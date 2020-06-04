Xavier Castellano was a major success in Belmont after the Coronavirus War

Two months after testing positive for COVID-19, Hall of Fame jockey Javier Castellano was the biggest winner on Wednesday at Belmont Park Opening Day.

Castellano went wire-to-wire in the 1 1/16 mile turf race and won the $ 100,000 Grade 3 Buge Stocks.

“It’s so nice to be here,” said Castellano, 42. “It’s a roller coaster. I have had a very tough time between this, and for the past two months, with the virus, everything has been seized. It is very tough. Thank God we hung up [in there]. While I’m here, I’m looking forward to big time for this summer and moving forward. “

In a March 24 test at Gulfstream Park, Florida, Castellano tested positive for coronavirus, despite no symptoms. He was detained in Florida before racing in Oakland Park and Churchill Downs in May. He said all of his COVID-19 tests returned negative.

“Thank God, it’s very healthy,” Castellano said. “I’m in a good position from time to time. … Thank God I have no symptoms, even though I have COVID-19. I am asymptomatic. I am trying to maintain less weight and reduce training a little bit. I feel good, feel great. They are testing me everywhere I go. “

Castellano said he had tested positive for antibodies, but was not sure if it would give him immunity, but said he was careful and followed all safety precautions.

The main jockey rooms in Belmont are limited to 12 jockeys for stations, while others extend to other areas and allow for social distance. All jockeys and wallets were required to provide a recent negative COVID-19 test or positive antibody test, although Castellano indicated that some wallets were present and they were unable to recover the test results.

“Just a [few] We have problems to solve, ”Castellano said. “We have to be very careful. … Hopefully everything comes out good. “