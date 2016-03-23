Ferrum College Off-Campus Assault Posted by Staff on Wednesday, March 23, 2016 · Leave a Comment

Chief of Police Jim Owens sent this email to the Ferrum and Ferrum College communities warning them about an attempted sexual assault off campus the morning of March 20.

In compliance with the provisions of the federal Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act of 1988 Ferrum College is giving notice of a Sexual Assault.

Brief description of how the crime took place:

On March 20th, 2016 Ferrum College Police were notified of an attempted sexual assault. This took place in the early morning hours off campus. The survivor student stated she had left a off campus party at “Trollville” walking back to the dorms alone. The student was offered a ride by two male subjects in a pick-up truck. Once in the bed of the truck a male suspect assaulted the student. The student fought back. The pick-up stopped and the student victim was pushed out. Suspects left area.

Ferrum College Police continue to investigate this incident.

It can be assumed that conditions continue to exist that may pose a threat to members and guests of the community. Ferrum College Police have increased patrols in this area.

Ferrum College Police remind members of the community of the following:

• Engaging in any type of sexual activity without the voluntary, informed and active consent of your partner is sexual assault.

• Sexual assault is non-consensual activity, ranging from unwanted touching to forced intercourse, which can include sexual contact with someone who is impaired by alcohol, drugs, or any other intoxicant that impairs the person’s judgment.

• Alcohol and drugs may impair judgment, making it difficult to notice unsafe situations and intervene to help others. If either party is incapacitated by alcohol or drugs, consent cannot be given.

• Always seek verbal, sober, clear consent. Immediately stop sexual advances if the other person indicates no interest or if they say “no.” Consent to one sexual act does not imply consent to another. The absence of a “no” does not mean “yes.”

• Never pressure or coerce someone into engaging in sexual activity.

• Approximately 75% of rapes are committed by acquaintances.

• If you are ever in a situation where you are unsure or scared call Ferrum College Police (365-4444<tel:365-4444>) immediately.

• If you witness a situation that appears unsafe or makes you uncomfortable, intervene if it’s safe to do so or go to a safe area and call for help.

• Be on the lookout for suspicious people who may attempt to isolate someone who is intoxicated or has been drinking.

Be aware of tactics used:

Tactics used to commit sexual assault include intruding into someone’s personal space physically, isolation and “feeding” or encouraging alcohol and/or other drug consumption.

Although alcohol is the most commonly used drug to facilitate sexual assault, other tactics include adding drugs, such as GHB, Ketamine, or Rohypnol, to a person’s drink to incapacitate them. GHB, also known as Liquid Ecstasy, relaxes a person’s inhibitions, causes drowsiness, and may result in a loss of consciousness. Ketamine, also known as Special K, makes a person feel as if they are separated from their body and detached from reality. Rohypnol causes a person to become drowsy, dizzy, and lack motor control and coordination. Prescription drugs, such as

benzodiazepines or anti-anxiety medications, are also sometimes used to incapacitate an individual.

Using or requesting the use of birth control is not the same as consenting to sexual activity.

Develop a safety plan with friends. Help each other to stay safe by sticking together and making sure someone does not become isolated.

• Be alert and aware at all times when you are with acquaintances.

• Be aware of your surroundings and trust your instincts.

• Report all suspicious people and circumstances to the FerrumCollege Police Department.

Ferrum College will take prompt and appropriate action to eliminate Prohibited Conduct, prevent its recurrence and remedy its effects. Prohibited Conduct includes sexual assault, sexual exploitation, partner or relationship violence (including stalking), other sex or gender-baseddiscrimination, retaliation, and complicity. For more information on the definition of Prohibited Conduct and the related college procedures, refer to the Sexual Misconduct Policy.

The college will not pursue disciplinary action based on disclosure of personal consumption of drugs or alcohol where such disclosures are made in connection with a good faith report of prohibited conduct under college policy or an individual’s cooperation in an administrative investigation.

The college will take remedial and protective measures to protect a complainant and facilitate the complainant’s continued access to college employment or education programs and activities. These measures may include, but are not limited to, no-contact orders, residence

modifications, and academic modifications and support.

If you are the victim of a sexual assault many options are available to you; retaliation for reporting is strictly prohibited.

If you have been the victim of a sexual assault, you are not alone. There are people at Ferrum College, and in the Franklin County community, who are here to support you. We encourage you to report to Ferrum College Police and the college’s Title IX office. After speaking with a specially trained officer, a criminal investigation can begin; you have the right to participate or decline to participate in a criminal investigation.

Reporting & Support Resources:

Ferrum College Police

Emergency #: (540) 365-4444 <tel:(540)%20365-4444;4444> (Ext. <tel:(540)%20365-4444;4444> 4444<tel:(540)%20365-4444;