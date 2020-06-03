Yum China and Beyond Meat team to provide plant based burgers at Chinese KFCs

Yum China YUMC Since Wednesday, the plant-based protein maker has been testing its fake beef burgers through a new partnership with Chinese consumers, Which has one of the most popular fast food chains in the country.

Yum China, a local owner of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, plans to move menus in its franchises for a few days this month, leading to a larger roll-out later in the test.

The test marks the launch of Beyond Meat’s burger on mainland China – an important step for the California-based company. It has previously only offered other alternative meat products in the country.

KFC is launching Beyond Burgers at some of its locations on Wednesday in Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou and Chengdu.