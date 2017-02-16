It’s More Than Just Social Media Posted by Staff on Thursday, February 16, 2017 · Leave a Comment

By Alysia Goodley

Although social media has various positive advantages, there are also plenty of disadvantages. With sites like Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, Youtube and Tumblr, it’s easy to get lost in the sea of people from all over the world and some- times lose yourself at the same time. Americans have become particularly emotionally sensitive to all topics. It seems like no conversation is safe and arguments persists unnecessar- ily. You would think with the ability to connect with people worldwide would be more open-minded and know what is important versus what is just personally important. All we ever see is negativity, not just from social media but from the news and our friends and family. Hate and the unwillingness to see things from another’s perspective have turned us into monsters behind our phones. We all have different lifestyles and ways of thinking based on our up- bringings, but instead of having civil conversations when someone speaks their opinion we reject it and then insult that person on things that do not even pertain to the conversation. Someone’s lifestyle should only be pointed out when they are being harmful to society or themselves, not when you don’t agree with their hob- bies, appearance, or eating habits. Instead of using that energy, whether it be negative or positive, towards petty argument, through a screen, we should put it into toward racial profiling, economic issues, gender segregation, and other immoral acts that are prevalent in society today. It is becoming insanely worrisome, es- pecially with the recent election, that our government and our people are much more corrupt than we thought, yet we do nothing but sit behind a screen and rant on social media about it instead of going out and putting those thoughts into action. If more of us put effort out in the real world and educated ourselves beyond what school has taught us, we could trig- ger an incredible amount of change.