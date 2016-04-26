Ferrum College Putting Cuffs on Cancer Posted by Staff on Tuesday, April 26, 2016 · Leave a Comment

by TJ Olmo

Ferrum College has been supporting Relay for Life, known as Putting Cuffs on Cancer since 2015, for more than a decade. A 5K color run is the event’s highlight, but Putting Cuffs on Cancer also includes quad activities such as dodge ball, Zumba, a lip sync battle and a Miss Relay competition. This event is meant to support victims and survivors of this disease. All the proceeds will stay on campus and be offered in an academic scholarship for a student who has or had cancer or has someone in their immediate family affected by cancer. The effects of the disease extend beyond those touched by it directly, but that’s not something everyone feels comfortable talking about.

Jill Adams, coordinator of the event, said, “Most people do not choose to participate in this event because it does not directly impact them personally. Students and staff feel detached from the cancer subject because it is one of those sensitive topics.”

Adams was very enthusiastic about getting the word out about the event.

“I feel as more and more people began to spread the word, Ferrum’s participation and involvement will increase by a very large amount,” she said. “This event is one of the many that really push our school motto Not Self, But Others,” Adams said. “This event is generally to show the love and support of cancer patients of all kinds, so whether it directly affects you or not, the mission is to help someone else with a small token of love in the form of a relay, a donation, or just pure attendance.”

Junior Kennsel Anderson was very excited to participate.

“Us as a college does not come together much but when we do I’m glad it can be for something as beneficial and as enjoyable as this,” Anderson said. “I have had some part in this event in the three years I’ve been here and each year it continues to grow more and more. It’s a time where you can look at the outtake of someone else’s problems because half the time people don’t understand that the smallest gesture goes the longest ways … It isn’t about the money or what you can give, because at the end of the day it goes a long way just to be there for somebody. Same goes for this event.”

Sophomore Tyler Parker said, “I have not intended many of these events but being at this one this year gives a whole different perspective on cancer and the support that it carries with it.”