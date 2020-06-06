Below is our Q-and-A that is easily modified.

What if he loses?

Why did we wait months to start a president and how did Trump come about

CNN: We hold presidential elections on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. But the new president will not take office until January. What is the cause of this gap and is it still needed?

Cobb: The reason for this gap is the transfer of power peacefully and it is absolutely necessary. Now more than ever before.

I’m Barack Obama and George W. I interviewed more than two dozen people who worked for Bush and I was told that on both sides they had a smooth transition, which was important at a time when the country was in the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression. . Michelle Obama’s first Chief of Staff, Jackie Norris, told me that “she will never forget the intense friendship and loyalty that First Ladies and First Ladies staff members have for one another.” The same was true of the West Wing.

The dangerous way in which the Trump campaign has reached transformation is dangerous. To be sure, no one on his campaign team even took the time to deliver the acceptance speech. They didn’t think they would win.

Trump won the election to some extent by saying “drain the swamp,” but the federal government has basic responsibilities that would have been better prepared to handle it if he had some level of institutional knowledge (Joe Biden was the exact opposite). And it takes time to make appointments and take months to figure out how things work.

I wrote in my “Team of Five” book that Obama told aides to make drafts of thick “how-to” manuals on how their offices work, including small details like voice mail passwords.

It’s from the book:

But the Obama aides have no one to hand over their carefully examined briefing books.

Career government employees waited throughout the Department of Energy, the Commerce Department and the vast bureaucracy. They wanted guidance – they wanted to know who their new bosses were in the Trump presidency and how their jobs would change – but they got nothing. In fact, some top-level employees waited and after weeks of silence, they felt that they were no longer employed and had adjusted their offices.

How can Trump go out

CNN: After watching Trump’s first term, what are some of the things we should look for in the post-defeat transition?

KAB: I think Trump should lose to Joe Biden (the epitome of a career politician after spending eight years as Vice President and nearly 40 years in the Senate). He has no obligation to do what Bush did for him. Barack Obama. I don’t think there would be a real handover or peaceful transfer of power. My point is that Trump is not going to be able to defeat him in any way. I wonder if Trump wins the Biden swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol.

Peaceful transfers

CNN: America is known for peaceful power transfers. Is there any example of a defeated president or his administration getting in the way of the door?

Cobb: Historically there have been some bitter defeats (see John Adams and Thomas Jefferson) but in modern times both parties have demonstrated their ability to transfer power peacefully. In the 2008 campaign, Bush’s National Intelligence Director, John Michael McConnell, arranged for Obama and his Republican opponent, Senator John McCain, to obtain a report on the thirteen most important national security issues. Once, in the last two months of the 2008 campaign, Obama and McCain were found sitting at the same table in the Roosevelt room, and Bush sat between them, discussing Congress’ $ 700 billion power to save a sickening market.

Bush and Obama have genuine respect for each other. At the unveiling of George W. and Laura Bush’s official portraits at the White House in May 2012, Obama said, “President Bush understands that protecting our economy is not just a Democratic or Republican issue. It is an American priority. I am always grateful for it.” Contrary to this, President Trump did not invite President Obama to his post.

Trump is unlikely to refuse to go somehow

CNN: Trump is not a man who goes quietly. What can he do if he wants to throw a cog into a government machine?

Cobb: He can refuse to go, but I don’t see it happening. There was debate on the left, especially Bill Maher, so it was something on people’s minds. I ‘m very tired

Trump sat on the Capitol downstairs with hundreds of thousands in the crowd cheering for his departure.

Former presidents have traditionally worshiped each other even after they retired. After Ronald Reagan spoke at the Jimmy Carter Library Opening, Carter said, “I understand more clearly than ever why you won.”

Jimmy Carter Bush’s Library is dedicated to publicly criticizing the war in Iraq, especially for its harsh treatment of George W. Bush. “Oh, hush,” Bush replied. Can you imagine what’s going on with Trump and who will succeed after him?

If he wins?

Daring to be brave

CNN: No president has been charged, acquitted and re-elected. If he wins, you can bet that Trump is as brave as anyone else in history. How can Trump be considered the ultimate champion of office for a second time?

Cobb: I think he was brave enough to take whatever action he wanted. When I interviewed him for my book, it was shortly after the release of the Mueller report and he felt like he was expelled. He is clearly enthusiastic and eager to talk about how he feels he has done more than any president in history. So I can respond to his response to being re-elected after being indicted. What he spends most of his time on is only governing the attention of his supporters and if he is re-elected it will prove the enormous power of his voters. I think he is more critical of reporters and the so-called “deep state” than they are today. This is not a good scene.

Trump has no historical precedent

CNN: Isn’t the re-election of another president unpopular to the White House? Is there another two-year president who will divide Trump?

Cobb: George W.. I think Bush is very divided, but not to this extent. His approval rating has increased since he retired. And like Trump, he was elected without a popular vote. Bush followed his father’s lead and was largely sidelined. The lack really makes the heart ache because he saw his approval ratings flying. I can’t stand being next to Trump.

Unpopular presidents and second words

CNN: What can we learn from the second terms of presidents who were not popular at the time of re-election and won against expectations (I’m thinking of Harry Truman or Richard Nixon here)?

Cobb: If you look at Nixon and Watergate, winning by a narrow margin (in 1968) made him even more insane and irrational and led to his resignation. That example is not well.

Trump and his GOP successor

CNN: We’re deep into the ject hello here, but I wondered if Trump would win and see Mike Pence, a loyal soldier in this first period. It is hard to imagine that anyone with Trump’s reality show sensibility would hand the baton to someone like Pence, who is undoubtedly skilled at Trump’s play, as the next logical GOP nominee. What does history tell us?

Cobb: Trump doesn’t obey people because he obeys them. I think Mike Pence would be better off if re-elected because logically Pence helped convince evangelical voters to stay with him. But I don’t think Trump will support someone else running Pence in 2024. That doesn’t translate into long-term support unless it somehow benefits him.

Clarification: This article has been updated to reflect the year in which President Richard Nixon won the election by a narrow margin.