Yemen Coronavirus: Experts fear the country is suffering from the worst outbreak in the world

UN appeals for $ 2.42 billion in funding fell by 50% this week.

“In the closing countdown, Yemen will have to make vast cuts as the country now faces the growing impact of the virus epidemic on people who are already undernourished and sick,” Liz Grande, in a phone call Wednesday from Sana’a, the divided nation’s capital, He told CNN.

“In 189 of the 369 hospitals in the country, general health services will be shut down in three weeks. Water and sanitation services for 8.5 million people, including 3 million children, will be shut down in three weeks.

On Tuesday this week, donors pledged $ 1.35 billion to $ 2.42 billion, the UN said in a virtual conference. “In the worst case scenario – which we now face – the number of people who died from the virus could exceed the total number of war, disease and hunger in the last five years [in Yemen], ”Grande told CNN.

According to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, in the five years in Yemen, 112,000 people have died in the civil war – including 12,690 civilians.

Estimates of the number of deaths from disease and malnutrition in the country vary widely. But the UN and other aid agencies are providing humanitarian assistance to 10 million Yemen. The UN believes that the cholera epidemic has already infected 110,000 people this year.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at a meeting Tuesday that four out of five Yemenis need “life-saving help”, with Yemen facing the highest death toll in the world since Kovid-19. The country has little ability to test for coronavirus, but medical aid agencies also believe that the level of infections is vast.

Health services for women delivering at 150 UN-backed hospitals this week were shut down in the first wave of cuts following a funding meeting.

Yemen’s five-year civil war has put the Houthi rebels against an internationally recognized government backed by the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The Emiratis withdrew their military from the conflict earlier this year, but continue to support the government in exile in Saudi Arabia. Riyadh, meanwhile, continues to support and fund tribal militias, and its air force has had a punitive impact on Earth.

Most of the new funding shortfalls have been blamed on Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait for failing to come up with a joint pledge, up from about $ 1.5 billion in previous years. This year, the UAE and Kuwait provided no funding for the UN effort, and Saudi Arabia gave $ 500 million, of which $ 300 million was earmarked exclusively for the UN.

Saudi Arabia has been keen to get out of the icks b since late last year. The Trump administration’s use of emergency powers has impeded congressional sanctions on Saudi Arabia, impeding arms exports to the Kingdom from the US and weakening support for Saudi Arabia in Washington. .

Some diplomats believe that the Gulf countries’ reduction of funding to the UN is, in part, an attempt to force the Houthis to peace talks.

The rebel administration in Sanaa often diverts and manipulates aid to Houthi-controlled areas. The UN’s World Food Program has often complained about the diversion of Houthis’ food – and the US has cut funding for the program.

US support for the WFP was recently refunded by $ 225 million after the Houthis agreed to stop harassing aid workers and various “taxes” on aid to the area under their control.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have said they want to continue with Yemen’s help – but are insisting that it should not be turned into a Houthi war effort. It is understood in the Emirates that the government is trying to find ways to fund aid operations.

“The UAE has made no effort to provide medical assistance to Kovid-19 affected countries by cooperating with international agencies, including UAE assistance from the beginning of March to the end of May for $ 135 million,” Emirati Reim al-Hashimi said in a statement to CNN.

“Moreover, the UAE Red Crescent continues to work in Yemen to help our Yemeni brothers. We are deeply saddened by the loss of its two crew members who were killed by terrorists in March. However, this does not prevent them from delivering on our mission and humanitarian mission,” Al Hashimi added.

As one senior United Nations official put it, “our operations are nearing collapse” but it is not clear to UN officials how that “fate” is being met.