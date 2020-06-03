Yum China and Beyond Meat team to provide plant based burgers at Chinese KFCs

Yum China, a local owner of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, plans to move menus in its franchises for a few days this month, leading to a larger roll-out later in the test.
The test marks the launch of Beyond Meat’s burger on mainland China – an important step for the California-based company. It has previously only offered other alternative meat products in the country.
KFC is launching Beyond Burgers at some of its locations on Wednesday in Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou and Chengdu.
Pizza Hut is also launching this product, the chain’s first attempt at burgers in China. Diners from Pizza Hut’s Loyalty Program in Shanghai can try a new combo meal, including Beyond’s plant-based offering and another burger with real steak.
Taco Bell’s offering is even more subtle, with new taco folded in Beyond’s burger patty along with classic ingredients like chipotle and black beans.
Unlike other tests, Pizza Hut’s program begins next week.
Overall, inspections are very limited, running only a few days from each franchise to a few stores. It’s small, Yum China has nearly 9,300 restaurants in 1,400 cities, including its other brands outside of three fast food chains.
If all goes well, the company will “look for large-scale rollouts in the future,” CEO Joey Watt said in a statement.
Yam China has been working to gain a fake meat trend through a series of efforts in recent months, including testing of plant-based chicken nuggets at KFC earlier this month and a limited run of plant-based pork tacos at Taco Bell. Year.
“We are seeing great potential for the plant-based meat market in China,” Watt said. “This latest launch in the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands is expected to gain valuable consumer feedback in various parts of China.”
In a statement this week, Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown called the company’s new partnership an “important milestone” in its global ambitions.
