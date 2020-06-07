World Cup Anniversary Women’s Football to be seen in Germany and US

On the day it was announced to the rest of the world, she and her colleagues were given 15 minutes before a statement could be made public.

But there is a happy ending to Young’s story. Four weeks after the initial decision was made, the AFC reversed the filed course and the following season, anytime, the women’s team would continue to play in the National League Northern Premier Division.

“A lot has changed,” Young explained, as part of the restructuring, joining Kim Turner as joint manager.

“The club is taking a basic economy in terms of league fees and training, but there is no funding for expenses. We’re trying to raise some money; we’re looking for sponsorships and hope we can get that money elsewhere.

“There is a light at the end of the tunnel. It’s a setback of what happened to us, and we’re in third place, eye openers. This game has come a lot over the last 10 years.”

When the USWNT shifted, France had a moment in 2019 Fourth World Title Record, Lost? With its leagues being less established, sponsorship and broadcasting contracts generally lower than men’s, how much does women’s football suffer?

Uncertainty is not new to women’s football and neither is inequality. It is the people who are most at risk. And France 2019 has never been perfect.

The tournament not only highlights how women’s football is evolving from country to country, but also focuses on the differences between men and women. Women’s tournaments, From the marketing of two showpiece events A cash prize.

Since each country’s experience of the Kovid-19 is different, the response and speed can also be attempted to return to some degree of normalcy. This is a public health problem at first.

The same week that the Football Association of England finished its season The first two women’s leagues, Behind closed doors has been re-opened Germany’s Fraven Bundesliga.

But, most notably, the country’s four leading clubs – Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen – Solidarity fund For the men’s third division and for the teams in the Fraven Bundesliga, this would have cost Coronavirus test.

Fritz Keller, president of the German Football Association (DFB), said that by reopening this season, Fran Bundesliga “is playing a pioneering role in international women’s football.”

Amber Barrett And Laura Dickenman The two sides were part of the league’s first rematch start after a two-month shutdown, as their teams, FC Kన్ln and Wolfsburg, played behind closed doors on May 29 at AOK Stadium.

Both of them talk about how coming back and the management of their health and wellbeing clubs have reduced early concerns.

“This [the resumption of the Frauen Bundesliga] There are going to be a lot of things going on for women’s football in Germany, but it’s usually going to be huge things for women’s football, ”Barrett told CNN Sport.

“It shows there is an intention. If we want to take women’s football seriously, we have to take it seriously.”

Players are regularly tested and reintroduced to contact training. “We’re not allowed to touch any device; everything is sterilized,” said Barrett, who coached FC Coleen’s first 10 days of training while socially alienated.

Strangely enough, as the team was divided into four dressing rooms on match day, the alternatives were to be socially alienated and no embrace was allowed during the goal celebrations, which defeated three-time defending champion Wolfsburg 4-0

Knowing how the voices of players expanded in the absence of fans, Dickenmann saw the game unfold from a substitute bench. The Swiss said the return of the league was positive for her and her teammates, but there were concerns about teams that did not fund the league’s first two teams, Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich.

“The gap between the best teams and the last-place teams has increased and we have a lot of games,” Dickenman explained. Thirty-eight matches in the four weeks will take place in the Fraven Bundesliga, which ends on June 28.

“We have a big squad, but other teams don’t have that luxury and for them, it’s going to be very difficult to go through these weeks without injuries.”

Although Germany have shown what is possible, some players are concerned about the possibility of playing behind closed doors. “Our identity comes from the number of people who attend our games.” Ada Hegberg, Who’s playing on the undrafted France Division 1 feminine for this season, she told CNN’s Christina MacFarlane last month.

Charlie Dobres is marketing director of fan-owned English club Louis FC, which claims to be the first and only gender equal club in the world. The club is working on the plans for the start of a football reunification in England, with Lewis playing for men and women behind closed doors when next season begins.

Playing in the championship, the second tier of English women’s football, without a lucrative broadcast deal to raise the boxes; Louise FC Women Match day income required.

Over the past two seasons, Lewis’ attendance at women’s games has quadrupled, reaching an average of 600 matches.

Although Dobress acknowledged that he was very concerned about the future of the women’s game, he also viewed the crisis as an opportunity and called for the next two seasons of English football to be broadcast live on television. For example, Frauen Bundesliga is being streamed freely in the UK and is also shown in Scandinavia and Mexico.

“Unlike the Kovid-19 extinction-level event, this could be an incredible gateway to a new phase of women’s football,” he told CNN Sport.

“If you have those venues, and the broadcast structure, and you don’t have a crowd, the argument goes, if you’re going to show the men’s match on X, Y or Z for three hours. .

“This opens the door for big broadcast deals for women’s football going forward and other key issues [is], Because you have no live sports to attend, you have a hostage crowd at home. “

Project Reart Start The term has been used to describe the return of the English football league Behemoth, which has so far dominated England, and given little airtime about when or how the next season will begin for the leagues where the current campaigns have ended.

“Our sense is that with all the massive publicity and support of the Premier League, we still haven’t heard the same urgency to start top women’s football, and it’s interesting. It’s frustrating and interesting and very easy to change,” Dobress said.

“It’s all a choice and it’s really a choice of people with power. It’s not us; they’re not clubs or individual players. They’re bosses, FIFA, FA, government, etc. We want to influence that decision.

“We’re really afraid this won’t happen. There is definitely a world. If you go through past behaviors, this crisis will reduce women’s football and women’s football will be set back.

“The next few months are a test of vision. They are a test of how big their vision is. Football must have full equity and if you believe it is your starting point, all your actions and decisions will flow from it.”

Following the 2019 World Cup, FIFA has promised to double its investment in women’s football to $ 1 billion over the next four years, and announced earlier this year that it has distributed nearly $ 8.5 million in solidarity funds to both professional and grassroots clubs. World Cup of the year.

FINA’s chief women’s football officer Sarai Bareman told CNN in a statement that the governing body has undertaken an extensive stakeholder consultation process to gather information on the effects that the virus has on women at all levels of the game.

She said: “We need to work with our members and all football stakeholders to play football regularly and make sure that women’s play is not lost.

“Collectively, as football clubs in many countries are reopening their playgrounds once again for players and staff, we have the potential to maintain a level of growth and momentum, and even more.”

The other major European powerhouse is Spain, who have made their time in the women’s top league this season. For La Liga Iberdrola, this is the first season he has sold his TV rights.

Soccerex webinar In May, just days before the La Liga Iberdrola season was cut short, Pedro Malabia, Women’s Football Director for La Liga, said: “Our clubs, if this season ends, we will lose TV rights. Earnings. “

That’s a lot of money for women’s teams to lose. కానీ, లా లిగా ఇబెర్డ్రోలా తన బ్రాండ్‌ను ఎలా నిర్మించాలనే దానిపై వ్యూహాల కోసం యుఎస్‌లోని నేషనల్ ఉమెన్స్ సాకర్ లీగ్‌ను అధ్యయనం చేసినట్లే – మరియు విజయవంతంగా ప్రపంచ రికార్డ్ హాజరు 60,739 గా గత ఏడాది మహిళల క్లబ్ మ్యాచ్‌కు అట్లెటికో మాడ్రిడ్ వలె నమోదు చేయబడింది. హోస్ట్ చేసిన బార్సిలోనా – కాబట్టి, ప్రస్తుత వాతావరణంలో ఎలా స్వీకరించాలో దానిపై మరియు ఇతర లీగ్‌లు NWSL నుండి నేర్చుకోవచ్చు.

గత నెలలో NWSL 25 ఆటల టోర్నమెంట్, 2020 NWSL ఛాలెంజ్ కప్, జూన్ 27 నుండి ఉటాలో ఆడనున్నట్లు ప్రకటించింది, ఇది చర్యకు తిరిగి వచ్చిన మొదటి US స్పోర్ట్స్ లీగ్‌గా నిలిచింది.

“మాకు అద్భుతమైన ఫార్మాట్ ఉంది మరియు [having] మా లీగ్‌లోని గ్రహం మీద ఉన్న ఉత్తమ ఆటగాళ్ళు ఆ వేగాన్ని ఆడుకోవడానికి మాకు అవకాశం ఇస్తారు, బహుశా మనం అనుకున్న విధంగా కాదు, మంచి మార్గంలో. “

టోర్నమెంట్ ఖర్చులు స్పాన్సర్‌షిప్ మరియు టీవీ ఒప్పందాల ద్వారా పొందుతాయి – సిబిఎస్ ఆల్ యాక్సెస్ ఆటలను చూపుతుంది, ఇది ట్విచ్ ద్వారా ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా అందుబాటులో ఉంటుంది. ఉటా రాయల్స్ ఎఫ్‌సి యజమాని డెల్ లోయ్ హాన్సెన్ లీగ్ యొక్క తొమ్మిది జట్లకు వసతి మరియు శిక్షణా సదుపాయాలను కల్పించనున్నారు

“మేము క్రీడలలో ఎన్నడూ చూడని చాలా వశ్యతను మరియు ఆవిష్కరణలను చూస్తున్నాము … ఇది మహిళల క్రీడకు, ఒకే పేజీలో, ఒకే పట్టికలో ఉండటానికి ఒక పెద్ద అవకాశం. , “ఆమె సిఎన్ఎన్ స్పోర్ట్ కి చెబుతుంది.

“గత కొన్ని వారాలు మహిళల క్రీడను నిజంగా సవాలు చేస్తున్నట్లు చూపించింది మరియు ఆ అవకాశం తప్పిపోయే ప్రమాదం ఉంది. రాబోయే కొద్ది వారాలు, ప్రధాన పాలక మండళ్ళు, ప్రధాన లీగ్‌లు, క్లబ్‌లు మహిళల వైపు చూడటం చాలా ముఖ్యం. క్రీడ మరియు ఇది అన్నింటికీ సరిపోతుంది.

“మహిళల క్రీడ మెరుగ్గా రావడానికి, మరికొన్ని సమాన స్థావరాలపైకి రావడానికి ఇది ఒక అవకాశంగా ఉండాలి, కాని ఇప్పుడు వాస్తవికత ఏమిటంటే మహిళల క్రీడ వెనుకకు వెళ్ళే భారీ సవాలు ఉంది, టేబుల్ నుండి వదిలివేయబడవచ్చు.

“దీని నుండి ఏమి రాబోతోంది మరియు మహిళల క్రీడలో మేము ఎక్కడ నిలబడతాము అనేదానికి ఇది ఒక ప్రధాన ప్రతిబింబం.”