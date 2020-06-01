Wooden Skyscrapers: Has the Revolution Come?

Surrounded by farmland and with a population of less than 10,000, the Norwegian town of Brumundal is unlikely to reach record highs.
Above the neighboring Enzasa Lake, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) north of Oslo, the 280-foot-tall Majosternet Tower became the world’s tallest timber building when it opened last year.
The 18-story structure includes apartments, office space and aptly named Wood Hotel. There is growing evidence that wood can provide a sustainable alternative to concrete and steel, rather than placing a small town on the world map.
Mjøstårnet, which reached 280 feet, became the world’s tallest timber building after its opening last year.
Credit: VOL Architect AS / RecorderPhoto
“To attract attention, you have to build it tall,” said Einstein Elgass, partner in the architecture practice behind the record-breaking tower and wall architect in a video call.
“And when you build the world’s tallest building with wood, everybody’s like, ‘Wow, what’s going on in Norway?’ “
“People are interested, and in fact this is the most important part of this building – to demonstrate that it’s possible and to inspire others to do the same.”
A record-breaking feat is realized for a type of engineering wood known as cross-laminated timber or CLT. Part of a large group of materials called mass wood, strips of laminated wood are produced by sticking to each other at 90-degree angles before they are compressed into heavy beams or panels under extreme pressure.
The result is that the wooden towers – sometimes called “plyscrapers” – were once the care of conceptual designers. But thanks to changes in construction regulations and attitudes toward material, they are quickly becoming a reality.
The tallest tower of the Hoho Vienna Project in Austria reaches 276 feet. Credit: Hoho Vienna / Michael Baumgartner / Kitto
Climate Economics
Advocates for mass timber claim that these towers are faster, stronger, and safer in the event of a fire when compared to existing options. However, it may be their green clues that explain the growing popularity of timber in recent years.
The Brock Commons Tollwood House, 174 feet high, is the residence of the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, designed by Acton Astry Architects. Credit: Acton Astry Architects / Michael Elkan
“Trees store carbon, so if you plant them at the right age when you don’t realize or grow too much, it’s a good idea to use them as building materials,” said Elgass, who said that buildings are designed to last longer and keep carbon away from the atmosphere. “It’s a lifetime of trees (before they decompose) up to 100 or 200 years, if done right.”
The cost of calculation
Cross-laminated timber has been used for low-rise buildings in European countries such as Germany and Austria since the 1990s, and the environmental benefits of using mass timber have long been known.
So why has the recent interest soared?
Digital visualization of the 35-storey prototype timber building, developed by Proto-Model X, Michael Green Architecture and Sidewalk Labs. Credit: Sidewalk Labs / Michael Green Architecture
As collective timber becomes more common, more CLT factories are built, and economies are lowering prices.
“There’s more knowledge in the market, more competition, more supply chains … there’s no real infrastructure at the time of my Ted Talk,” Green said by phone. “Increasingly, as we see more competition, the cost is decreasing.”
However, the price of cross-laminated timber has fallen in recent years and is now on par with traditional materials, Green said. Similarly, Elgsas reported that the developer behind Norway’s Mj ఎల్st Mrnet tower was “almost” a steel and concrete substitute.
The pre-made panel will be lifted during the construction of the Brock Commons Tollwood House in Vancouver. Credit: Acton Astry Architects / Pollux Chung
But the savings come in other ways, he said in a phone interview. In particular, the ability to pre-fabricate wood components or other construction costs may fall.
“If you can make it quick and open the building quickly, you don’t have to spend much money and get a quick return on investment,” says Oldfield, adding the 2019 book “The Sustainable Tall Building: A Design Primer,” adding: “Running wood is what we find sustainable.” Benefits are fewer, and greater benefit to contractors and clients. “
For green, the real tipping point is not when the wood is cheap – but when it is cheap.
“We’re not where (timber) is cheap,” he said. “And we want it to be cheap because, at the end of the day, it controls the entire industry – the cheapest solution.
“We need to address climate change by making it more affordable, not by asking people to suck and pay more because it doesn’t work.”
Legal restrictions
Digital rendering of PLP Architecture’s bold proposal for a 984-foot-tall tower in the heart of London. Credit: PLP Architecture
Although these architects clearly believe in the structural potential of collective timber, there are many practical barriers to the realization of such projects: building regulations.
The changes will take effect in 2021 – they are only advisory. Some countries, such as Norway, already have lower height restrictions, while other countries and US states may choose stricter building codes than those specified in the IBC.
There is limited data left on how to respond to a variety of hazards, from long-term weather to termites and damp large wooden towers.
Collective timber supporters, however, argue that this is not only safe – it is actually better as the wood burns more efficiently.
స్వీడన్లోని స్కెల్లెఫ్టీలోని సారా కల్చరల్ సెంటర్ యొక్క ప్రధాన టవర్ 2021 లో తెరిచినప్పుడు ప్రపంచంలోనే ఎత్తైన సామూహిక కలప నిర్మాణాలలో ఒకటి అవుతుంది. Credit: వైట్ ఆర్కిటెక్టర్
గ్రీన్ మాస్ కలపను క్యాంప్ఫైర్లో ఉంచిన పెద్ద లాగ్తో పోలుస్తుంది – ఇది వెంటనే కాంతిని పట్టుకోదు, మరియు అది నెమ్మదిగా కాలిపోతుంది.
“ఒక పెద్ద విపత్తు అగ్నిప్రమాదంలో, సాధారణంగా, మీరు ఉక్కు భవనానికి వ్యతిరేకంగా భారీ కలప భవనంలోకి వెళ్ళమని అగ్నిమాపక సిబ్బందిని అడిగితే, వారు (మునుపటి) లోకి వెళతారు,” అని అతను చెప్పాడు. “ఎందుకంటే కిరణాలు కరిగినప్పటికీ, అవి ఎంత చార్, మరియు ఎంత మిగిలిపోయిన కలప ఉన్నాయో త్వరగా చెప్పగలవు.”
రెగ్యులేషన్స్ సాంకేతిక పరిజ్ఞానం కంటే వెనుకబడి ఉన్నాయి, ఎల్గ్సాస్ జోడించారు, ప్రతి పూర్తయిన టవర్ సమర్థత మరియు భద్రత గురించి ఆందోళనలను తగ్గించడానికి సహాయపడుతుంది.
“పరిమితిని పెంచే ఎక్కువ భవనాలు మనం చూస్తే, కొత్త భవన సంకేతాలను ప్రతిపాదించడం మరియు సాధ్యమయ్యే వాటిపై పట్టీని పెంచడం సులభం అవుతుంది” అని ఆయన అన్నారు.
సంస్కృతిని మార్చడం
నియంత్రణలో మార్పులతో, కలప పట్ల సాంస్కృతిక వైఖరిలో పరివర్తన వస్తుంది, గ్రీన్ వాదించాడు. కలప నిర్మాణానికి తరలింపు 20 వ శతాబ్దం ఆరంభం నుండి మేము ఆకాశహర్మ్యాలను ఎలా నిర్మించాలో చాలా ప్రాథమిక మార్పును సూచిస్తుండగా, ఉత్తర ఐరోపా లేదా ఉత్తర అమెరికా వంటి చెక్క భవనాల సాంప్రదాయం ఉన్న ప్రదేశాలలో, ఇది తక్కువ విప్లవం మరియు మరింత పునరుజ్జీవనం కావచ్చు .
“మేము ఉత్తర అమెరికాలో మరియు ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా పెద్ద, పెద్ద చెక్క భవనాలను నిర్మించాము, కాని కాంక్రీటు వచ్చినప్పుడు మేము నిజంగా ఆగిపోయాము” అని గ్రీన్ వివరించాడు, పెద్ద నగర మంటలు పదార్థం పట్ల ఉత్సాహాన్ని తగ్గించాయి. 1840 లలో, కాంక్రీటును బలోపేతం చేసిన దశాబ్దం కనుగొనబడింది, న్యూయార్క్, పిట్స్బర్గ్, సెయింట్ లూయిస్ మరియు టొరంటో అన్నీ దట్టంగా నిండిన కలప-ఫ్రేమ్ భవనాల ద్వారా త్వరగా వ్యాపించే బ్లేజ్ల ద్వారా నాశనమయ్యాయి.
“కొన్ని పెద్ద నగర మంటలు జరిగాయి, సహజంగానే, ‘సరే, మండించగల పదార్థాలతో నిర్మించవద్దు’ (…) మేము ఈ పెద్ద భవనాలను నిర్మించగలమని మాకు తెలుసు, కాని మేము దాని గురించి మాట్లాడటం మానేశాము.”
సంబంధిత వీడియో: టోక్యో 2020 ఒలింపిక్స్కు ముందు జపాన్ కలప పైకప్పు గల నేషనల్ స్టేడియం ప్రారంభమైంది
చెక్కతో నిర్మించటానికి తక్కువ చరిత్ర ఉన్న హైపర్-మోడరన్ నగరాల్లో, ఉదాహరణకు షెన్జెన్ లేదా దుబాయ్ వంటివి, తిరిగి రావడం గురించి పరిమిత ఉత్సాహం ఉండవచ్చు. గెలిచిన డెవలపర్లు మరియు వాస్తుశిల్పులు, కలప రూపకల్పన ప్రయోజనాలుగా అతను చూసే దాని చుట్టూ తిరుగుతూ ఉండాలని గ్రీన్ వాదించాడు.
“ఆధునికత అంటే ఏమిటి, ఏ రూపాలు ఉండాలి, ప్రజలను మరింత సౌకర్యవంతంగా చేస్తుంది మరియు స్థలం యొక్క నాణ్యతను మెరుగుపరుస్తుంది, మానవ సమస్యలతో సంబంధం కలిగి ఉండాలి – తక్కువ ఒత్తిడికి గురికావడం, ఆరోగ్యంగా ఉండటం, ఎక్కువ ఉత్పాదకత, నేర్చుకోవడం వేగంగా, “అతను అన్నాడు. “ఇవి మంచి డిజైన్ యొక్క నిర్వచించే సూత్రాలుగా ఉండాలి.”
ఎల్గ్సాస్ కలప యొక్క మానసిక ప్రయోజనాలను కూడా ధృవీకరిస్తుంది. అతను Mjøstårnet యొక్క బహిర్గతమైన కలప స్తంభాలను, వాటి సేంద్రీయ రూపంతో మరియు విభిన్న ధాన్యం నమూనాలతో, ఏకరీతి కాంక్రీటు సాధించలేని ఒక నిర్దిష్ట పాత్రను కలిగి ఉన్నట్లు వివరించాడు.
“అక్కడ నివసించే, బస చేసే మరియు పనిచేసే ప్రజలు ఒక విధంగా చాలా శుభ్రంగా అనిపిస్తారు” అని ఆయన అన్నారు.
ముందుకు సవాళ్లు
చెక్క ఎత్తైన ప్రదేశాలకు ఉత్సాహం పెరుగుతున్నప్పటికీ, దీర్ఘకాలిక పర్యావరణ సవాళ్లు మిగిలి ఉన్నాయి. ఒకటి, సామూహిక కలప దాని ఉద్దేశించిన కార్బన్ పొదుపులను పంపిణీ చేయాలంటే, ఉపయోగించిన చెట్లను స్థిరమైన అడవుల నుండి పొందాలి అని UNSW యొక్క ఓల్డ్ఫీల్డ్ తెలిపింది.
“రాబోయే 30 ఏళ్లలో సిఎల్టి మాకు ఒక ప్రధాన నిర్మాణ సామగ్రిగా మారబోతుంటే, మేము ఇప్పుడు చెట్లను నాటడం ప్రారంభించాల్సిన అవసరం ఉంది” అని ఆయన చెప్పారు. “2050 నాటికి 30% కొత్త భవనాలు సిఎల్టి నుండి నిర్మించబడితే మనకు ఎంత కలప అవసరమో మేము చూశాము – మరియు మేము 100-బై -100 కిలోమీటర్ల సరికొత్త అడవిని పెంచడం గురించి మాట్లాడుతున్నాము.
“మరియు మీరు అడవులను కూడా నిర్మించాలా అనే దానిపై పెద్ద ప్రశ్నలు ఉన్నాయి, ఎందుకంటే అవి మోనో-కల్చర్స్, అయితే సహజ అడవులకు జీవవైవిధ్యం ఉంది.”
జపాన్ కంపెనీ సుమిటోమో ఫారెస్ట్రీ తన 350 వ వార్షికోత్సవం సందర్భంగా 2041 లో 1,148 అడుగుల ఎత్తైన చెక్క ఆకాశహర్మ్యాన్ని నిర్మించడానికి 600 బిలియన్ యెన్ (5.6 బిలియన్ డాలర్లు) ఖర్చు చేయాలని యోచిస్తోంది. Credit: సుమిటోమో ఫారెస్ట్రీ కో., లిమిటెడ్.
ఓల్డ్ఫీల్డ్ యొక్క పరిశోధన మరో దీర్ఘకాలిక ప్రశ్నను కూడా లేవనెత్తుతుంది: భవనం చివరికి పడగొట్టబడినప్పుడు, దశాబ్దాలు లేదా శతాబ్దాల తరువాత అయినా, సీక్వెర్టెడ్ కార్బన్కు ఏమి జరుగుతుంది? మరియు ఇది పదార్థాన్ని మొదటి స్థానంలో ఉపయోగించడం వల్ల కలిగే ప్రయోజనాలను నిరాకరిస్తుందా?
“మీరు కలప మూలకాలను పాతిపెట్టి, అవి కుళ్ళిపోతే – లేదా మీరు దాని జీవిత చివరలో భవనాన్ని తగలబెట్టినట్లయితే – మీరు ఆ కార్బన్ డయాక్సైడ్ను తిరిగి వాతావరణంలోకి లీక్ చేస్తారు” అని ఆయన చెప్పారు.
ఈ ప్రశ్నలను పరిష్కరించడం రాబోయే సంవత్సరాలు మరియు దశాబ్దాలుగా ఉంటుంది. అయితే, ప్రస్తుతానికి, ఖర్చు-పిరికి డెవలపర్లు పదార్థం యొక్క అనేక అవకాశాలను పరిశీలిస్తున్నట్లు కనిపిస్తోంది. ఆర్కిటెక్ట్ ఎల్గ్సాస్ మాట్లాడుతూ, కలప తనను తాను Mjøstårnet కు ఉత్తమంగా సరిపోతుందని నిరూపించింది – కాని భవిష్యత్ ఆకాశహర్మ్యాలు ఎలా నిర్మించబడతాయనే దాని గురించి అతను ఓపెన్ మైండ్ ఉంచుతాడు.
“నేను వైపు తీసుకోను – నేను ప్రో-వుడ్, లేదా కాంక్రీటుకు అనుకూలంగా లేను” అని అతను చెప్పాడు. “సరైన ఉద్యోగం కోసం సరైన పదార్థాన్ని ఉపయోగించడం ముఖ్యం అని నేను భావిస్తున్నాను.”
ఈ వ్యాసం సైడ్వాక్ ల్యాబ్స్ టొరంటో ప్రాజెక్ట్ వివరాలతో నవీకరించబడింది.
