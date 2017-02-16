“Bombassadors” Bring Bombas to Ferrum College Campus Posted by Staff on Thursday, February 16, 2017 · Leave a Comment

By: Graceanne Gershner

Here at Ferrum we are infa- mous for priding ourselves on our motto, “Not self, but others”.”A very dedicated group of students here are fulfilling this duty, and they call themselves “Bombassadors.” Sam Belcher, Billie Quesenberry, and Dorothy Carroll dedicate their time with a company called Bombas; you can catch the trio on campus handing out free socks to students in the atrium or the quad. For those who are unfamiliar with the brand, Bombas is a company that sells socks online, and for each pair that is purchased another pair of socks is donated to a homeless shelter. The brand made its debut on the TV show Shark Tank and has donated over a million pairs of socks; they were the most requested items in homeless shelters. Bombas comes for the Latin word for “bee.” The company was named this because bees work together to make the hive a better place, and according to their website, “bees are small, but their combined efforts have a big impact on the world.” Dorothy Carroll gave us the details of how Bombas made its way down to Ferrum. Sam Belcher came across Bombas one day online. He discovered the company had an am- bassador program and had decided to bring it to Ferrum. Along with the help of Jesse Delph and alumni students Jessa King and his sister Rachel Belcher, Bombas came to campus. Together, the group created a code, FERRUM20, for students to get 20% of off his or her purchase. This code also links Bombas and Ferrum so the company can send the appropriate amount of socks for us to donate. Our Bombassadors are also pairing up with Lions Club to partici- pate in the Rescue Mission’s “bless my sole” event. Students will go to a homeless shelter and wash the feet of the homeless. There will also be a doctor at the event to clip toenails and treat infections. When the people from the shelter leave they are sent home with lotion and a clean pair of Bombas. Bombassador Billie Quesen- berry compared Bombas to Nike. She said they were better in quality and competitively priced, with Nike at $12 a pair. When you purchase Bombas socks, you are purchasing two pairs. One for yourself and one for someone in need. It’s better for your buck. She said, “Being a part of Bombas is a win-win situation. I get to tell people about a product that is a basic necessity for all people and then I get to tell them about how awesome the socks really are! I love mine! It is so rewarding to work with Bombas because we are making a difference in the world, even if it’s only one pair of socks at a time!” These students are a true example of putting others before themselves and continue every day to show what our school stands for.