇవ్వడం.

అంతర్జాతీయ విమానాలు మళ్లీ పనిచేయడం ప్రారంభించనప్పటికీ – కొన్ని మార్గాలను ఎంచుకోండి – జూన్ మరియు జూలై నెలల్లో అవి క్రమంగా తిరిగి ప్రారంభమవుతాయని క్యాబినెట్ ప్రతినిధి నాదర్ సాద్ ఇటీవల పేర్కొన్నారు.

“జూలైలో ఈజిప్టుకు విమాన సర్వీసులను తిరిగి ప్రారంభించడానికి అనేక గ్లోబల్ క్యారియర్లు సుముఖత వ్యక్తం చేశాయి, ఫలితంగా ఈ నెల చివరిలో మరియు జూలై మొదటి భాగంలో అంతర్జాతీయ విమానాలను క్రమంగా తిరిగి ప్రారంభించాలని మేము పరిశీలిస్తున్నాము.”

యునైటెడ్ కింగ్‌డమ్

జూన్ 8 నుండి యుకెకు వచ్చిన వారందరికీ తప్పనిసరి 14 రోజుల నిర్బంధం జారీ చేయబడింది. మజా హితిజ్ / జెట్టి ఇమేజెస్

ఇతర గమ్యస్థానాలు ప్రయాణ పరిమితులను సడలించడం మరియు ప్రయాణికులను తిరిగి ఆకర్షించడానికి చర్యలు తీసుకుంటుండగా, UK కఠినమైన నిబంధనలను అమలు చేయడానికి ఎంచుకుంటుంది.

క్రొత్త నిబంధనల ప్రకారం, వచ్చిన వారందరికీ చిరునామా ఇవ్వాలి, ఆ సమయంలో వారు రెండు వారాల పాటు ఉండాలి.

నిబంధనలను ఉల్లంఘించిన వారికి 21 1,218 వరకు జరిమానా విధించబడుతుంది.

ప్రతి మూడు వారాలకు ఒకసారి సమీక్షించాల్సిన ఈ నిర్ణయం, రాబోయే వారాల్లో ఇక్కడ అంతర్జాతీయ పర్యాటకాన్ని రక్షించాలనే ఆశలను రద్దు చేసింది.

ఈ చర్య విమానయాన కార్యకలాపాలను వేగంగా పున art ప్రారంభించకుండా విమానయాన సంస్థలను నిరుత్సాహపరుస్తుందని భావిస్తున్నారు, అయితే ఈ వేసవిలో UK నివాసితులు విదేశాలకు వెళ్ళే అవకాశం తక్కువగా ఉందని అధికారులు హెచ్చరించారు.

“నేను చెబుతున్నాను, ప్రస్తుతం మీరు విదేశాలకు వెళ్లలేరు” అని రవాణా మంత్రి గ్రాంట్ షాప్స్ బిబిసి టెలివిజన్ ఇంటర్వ్యూలో యుకె పౌరులు జూలైలో విమానాలను బుక్ చేసుకోవాలా అని అడిగినప్పుడు చెప్పారు.

“మీరు దీన్ని బుక్ చేస్తుంటే, ఈ వైరస్ యొక్క దిశ ఎక్కడికి వెళుతుందో మరియు భవిష్యత్తులో ప్రయాణ సలహా ఎక్కడ ఉందో మీరు చాలా స్వభావంతో స్పష్టంగా తెలుసుకుంటున్నారు.”

ప్రస్తుతం, జూలై ఆరంభంలో హోటళ్ళు తెరవబడుతున్నాయి, అయితే EU సరిహద్దు ఆంక్షలు ఇప్పటికీ అమలులో ఉన్నందున, UK ప్రస్తుతం దేశీయ ప్రయాణాలపై దృష్టి సారించే అవకాశం ఉంది.

“హోటల్ ఎప్పుడు తిరిగి తెరవబడుతుందనే దానిపై మేము ఇంకా ప్రభుత్వం నుండి మరింత స్పష్టత కోసం ఎదురుచూస్తున్నాము, కాని మేము చేసేటప్పుడు మా సిబ్బందికి మరియు అతిథులకు అదనపు భద్రత ఉండేలా మా కార్యకలాపాలను స్వీకరించడానికి మేము తెరవెనుక కృషి చేస్తున్నాము” అని సర్రే ప్రతినిధి హోటల్ ఈ నెల ప్రారంభంలో సిఎన్ఎన్ ట్రావెల్కు తెలిపింది.

“All visitors and staff will be required to submit a temperature check on arrival and be asked to sanitize their hands when entering all buildings on the estate.

United Arab Emirates

Dubai hopes to welcome back travelers by September. GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images

When the UAE, which is made up of seven emirates, closed its borders in March, the stringent restrictions included withdrawing tourist visas and banning all outgoing flights.

Now the Emirati authorities are gradually scaling down these restrictions.

In the past few weeks, hotels have started to reopen for domestic tourists at a reduced capacity and under strict guidelines.

In Dubai , guests are required to wear masks at all times and can only check in to rooms 24 hours after the previous guest has checked out.

Meanwhile, in Abu Dhabi , masks are also compulsory for guests and all returning employees be required to undergo Covid-19 screenings.

A number of shopping malls and restaurants in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah have been allowed to open their doors again, provided they follow strict sanitation and social-distancing rules, while Dubai’s public parks and hotel beaches are permitted to open for groups of up to five people.

Although flights remain suspended, the Emirates’ main airports are being reopened for connecting flights, while Emirates-based airlines Etihad, Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia say they will recommence flight schedules in the coming weeks.

“We welcome the UAE authorities’ decision to re-open UAE airports for all connecting travelers. Emirates and Flydubai will shortly announce the resumption of passenger flights to more cities with connections to, and through, Dubai,” Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, tweeted on June 3

“The decision includes Abu Dhabi International Airport, Dubai International Airport, and Sharjah International Port, and covers Etihad Airways, Emirates, flydubai, and Air Arabia.”

Despite this, officials are yet to offer a strong indication of when international tourists will be allowed to return to the Emirates.

During a recent interview with Bloomberg TV , Helal Al Marri, the Director General of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, suggested that foreign travelers could return to the destination in July or September, depending on how the situation develops.

“The thing about this current scenario is it’s a global question: many airports internationally remain closed and it’s really about the bilateral discussions that are under way to have a coordinated approach to the reopening,” he said.

“We’re quite concerned about the timeline, that’s the main risk: is it going to be July when things open up? Is it going to be September?

“We just need to make sure we’re ready if things come earlier than expected.”

CNN’s Kocha Olarn, Karla Cripps, Shivani Vora and Elinda Labropoulou also contributed to this article.