Mens And Women’s Basketball Open Season Posted by Staff on Thursday, February 16, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Women’s Basketball

By: Joey Pride

The women’s basketball team won their opening game 84-73 at Roanoke College. The game stayed close but Ferrum led for the majority of the game. Zarkia Mattox had 31 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists, leading the team in points and rebounds, while being tied with Brooke Lewis for assists. Erin March had 24 points and Maggie Self had 15, while Roanoke’s Bridget Holleran and Carrie Beahm had 22 and 21 points respectively. After playing in the Kean Classic and the Transylvania Thanksgiving Tournament over Thanksgiving break, their record currently stands at 3-3. They will look to achieve a winning record again when they take on Eastern Mennonite on Dec. 3 in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Men’s Basketball

By: Nia Pettiford

Men’s Basketball started their non-conference season with a home game Tuesday Nov. 15. The Panthers entered the first game with enthusiasm and confidence as they went against the Generals of Washington and Lee University, who also played their first game. Guard, junior Josh Dudley,led the team’s point count with 19 points. When asked why he was so successful Dudley said that “the team compliments each other in the way that everyone knows their individual roll and plays to the best of their ability.” Despite winning the game, 74-69, Dudley said the team could still work on defense and communication and emphasizing that they need to talk and have energy. For the team this win was a “confidence boost” said guard, freshman Rashad Reed, who scored 8 points during the game. “The team had confidence from practice and felt good going into the game,” said Reed. A. fter showing poor attitude and throwing his clipboard on the court, the General’s coach was kicked out of the game and the Panthers were given 4 free throws. The Panthers chose freshman guard, Logan Gant, who was able to score 2 out of 4 of the free shots. With only seconds left of the game prior to the free shots, the shots guaranteed the win of the Panthers leaving them 1-0 as of their first game.