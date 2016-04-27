Death of Michael Anthony Walker Posted by Staff on Wednesday, April 27, 2016 · Leave a Comment

Ferrum College is sad to say that a member of its community has died.

Here you can view the report about Michael Anthony Walker

http://www.wdbj7.com/content/news/Franklin-County-Sheriffs-Office-confirms-death-of-Ferrum-College-student-377181161.html?utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook_WDBJ7

An email was sent out stating there will be a service for Michael Walker for those who want to attend:

Saturday April 30

11 am

New Life Assembly of God

9 Mahan Road

Farmville Va 23901

Family will receive friends from 10-11

Lunch for all attending will follow the service.

A chartered bus for current Ferrum College students will be provided by Spiritual Life and Student Life. Space limited to 48. If you wish to ride the bus please sign up by emailing joakes@ferrum.edu