Theatre Student: Moving On To Bigger and Better Things Posted by Staff on Thursday, February 16, 2017

The weekend of Oct. 27-30, a group of students in the Theatre Arts program went to the Virginia Theatre Association conference, an annual conference that has been held in Norfolk, Va. The conference is geared towards high schoolers, but there are workshops for everyone there. We had two students audition to go onto the Southeastern Theatre Conference, also known as SETC, which is the more professional level. At SETC, students can audition in front of about a hundred different theatre companies. One Ferrum College senior, Zach Reyes, was passed on for a second year in a row, meaning that the companies he auditioned for liked his performance. When asked how he feels about being passed on, he responded, “In some ways I’m really proud of myself that I got passed on and I’ll be able to show my talents to other theater companies who might want to hire me. In other ways I’m indifferent. Mainly because I’ve done this process before and even though I got passed to SETC, there’s a great chance I won’t get a callback to any theater company. But I’m mainly proud and determined at the moment.” The Conference is set to be March 1-5 of 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky.