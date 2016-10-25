Brother4brother Takes On UVA Posted by FEadmin on Tuesday, October 25, 2016 · Leave a Comment

By Chris Rogers

Ferrum College mentoring program, Brother4brother, planned a day trip to attend the Julian Bond Symposium at the University of Virginia. The symposium honors the life of Julian Bond and his legacy of fighting for civil rights and against social injustice.

It was fitting that the symposium be held at UVA, since Bond taught in the Corcoran Department of History from 1992-2012. Also, he was an active chairman of the NAACP. He was known as one of the original leaders of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee while attending Morehouse College in Atlanta. He also served for 20 years in the Georgia General Assembly, mostly in isolation from white colleagues who saw him as an interloper and a rabble-rouser. Bond was also the president of the Southern Poverty Law Center, a legal advocacy organization in Montgomery, Alabama.

There were many panel discussions of current issues, such as the death of Michael Brown, an unarmed 18 -year-old Black man who was shot down in Ferguson, Missouri. Mainly, people spoke on behalf of the late Julian Bond and pledged their support for “Black Lives Matter” its responsibilities. The Brother4brother crew went on a tour around the campus led by Dr. John Kitterman. “This trip was needed, because it helps give me the perspective I need to be successful, especially at Ferrum College,” said senior Kennsel Anderson, who attended the symposium.