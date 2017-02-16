Theatre Department in August: Osage County Posted by Staff on Thursday, February 16, 2017 · Leave a Comment

By: Bobbi Guire

August: Osage County was the main stage production this semester. It is about a dysfunctional family and the ups and downs that go along with that. There’s the father that disappears, the drug addicted mother who has cancer of the mouth, and the three daughters: Barbara, who is constantly fighting with her husband, Karen, who is dating a pedophile, and Ivy, who is in love with her cousin, which turns out to be her half-brother. Wayne Bowman said he chose this play because, “I thought it was an appropriate challenge for the students in the program and it deals with the themes of dysfunctional family matters.” When asked why he chose to have a role in this play, he responded with, “I’ve always thought it was important to model what I want students to do. I have been busy the past decade and haven’t had time, and I felt the role was for me.” Tori Akers, who plays Violet, said that, “As crazy as it all is, the audience can connect with it some part of the play. The play makes you laugh at certain things and makes you think about them afterwards, which is a good thing.” The play was wonderfully directed and the actors did a phenomenal job and you could tell how hard they have worked.