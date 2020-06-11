Women’s World Cup: 13-0 scoreline sent by shockwaves around the world

From a sporting perspective, she’s right, but it’s not hard for Thai players to see the country’s second appearance in the Women’s World Cup.

Thai television presenter Perapole “Champ” Uriakul said: “Too many players, they are telling me that they have ignited the situation and it pushes me further. Next time, even when they have to lose, the margin should be small.”

And small. In their next match, Thailand lost 5-1 to Sweden, but that single goal gave the team and the country some hope.

“I think for a lot of people they can make it impossible and possible.” Said Uriacul. “When they score a goal, I feel like it’s a win for the Thai people.”

Nuvalfan Lamsom, who has been the team’s general manager for the past two World Cup appearances, has appeared on television cameras crying after the goal.

“They are tears of joy,” Lamsam told CNN Sport. “My team is very proud to see everyone playing from their first match against the United States to their full potential.

“Winning and losing is not important. We are very important and we are very proud of the wonderful spirits of Thai footballers.”

The keys to future success

So what’s next for women’s football in Thailand?

Both Uriakul and Sornsai are believed to be coming into the domestic league. The Lamms family company sponsors the developing women’s league and she also recruits players from the national team.

While the league is currently semi-professional, but equal sports dominate the headlines in women’s sport, the “champ” said it would go deeper than Thailand.

“The key to success is the professional league. If the players don’t have a professional league, after the World Cup, they have to go and get a salary, which they don’t want to do.

“They want to play sports full-time, and if our association says we need a professional league, we can move on and I think we can be more competitive.”

Sornsay agrees. She has played in various youth and school-based leagues and has been playing with the national team since 2005, earning 115 caps along the way.

“I hope this (the Muang Thai Women’s League) will become a professional league in the future,” said Sornsai.

“They need to set up academies for women’s football to produce the most talented players. Secondly, they have to set high standards in education, competition and organization. Finally, they need to invest in facilities to improve and succeed in the future.

“At the moment, women’s football is becoming more and more popular in Thailand,” said Somsai. “We can use this momentum to create more female players and improve the standard.” Lamson believes that her efforts during her eight years at the helm were not in vein.

“I want to set the arrogance and inform everyone about our Thai women’s football team,” she said. “Although football is a worldwide sport, it only represents men’s games in Thailand.”

Uriacul agrees and hopes to play women’s matches before men’s games to get fans in the stands, and the league needs to look even further.

“The most important thing is that we need to promote and watch more women’s games. We broadcast the World Cup, it’s like a bubble. It comes once every four years and I don’t think it’s enough. Like England, you need to broadcast the game every week. . “

As the host’s announcement for 2023 Women’s World Cup Sornsay, who is 34 at the tournament, said Thais knew they weren’t at the level yet, but they were getting there.

“We hope we can go on to play in the World Cup again and then, close the big gap from the top teams.”