June Minter Retires from Biology Department Posted by Staff on Wednesday, April 27, 2016 · Leave a Comment

By Jeremy Gibson

As another school year comes to a close at Ferrum College, the Ferrum community is losing June Minter. She will be retiring at the conclusion of the semester. First coming to Ferrum in 2008 as adjunct in the science department, Minter became a full time biology instructor in 2011. “I have had a wonderful experience here at Ferrum,” she said. “I’ve enjoyed my colleagues and students most of all.”

Though her time here at Ferrum was short, Minter feels she still managed to successfully impact her students, which she says she is the main reason she kept coming back.

“I loved those ‘aha’ moments students would get when they experienced and learned something new” says Minter “Those were the moments I wanted to keep giving students a reason to continue their education.”

After she and her husband retire this summer, they plan to move to the Outer Banks of North Carolina and continue their many interests.

Minter plans to continue her horseback riding on their ranch, re-establish herself as a photographer, and create pieces of art with stained glass, basket weaving and counter-cross stitching. She also wants to learn to carve duck decoys.

Minter and her husband also intend to keep a place in Virginia so they can come back and visit Ferrum’s campus and former colleagues.