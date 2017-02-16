CommUnity Holds Event: Ask Me Anything Posted by Staff on Thursday, February 16, 2017 · Leave a Comment

By: Hunter Ferguson

Students, faculty and local campus staff come together to share diverse backgrounds and experiences. Midday of Nov. 2 was a day to focus on diversity, together- ness and community for Dr. Chris Mayer’s Rec 341 class.

“Ask me anything” is an event that participants with differ- ent race, clubs, teams and back- grounds come together to learn about the diversity we have right here on campus. The focus point is to improve cultural awareness. The learning aspect of the event is understanding that we don’t need to travel far to learn how diverse our community really is. Freshman Autumn Potkay explains what her first thoughts were when she first saw the event and how she felt by the end, “I was like, what’s going on here? I see candy! But then I figured out it was a pretty cool event and a good idea. There are some things I learned about people, even though it’s anonymous.”The rec class set out a table, equipped with candy as an extra incentive to participate. More importantly on the table, there was a long poster sheet. The sheet is de- signed for people to anonymously list one thing about themselves. This would allow other participants to learn and be aware of other’s unique traits outside of what meets the eye.The host’s in the class also gave out regular sized yellow sheets of paper that says “ask me anything.” It had space on the page for multiple facts about them- selves. If people could stay long enough, it was a good opportunity for people to meet new people, but also learn facts about new peers, or even cool things about old friends. While the candy succeeded at being a drawing in incentive, once people participated, the interest and fun both became obvious. The event was slow starting, like most events, but once classes let out, waves of people came through. The location of the event was perfect, right in front of Franklin hall, people were always pass- ing through. This enabled diverse interaction to hits its peak. A local student, sophomore West Nuttycombe, helped organize a spectacular group picture with his aerial shots from his drone. All of the participants gathered around the panther statue with their yel- lows sheets held upward, and West snapped some photos. Before West hustled back to his room to get his drone, he participated in Ask Me Anything. “Once everyone starting talking and reading each other’s sheets, it became real fun and inter- esting, I’m glad I came by.” This social event brought dozens of people together and was a catalyst for interaction, meet- ing new people and learning how diverse this campus really is. Students in the Rec 341 class

say they plan to host more commu- nity events soon on campus.