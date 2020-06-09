Why are so many Egyptian idols broken noses?

This article was published in partnership with Artsy, a global platform for discovering and collecting art. View original article Here

Curator Edward Bleiberg’s fields from visitors to the Brooklyn Museum’s Egyptian art galleries are straightforward but important: why are the statues noses broken?

Bleiberg, who oversees the museum’s extensive holdings of Egyptian, classical and ancient Near Eastern art, was surprised the first few times he heard the question. He thought the sculptures were damaged; His training in Egypt encouraged him to visualize how the statue would remain intact.

Thousands of years later, it seems inevitable that an ancient masterpiece will show wear and tear. But this simple observation has uncovered Bleiberg’s widespread pattern of deliberate destruction, which points to the complex reasons why many works of Egyptian art ceased to exist in the first place.

The fall of an Egyptian officer of the 4th century BC. Credit: The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

Bleiberg’s research is now the basis for a sharp showing Striking Power: Iconoclasm in Ancient Egypt “A selection of objects from the Brooklyn Museum’s collection will be co-directed by the associate curator Stephanie Weisberg to the Pulitzer Arts Foundation at the end of this month. And witnessing religious duties – and the strong culture of iconoclasm leading to their mutation.

In our own era with national monuments and other public art exhibitions, “Striking Power” adds a German dimension to our understanding of one of the world’s oldest and longest-standing civilizations, whose visual culture has remained largely unchanged over the millennium. This stylistic continuity reflects – and directly contributes to – the long-standing stability of the empire. But invasions of outside powers, power struggles among dynastic rulers, and other periods of rebellion left their mark.

“The consistency of models that see damage in architecture suggests that it was intentional,” said Bleiberg, citing several political, religious, personal, and criminal motivations for vandalism. To distinguish between accidental damage and intentional destruction came to distinguish such patterns. The protruding nose on a three-dimensional statue is easily broken, he admits, but flat reliefs can also harden the plot when the nose is cracked.

Flat reliefs often have torn noses, supporting the idea of ​​destruction. Credit: The Brooklyn Museum

For the ancient Egyptians, it was important to attribute vital forces to the images of the human form. They believed that the essence of a deity could reside in the image of that goddess, or, in the case of mere mortals, that some part of the soul of a deceased human being could live in an idol carved for that particular person. These propaganda of destruction is therefore intended to “inactivate the strength of the image,” as Bleiberg put it.

The tombs and temples are repositories for many sculptures and reliefs. “They all have to do with the economy of submissions to the supernatural,” says Bleiberg. In a tomb, they provide the deceased person with “food” in the next world. In temples, the representations of the deities are shown to be derived from representations of kings or other nobles who can command an idol.

“The state religion of Egypt,” Bleiberg explained, “is an arrangement that the kings of the earth offer to the goddess, and in turn, Egypt looks after the goddess.” Statues and reliefs are “a meeting place between the supernatural and this world,” he said, who only lived or “revived” when the ritual was performed. And the actions of the iconoclasm can damage that power.

“The damaged part of the body is no longer able to do its job,” explained Bleiberg. Without the nose, the idol-soul hesitates, so that destruction can effectively “kill” it. Piercing the ears from the statue of a god cannot be heard. In statues intended to incarnate human beings to the gods, the statue’s function cannot be maintained (the right hand is often seen with the axes of the idol receiving idols) so that the left hand – usually used to perform incarnations – is cut off.

“In the pharaonic period, there was a clear understanding of what sculpture should do,” says Bleiberg. Although a small tomb robber was more interested in stealing valuables, he was also concerned that the deceased might retaliate if his likeness was not mutilated.

The prevailing practice of hurting images of the human form – and the anxiety surrounding defilement – is at the beginning of Egyptian history. Mummies that have been deliberately damaged since prehistoric times, for example, “speak with a very basic cultural belief that image damage is damaging to the person represented,” says Bleiberg. Similarly, the hieroglyphics provided instructions for warriors who would enter the battle: make the enemy’s wax scarecrow and destroy it. The series of texts describes the worry that your own image will be damaged, and the pharaohs will regularly issue dire punishments to those who dare to threaten their likeness.

The statue, dated 1353-1336 BC, shows some of the queen’s face. Credit: The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

In fact, “Iconoclasm … is largely political,” he wrote in the Bleiberg exhibition catalog for “striking power.” The dismantling of statues has helped prestigious rulers (and rulers) rewrite history to their advantage. Over the centuries, this erasure has often occurred along gender lines: the legacy of two powerful Egyptian queens whose authority and spirituality fueled cultural ination – hotshepsut and nefertiti – largely removed from visual culture.

“The Hatshepsut regime presented a problem for the legitimacy of Thutmose III’s successor, and Thutmose solved this problem by virtually eliminating all imagical and written memory of Hatshepsut,” writes Bleiberg. Nefertiti’s husband Akhenaten brought a rare stylistic change to Egyptian art during the Amarna period (1353-36 BC) during his religious revolution. His son Tutankhamun and his ilk a series of uprisings restoring the long-standing worship of the god Amun; “The Akhenaten monuments were full and effective,” writes Bleiberg. Yet Nefertiti and her daughters also suffered; These acts of iconoclasm obscured many details of her reign.

The ancient Egyptians took steps to preserve their sculptures. The statues were placed in niches in tombs or temples to protect the three sides. They are secured behind a wall, their eyes covered with two holes, before which a priest performs his consecration. “They’ve done what they can,” Bleiberg said. “It didn’t work out really well.”

Statue of the Egyptian Queen Hatshepsut wearing a “khat” headdress. Credit: The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

Speaking of the futility of such actions, the Bleiberg Iconoclasts assessed the expertise. “They are not vandals,” he asserts. “They weren’t recklessly and accidentally hitting the artifacts.” In fact, the objective accuracy of their chisel indicates that they are skilled workers, trained and hired for this exact purpose. “Often in pharaonic times,” this is really just the name of the person targeted in the statute. This means that the person who does the damage can read! “

The perception of these statues has changed over time as cultural considerations have shifted. During the early Christian period in Egypt, between the 1st and 3rd centuries AD, indigenous deities living in sculptures were feared as pagan demons; To overthrow paganism, its ritual tools – especially the idolatrous idols – were attacked. Scholars believe that after the Muslim invasion in the 7th century, the Egyptians lost their fear of these ancient rituals. During this time, stone statues were regularly cut into rectangles and used as building blocks in construction projects.

“The ancient temples were somewhat seen as quarries,” says Bleiberg, “as you turn around medieval Cairo, you can see the ancient Egyptian object built into the wall.”

Statue of Pharaoh Cenvosret III, ruled in the 2nd century BC Credit: The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

Such practice seems particularly outrageous to modern audiences, who regarded Egyptian masterpieces as masterpieces of fine art, but Bleiberg said, “The ancient Egyptians did not have the term ‘art’. They call these objects ‘devices’.” However, he observes that these ideas about the power of imagery are not peculiar to the ancient world, referring to our own age of questioning cultural patriarchy and public monuments.

“Imagery in the public space reflects who has the power to tell the story of what happened and what to remember,” says Bleiberg. “We are witnessing the empowerment of many groups with differing views on what is the right narrative.” Perhaps we can learn from the pharaohs; How we choose to rewrite our national stories can take some iconoclasm action.