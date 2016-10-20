Ferrum’s Own Trollville Turned Thetaville Posted by FEadmin on Thursday, October 20, 2016 · Leave a Comment

by AnnGardner Eubank

Alumni, students, and even urban dictionary, all have a similar response to the question, “what is there to do at Ferrum on the weekends?” The typical response: Trollville. Trollville was owned by a fraternity and ultimately became the weekend hot spot for years. The building hosted many college memories and experiences for the students at Ferrum College.

David Eubank, class of 1971, recalls spending many of his college nights in Trollville. “My buddies and I didn’t want to always have to drive up to Roanoke or elsewhere to find a good time. There were definitely some wild times at that place.” Eubank, who was raised on the Georgia coast, had grown up spending most of his days and nights on the beach side, much different than his college surroundings at Ferrum.

“Ferrum is a small town. Just like today, there’s not much to do unless you make your own fun. And that is what we did. It truly was something that made the school memorable for past students like myself. I’m still good pals with my roommate, and we laugh about the crazy times we had there,” Eubank said.

With dangerous activity in the house just a mile off of campus last year, Trollville was ultimately shut down. “It’s a sad thing. It’s sad when something that was such a big part of the college experience to students was abused, and that where I had great memories is now a reminder of sad and unfortunate events.” Eubank said. “I think a lot of it now has to do with social media and how quickly word is spread. In my day, people went to Trollville just to have fun, and we didn’t have anything to prove. Now it’s like everyone is trying to one up each other in harmful ways just for a photo or a tweet. It’s upsetting to hear that Trollville is no longer the place it was.”

While the iconic party house had been shut down, another fraternity has recently purchased the property. While it is inevitable that more precautions will be taken to this source at a good time at Ferrum, it is safe to say the icon hasn’t gone away forever.

Last year, the scene at Trollville was not the safest. Almost a year ago, a stabbing occurred on Halloween night at the scene, which did not result in any deaths, but put the house off limits for the remainder of the semester. In April of the following semester, six students were charged with hazing and two with providing alcohol to a minor after the death of Ferrum student Michael Walker. All six students were associated with the local fraternity housed by Trollville, Sigma Alpha Kappa. After the incident, the fraternity was dis-

banded and Trollville was shut down.

However, another fraternity, OXE, has recently bought out the property and renamed the spot “Thetaville.” James Wilson, a junior and member of OXE said, “Thetaville is something new from Trollville.”

“It’s cleaned up,” Wilson said. “I think a lot of people are going to come since there isn’t much to do. It’s different because there is no alcohol or drugs allowed at all.” With the loss of Trollville,it almost seemed like Greek life in Ferrum was going to become much less prominent on campus. “Greek life adds something to Ferrum. It’s such a big part of social life, especially at such a small school. Trollville played a big part in Greek life. We had a house and they had a house, so a lot of the social scene was either at our house or theirs. It was just somewhere fun to be,” Wilson said. OXE, however, hasn’t always had the cleanest reputation either. Due to some “technicalities,” Wilson said, the fraternity cannot have any new pledges for the first semester of the year. Also, the house that was owned by OXE was bought by the college and bulldozed off the property. “I’m honestly not sure why that happened, we really don’t know why. It was probably out of spite because they didn’t like what we were doing, but I don’t know for sure,” Wilson said. “The future of Greek life is looking up for us. We aren’t worried about Thetaville, it’s just going to be a fun place. We just have to be more cautious just like the rest of greek life. We are really staying on top of things. The school is just waiting for us to slip up, but we are really sticking to the rules we have set and are taking it very seriously so the students have a safe and fun place to go.”

While Greek life will undoubtedly be different for Ferrum College, the fraternities and sororities remain a strong presence in the community. With their ambitions to keep the campus safe and fun for all students, the social scene is beginning to look up for Ferrum.

*NOTE: David Eubank is AnnGardner’s father.