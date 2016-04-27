Ferrum Sports: Final Report Spring 2016 Posted by Staff on Wednesday, April 27, 2016 · Leave a Comment

Softball –The softball team finished the regular season 11-9 in the conference and ended up getting the 5 seed in the conference tournament. The team’s first game in the conference tournament was against Averett University. Ferrum lost Averett 3-2. This loss put the team in the loser’s bracket on the first day. For the team to win the championship they were going to have to win six consecutive games.

The team won five straight games to make it to the championship game against Averett. Ferrum’s bat came alive in the championship game as they scored eight runs in the third inning highlighted by

Freshman Cheyenne Strickland’s three-run home run. After the third inning the team cruised to win the USA South Championship 10-1.

The team had multiple players selected to the all-tournament team including Amanda Roberts (Senior), Heather Mayberry (Senior), Sarah Bowman (Senior), Cheyenne Strickland (Freshman), Lindsey Slover (Senior) and Courtney Rudd (Sophomore). Cheyenne Strickland was the Tournament Most Valuable Player. The team had two second team all-conference selections in the regular season with Rudd and Freshman Logan Barbour.

The team will now await to see where they will be playing in the NCAA Tournament as they locked up the USA South bid for the NCAA tournament with the tournament win.

Men’s Lacrosse – The Men’s Lacrosse team finished the regular season on a two game winning streak, bringing their overall record to 8-9.

- Tyler Fullem led the way this season with 34 goals, both Frank Boxley and Ryan Tesler had 29 goals each.

- Koby McMahon ended the season with 104 saves.

Ferrum will go into their temporary, four team, conference tournament (SEILC) as a number one seed. The conference tournament starts April 23rd and the Championship is April 24th.

Men’s Tennis – The tennis team ended the season on a three game win streak, bring their record to 11-8 while going 5-5 in conference matches. Men’s tennis was eliminated from tournament play in the quarter finals, with a 7-2 loss against Averett.

Golf – The golf team finished up their season at the USA South Tournament on April 17. The team were projected to finish six in the tournament out of the nine teams. The team did end up finishing six with a score of 956 while Methodist University took home the championship with a score of 885 through the three day tournament.

-Jake Drake finished in eighth place overall and was one of the lone bright spots on the team for the tournament.

-Brandon Bailey finished 16 with a score of 236.

Women’s Lacrosse –Women’s Lacrosse capped the season off with a 17-2 victory over Sweet Briar College. This victory brought the team to a 6-10 overall record.

- Julianne Bove ended the season with 66 goals and 17 assist

- Audrey Ramsey ended the year with 25 goals

- Graceanne Gershner totaled 150 saves on the season

- Julianne earned first team all conference honors, while Graceanne earned second team honors.

Women’s Tennis – The women’s tennis team won both games on April 10th to secure their only two victories for the season. The ladies finished 2-17.

Baseball – Ferrum’s baseball team finished the regular season 27-12 and 15-3 in the conference. The team won the USA South conference regular season championship after sweeping Averett in the final three conference games of the year.

There were individual awards won by Ferrum’s baseball players for their regular season play. Senior Jake Perkins won the USA South Pitcher of the year while fellow teammate Hunter Peck won Rookie Pitcher of the Year. Both players were also on the first team all-conference list. The team had three players on the honorable mention for all-conference in second baseman Ty Comer, Outfielder Lane Deaver, and Pitcher Dillon Weaver. Coach Ryan Brittle won the conference’s coach of the year award.

The team traveled to the conference tournament on April 14 to play Averett in the first round. Averett came away with the upset, 1-2. They then had to play Methodist in the morning of April 15 and won that game 6-3. Later that day they had to play North Carolina Wesleyan and ending up losing their second game in the double elimination tournament 10-1.

The teams next game is at Emory and Henry on April 20 while the teams Senior Day will be April 21 against Roanoke College at Panther Field starting at 7 pm.