Why Joe Biden Definitely Chooses a Black Woman as VP

Consider where we are as a country at the moment.

* Floyd’s death has led to (mostly) peaceful protests around the country, not only about police brutality, but also about the deep and persistent racial inequalities in American society. (See these six charts that powerfully show the reality of inequality.)

* Bid owes his status as an incumbent presidential candidate almost entirely to black voters – particularly those in South Carolina. Biden’s campaign was hit hard before the February 29 Palmetto State primary – he finished 4th in Iowa, 5th in New Hampshire and 2nd in Nevada. According to exit polling, the majority (56%) of black voters were South Carolina’s primary voters, and overwhelmingly (61%) went for Biden. His victory at the state led to a series of victories on Super Tuesday – just three days later – and, at the time, the nomination was his.

South Carolina Rep. Jim Claiborne asked Biden’s approval before the primaries, without question, the race’s turn, and Biden in a conversation with Jonathan of The Washington Post on Wednesday morning about choosing a black woman as his running mate. Capehart. “The only thing that matters in this process at this point is winning,” said Claiborne. “That’s winning. Having an African American woman is a plus. Having a Latino is a plus. Having a woman is a plus.”

True enough! But there is a strong case that Biden has the best chance of winning the White House Is By choosing a black woman as his companion.

One major reason why Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump in the 2016 election is that black voters have fallen one percent of all voters since 2012. And She won them less than then-President Barack Obama.

If Clinton was able to lead the black community to the level of Obama’s two victories, she would have won, given the focus on the industrial Midwest and White, non-college educated voters who went with Trump.

Now, putting a colorful person on a ticket means you have to win the votes of the blacks or make sure they are in large numbers. But politics at the presidential level is often about symbolism. Biden elects his vice president to reveal how he views his party, the country and the world – and what he sees as the priority of many, many issues facing the US at the moment.

Back to Biden, chosen by Obama in 2008. The concern among voters at the time was that the relatively inexperienced senator – who had been in the room for just over two years when Obama began running for the presidency – may have had a big learning curve as president. So Obama chose Biden, a man who spent his adult life in politics and in Washington, sending a symbolic message that there would be a steady hand at the wheel. George W. Bush picked up a similar nerve in 2000 with Dick Cheney. Trump chose Indiana Gov. Mike Pence as his running mate to approve the establishment of the party – though, in retrospect, it was clear that this was only an endorsement, not an actual attempt to incorporate founding views and policies into his presidency.

Biden, if you listen closely to his speech in Philadelphia on Tuesday, it seemed to suggest that a major step – and different options – are needed when addressing the problem of smoking still in the country. Here’s the key part of what he said (bolding mine):

“It takes more than talk. We talked about this earlier. We had earlier protests. “

“In the end, let us pledge that this is the era of actions that will reverse systemic racism with long-term and visionary changes.

“In the first 100 days of my presidency, that action is not complete – or even the whole term.

“This is a generation work. “

Selecting a black woman of lesser generation (or more) than Biden sends a signal about how committed he is to changing the racial dynamics in this country. (This is the first time a black woman has been a vice president nominee for a major party.)

And lucky for Biden, he has so many African American women who make amazing choices.

Before the rebellion in the aftermath of Biden’s “You’re Not Black” gaffe and the murder of George Floyd, California’s Sen. Kamala Harris (age 55), the first African American and Indian American to be elected to the Senate, topped my VP rankings. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (50 years) and Florida Republican Wall Demings (63 years) are in the top 6. Now? It is very difficult to choose three other people. (Wait for me New Thursday rankings!)

Biden said he expects a decision on his colleague by August 1. In truth, his decision may have been well – or at least substantially reduced – by the events of the last 10 days.