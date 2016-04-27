Death of Michael Anthony Walker
Ferrum College is sad to say that a member of its community has died.
Here you can view the report about Michael Anthony Walker
http://www.wdbj7.com/content/news/Franklin-County-Sheriffs-Office-confirms-death-of-Ferrum-College-student-377181161.html?utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook_WDBJ7
An email was sent out stating there will be a service for Michael Walker for those who want to attend:
Saturday April 30
11 am
New Life Assembly of God
9 Mahan Road
Farmville Va 23901
Family will receive friends from 10-11
Lunch for all attending will follow the service.
A chartered bus for current Ferrum College students will be provided by Spiritual Life and Student Life. Space limited to 48. If you wish to ride the bus please sign up by emailing joakes@ferrum.edu